Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
AW
I think an agreement will be reached on the settlement, I think the disagreement is currently about the way it’s being calculated.
EU want it calculated area / sector, separately agreed and move to the next. Add up at the end.
UK want it calculated as a whole.Then agree. UK (wisely) realise that this will end up adding up to less.
DANNY
Had a quick look at the ICM you posted. First read the rubric, which says they excluded from consideration anyone who said they are not registered to vote.
I have potential issues with this. Supposedly it is getting easier and easier to register to vote at the last minute, and it might be that certain demographics are more likely to be in this situation but will register last minute. So they might be creating a bias.
That was my immediate thought as well. Only 84% of the under 25s say they are registered at their current address rather than 95% generally. But looking at the sample sizes they still give the full sample of 1972 on the VI questions. So whether they are re-weighting or the methodology is wrong or they include them in ‘Would not vote’ (but that already looks low if anything) or they remove them at the Table 4 stage, I don’t know. It looks like a bit of a mess, though it probably doesn’t affect the headline figures too much.
The ICM tables also illustrate a problem that applies to them as well and which I raised before the GE This is the separate treatment of the over-75s in online polls. You suspect those in this age group (the last pre-computer generation) who are members of an online panel may be atypical – more likely to be well-off, male, politically aware and so on. There are usually to few of them in the sample as well, so these votes are weighted up quite a lot.
Certainly they are very heavily pro-Tory: Con 54%, Lab 16% in this sample. – the last ICM before the GE was Con 62%, Lab 12%. This compares with the most recent phone poll from MORI which not quite so extreme:
Con 49%, Lab 24% (all are weighted figures but before LTV etc and before DKs etc are taken out). So it may be that the Labour (and probably UKIP) are being underestimated in this group.
Roger mexico,
“You suspect those in this age group (the last pre-computer generation) who are members of an online panel may be atypical”
I’m not sure I did suspect that, but I do agree they might well be atypical, considering this is an online poll. I recall an elderly neighbour of ours whose younger relatives tried to give her a free laptop to go online. She gave it back.
If (perhaps big if) the group of higher educated elders coincides with the group of online elders, this group is apparently more pro eu and more pro labour. That wouldnt seem so good for labour’s chances here, but I simply speculate.
One might also speculate that surveys are subject to influence by the self selecting group willing to take part, and that a relatively small demographic (online octogenarians) might be more susceptible to deliberate biasing attacks, should anyone be interested in trying to bring this about. What actual real voting evidence is there to support these opinion poll findings re age group bias?
@toh
