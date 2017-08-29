Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
somerjohn: @PTRPYes, I agree TOH is missing the point with his “where’s the legal basis?” angle.
Because that’s precisely what the EU is trying to establish and the UK is trying to avoid.
As I understand it, the EU wants to agree a methodology for calculating what’s owed, and then agree a figure based on that, whereas the UK just wants to haggle over an acceptable fee for continued tariff-free SM access.
I fear that the only ‘easy’ solution for UK politicians is to fiddle around until cliff-edge Brexit overtakes the country. Emperor May fiddling while the boats burn!
I am thinking that there is even more of a shock.I think that ToH is right in that there is a fee to be negotiated for continuing SM access. But I think he is wrong to an equal extent that there is no leaving fee.
The divorce phase of negotiations will not happen if the principle of a leaving fee is not negotiated or at least accepted. But the future relations phase will surely throw up a need for payment for a close relationship with the SM or the CU.
I would think that the EU would be OK about leaving the final reckoning of terms for both payments towards the end of the future relations phase, but expect an agreed enumeration of the items to be paid for under the divorce settlement to bed in the principles of divorce as other posters have suggested.
If ever the UK gets to the stage of enumerating the items in the divorce settlement, I expect an outburst of apoplexy once it is realised that the close relationship will require payment.
That paper on UK liabilities is a good illustration of the mind-boggling complexities of Brexit. I’ve skim-read it and my brain hurts.
Slightly easier going is this examination of different calculation scenarios:
http://bruegel.org/2017/03/brexit-bill-negotiators-must-answer-these-12-questions/
I’d urge anyone who wants to discuss the issue of what the UK owes to have a look at this blogpost. It shows, to my mind, what the EU and UK negotiators should be sitting down and negotiating. There are a number of methodological alternatives that clearly need to be agreed before a final figure can be hammered out: depending on which methods are chosen. the Bruegel people put the final figure at anywhere between €25bn and €65bn (see the final table).
Dugdale departing is no loss. She led SLab to third place in the General Election and was outperformed by Davidson. Yes SLab picked up a few seats but frankly they could not have done any worse than 2015. The only way really was up and in that respect SLab performed modestly under her leadership.
Her decision to encourage voters to support the Tories to stop the SNP was idiotic.
I know there is some love for Ms Dugdale on here. Good riddance as far as I am concerned
Thanks for the clarity of your explanation on what is happening (or failing to happen!) re: the cost of UK’s departure from the EU.
As for the search for a legal hub (S Thomas), I was under the impression from Brexiteers that no such search would be necessary, because all was going to be well, and all manner of things were going to be well…..
But anyway, I would have thought that a sunny place with good communications and transport networks would be the best option. So what about Nice?
@”And the electorate voted the way tat they did because both the Tories and Labour failed to convince enough voters that they know what they are doing and should be trusted to form a government ”
A statement of the obvious, with which I can obviously agree :-)
Though there were, of course, many interesting voting changes which caused it , all of which have been analysed here & elsewhere.
@”He’s softening up voters for a poor outcome where the government can say ‘well, it’s a shame this is rubbish, but you have a rubbish outcome because too few of you voted for us’
I don’t think so. He isn’t in the Government for a start. And then he says “I think there was a pretty poor Conservative campaign.” which doesn’t look much like blaming it all on the voters.
The Nissan news is welcome – it does appear that Nissan are planning to retain their Sunderland operation and are looking for ways to ensure Brexit doesn’t put them at a disadvantage.
It’s no surprise that Brexiters will be trumpeting this news, but – some caution is required. The article is clear: Nissan are anticipating rising costs after Brexit, and so are looking to protect an existing assembly plant asset by gathering suppliers close by to reduce transaction and transport costs. So far, so good.
However – the central point here is that Nissan are expecting costs to rise. If they are making these plans, then, presumably, lots of other cross border manufacturers will be making similar calls. This looks to me very like a case where there is sufficient resistance to moving from a well established and highly successful operational centre in the UK, so an alternative strategy is employed to overcome the anticipated cost increase post Brexit.
This then brings us to the main point, and it’s simple maths. Are there more manufacturing plants here, or in the EU? It’s pretty clear that the EU has the majority, so if we reverse the Nissan logic, presumably they will be checking their supply chains and seeking to move any UK suppliers across to be closer to them?
May be, or may be not, but Nissan are acknowledging the prospect of higher costs, and if this is true, the balance of numbers means that we are probably going to lose more than we gain.
@PTRP
I agree that a set of positive UK responses to the EU27s’ three initial prerequisites, such as the ones you suggest, will be needed to free the logjam.
However, I don’t think they will be forthcoming.
It will take a politician of greater stature than any of the current bunch to rescue us from this quagmire.
“Cometh the hour, cometh the man,” they say. Well, one can only hope that’s right. But it will take a political upheaval to deliver such a giant.
Much more likely, in my view, is that we go over the cliff edge with a whimper.
Is there really any mystery about the status of negotiations on the Brexit “divorce bill” ?
EU say it consists of “incontestable” , “legal” obligations. They have set out item heads ( Forward Spending Committments by the Commission; Unfunded future EU Pension costs etc ***) but have not put numbers on any yet.
They have asked for UK’s agreement to each item category.
UK officials have said they will ask -on a “line by line” basis-for evidence of the Legal nature of these liabilities.
Davis has said that he agrees that UK “has obligations ” to EU on leaving. His Department has said that they want to avoid EU “salami slicing”-ie ticking off each category , then totting up a bill with unforseen & unknown total value.
The UK strategy seems absolutely right to me. In any other organisation , Liabilities would be recorded in the last audited Balance Sheet , and supported by the relevant contracts & legal agreements. There would be no room for differing methodologies . Clearly this is not the case with EU’s list of categories.
I imagine that DD’s objective is a discussion during the current round of talks something along these lines :-
OK thanks for your explanation of each category-we can now agree none of them are Legal Liabilities , though some may represent areas of reasonable obligation by UK on leaving.
UK is prepared to agree a contribution to these EU future costs & committments by way of a single overall sum , and in the context of the future relationship we are able to agree upon.
*** The list of categories includes , I understand, “Contingent Liabilities” in respect of guarantees against non-repayment of Loans/Bailouts etc. This is really throwing the kitchen sink in-not just Forward Commitments to Spend on Commission Projects -but the possibility that Forward commitments might arise !