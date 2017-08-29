Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
@”It’s a bit of an unfair generalisation to state that Leavers wa t the EU to collapse.
I think a lot of people who voted to leave were very worried about the ever deepening political union of the EU and realised that journey was not what they wanted for the UK.”
Exactly-and they know & we know they have to make that journey.
But even when we are gone the vexed question of Fiscal Union will not be easy to resolve.
Macron wants an EZ Treasury & Finance Ministry. During her GE Campaign Merkel has accepted a combined Eurozone “economics and finance minister” and a ” European Monetary Fund.”
The proposed fund would replace the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a rescue facility set up in 2012 to help defuse the Eurozone crisis.
So Merkel is still resisting automatic , centrally controlled Fiscal Transfers, because she knows Germany’s will be payments & not receipts.
@Trevor Warne
In arguing for less protectionist trade deals, you are, I think, essentially following the Minford/Economists for Brexit (now Free Trade) line.
That argues that it’s better to abandon attempts to protect local industry in free trade deals, accepting the subsequent ‘creative destruction’ which will lead to the reallocation of freed-up resources to more productive uses.
Thus Minford is relaxed about the disappearance of most UK manufacturing and agriculture because it can nearly all be done more cheaply elsewhere. So better to import all that stuff, and for capital and human resources to be put to what we do best (IT, services, finance, tourism etc.)
That’s a coherent, if ‘brave’ position, but its implications don’t seem to be embraced by any Brexiteers posting here.
Hence your: “Taking Japan as an example, if we leave with no EU trade deal then we quickly move to sign a Japan deal that means Japanese companies’ UK factories (e.g. Nissan) can replace source components that they currently get from EU with components that they can source from their own country. It will be disruptive and not my preferred choice but everything we currently source from EU we can source from elsewhere.”
But the flaw in this is that “everything we currently source from EU we can source from elsewhere” equally means “everything we currently source from UK we can source from elsewhere.”
To take your example of “Japanese companies’ UK factories (e.g. Nissan) can replace source components that they currently get from EU with components that they can source from their own country.” – why should they stop there? Why not, in a tariff-free deal, import the whole finished article direct from Japan?
I fear that, with a few exceptions, UK industry and agriculture aren’t competitive with the best in the world, and never can be. Can we survive on services and creation of intellectual property? We may be about to find out.
@ Valerie
“It is a quote from a track on Primal Scream’s 1991 album, ‘Screamadelica’.”
Personally I enjoyed the quote. But it’s a lot older than that. Primal Scream sampled it from a 1966 film “The Wild Angels”. The lines were said by Peter Fonda. Maybe the denizens of UKPR are more likely to have seen a 1966 film than heard a 1991 track?
TREVOR WARNE
I note that you have posted 2 links to the Trade Unionists Against the EU, which I note provides no links at all to the TUC proper.
The official TUC link is https://www.tuc.org.uk/EUref
YouGov apparently have a poll out saying Labour are 54 points ahead of Tory amongst 18-24 year olds.
Along with the other difficult poll from Survation out this weekend, EU talks collapsing, economy getting worse by the day, talk in the media of Tory rebellions and so on, the question has to be asked how much longer can this government last? Does 2019 and the end of the Brexit negotiations strike anyone else as fantasy when you look at the situation the Tories are in objectively?
ALIENATED LABOUR
18-24 year olds were 52% net for Labour in the 21/22 August YouGov Poll.
Headline VI was :-
Lab 42 ( -2)
Con 41 ( nc)
What’s not to like ? :-)
the pro-brexit left are very much a minority within the Trade Union movement and labour party membership. I dont forsee any major EU splits at lab party conference. The recent re positioning of labour policy is fairly comfortable for most to live with.
Umunna and his fellow Blairites will try and use it to try and further their liberal economic agenda – but their influence decreases by the day, however much their mates in the media try and promote them.
Most of the labour party are quite happy watching the tories trying to square impossible circles whilst tearing each other apart.
TREVOR WARNE
Personally I think Starmer’s U-Turn on Single Market has reopened the Brexit can of worms for LAB and their party conference could go right back to a fundamental Remain/Leave debate. Lewis, Watson, Umunna, etc. all trying to weaken Starmer’s new policy further
Well firstly, since Labour’s Brexit position was a masterpiece of ambiguity (see the Manifesto), it’s hardly to possible for there to be a u-turn in something that could be read either way. All it means is that the media are now claiming that the position they alleged Labour had a few months ago is different from what they allege it is now. But it’s all in the media’s heads.
Secondly the new position is unlikely to be unpopular with the Labour Conference because it is extremely popular with Labour voters. Survation have tweeted:
https://twitter.com/Survation/status/904107101269749761
a question on this from today’s poll and 67% of them agreed “with Labour’s approach to Brexit” and only 11% disagreed[1]. Delegates with that additional loyalty are going to be even more enthusiastic.
Thirdly there won’t be a return to a fundamental Remain/Leave debate because Labour has very few fundamental Leavers. Only ten of their MPs campaigned to leave and Stuart stood down in June. The rest are either old-Left types like Skinner who will remain loyal to Corbyn, or long-time awkward squad of greater (Field) or lesser (Mann) repute and with no following.
Of course there will almost certainly be various anti-Corbyn sorts still trying to cause trouble along with their mates in the media, but that won’t be caused by Brexit.
[1] This is shown as “Disagree (summed)”, so may include those who disagree for differing reasons or who don’t disagree much. Presumably we’ll see more in tomorrow’s tables.
The significance of the Survation poll’s headline figures is that they suggest that it’s not true that the two Parties are now at level pegging after a post-Election Labour lead. It’s possible that the polls showing this were caused by pollsters still using old over-correcting methods as we saw with BMG.
Not that it’s a particularly big lead of course – only a few points, but it’s clear that Labour’s performance in June was more than a one-off unique combination of circumstances. Something seems to have changed.
What is surprising is, compared to 2015, how little examination of the failure of polling there has been. A BPC inquiry was quickly ruled out and there hasn’t been much discussion of methodology changes, though some have clearly happened, mainly reverting to simpler processing. Maybe we’ll see more discussion after the summer holidays or maybe the pollsters are caught up in the media hopes that if they ignore it the result of June and its demolition of conventional wisdom (already shaky after 2015, Brexit and Trump) will somehow go away.