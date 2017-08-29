Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
Paul Croft: My guess is that a 60/40 split would be the tipping point.
I think you’re right that if public opinion reaches that point, then Brexit revisionism will be legitimised and a great number of politicians will rediscover their remainer mojo.
However, the issue then becomes: we may decide to change our minds, but will the EU27 let us?
My own view is that we have so mightily p*ssed them off that they will let us stew in our own Brexit juice.
@Jim Jam
The 20% figure quoted by the the ERS is from here:
http://www.bmgresearch.co.uk/bmg-research-ers-poll-three-ten-feel-informed-upcoming-general-election/
Paul Croft
Paul – mebbe aye, mebbe naw. There are obstacles to change. Now, the Cons are in paralysis. I suspect nothing is likely to happen to resolve the negotiating position on Brexit in the Cons party until the fight within the party is resolved. Hammond and Fox are not on the same side.
Lab has done little to resolve its position. It cannot bring itself to decide if the EEA is a final destination. The EEA is the only possible transitional route. The majority of the Lab MPs are in the “remain” camp. But EEA membership will mean free movement of people and those MPs in constituencies where that is a concern to the electorate may not wish to go down the road to EEA membership.
Legally, there may be no way back from Brexit. Politically, there might be – I doubt it. There are no good choices available, perhaps
In short, both main parties are divided over Europe to greater or lesser degree. We may sleepwalk out of the EU.