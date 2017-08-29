Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
@TOH – “Actually I would suggest that I am one of the best mannered postsers here.”
Hmmm.
Actually, in polite circles it’s considered poor manners to claim to have the best manners.
S Thomas
If all the museums are shut try Casa Armattler, a non-Gaudi grand maison that is worth a look, and it was owned by chocolate manufacturers. There is also a Gaudi house close by.
OLDNAT
SLab leadership election
Much speculation in the media, but too early for any clarity.
It seems likely that it will be a choice between ex MP and current health spokesman Sarwar and new MSP Richard Leonard – from a TU background and is a CfS member.
[…] The number of actual SLab members is never clear, but the Electoral Commission membership funding has provoked the annual discussion over just how many (or few) of the species exist.
https://wingsoverscotland.com/motes-and-beams/#more-97996
As you may have noticed I spent some times in the Wings comments pointing out what the actual situation is. SLab isn’t quite the two man and a dog operation that Stu thinks it is but it has always had too few members for what it is (how better to keep the jobs for the boys?) and has not benefited from the post-2015 and Corbyn surges as much as elsewhere. The accounts show such small amounts for fee income because it is all taken by London and only small sums given back.
But the membership has still probably doubled since 2010-2015 (as opposed to tripled elsewhere) and that means it is maybe now half new members, mostly Corbynish if not Corbynite. As Syzygy pointed out “the same selectorate put a majority of Campaign for Socialism delegates on the Scottish LP executive”, back in February but 5 out of 8 suggests it was close and turnout may have been lower than in a leadership race. Smith just beat Corbyn in Scotland, but that was with joiners since January 2016 excluded.
If the Labour leadership is between Richard Leonard and Anas Sarwar, it will not only be odd because both have only been at Holyrood since 2016, but because they will be seen as exemplifying the extremes of the Party. In Scotland the Left is much more Old Left than in England, and Leonard with his TU background exemplies this. But CfS have allied with Momentum and there will be anger about how vicious the attacks on Corbyn from SLab were.
While the SLab Establishment is more Old Labour right-wing than in England and they are only too willing to do deals with the Tories, based on a mutual hatred of the SNP. Sarwar is a rather New Lab spin on this but inheriting your Westminster seat from your father, losing it and then getting to the top of the SP regional list as a reward is very much in the old tradition. Though it may show a skill in internal elections that will make him favourite, though those new members may be less predictable.
On both sides rhetoric is confrontational by habit and turned on each may not make for a happy Party. There are already racist slurs being spread (Leonard has a Yorkshire accent apparently) and both sides are denouncing the other for being privately educated.
Both candidates would probably be dreadful for SLab as Leader. Whether there is a central, less partisan, group of ordinary members to support a compromise candidate is another matter – as is whether such a candidate exists. The fact that the departure of Dugdale, who never looked comfortable in the role, is being deplored shows the problems.