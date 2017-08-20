The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
Paul croft
I think the EU claiming 100bn is a bit much to cover the pension of Farage although on second thoughts if you add the kinnocks as well you could be right.
@S Thomas – as with @Peter Cairns, I’m not quite sure what your complaint is regarding he EU negotiators?
They have provided far more detail, far more quickly, regarding their position than the UK has done, even going to the extent of drafting extensive position papers which have been approved via an open democratic process by the European Council, the European Parliament and then the full governments of the entire EU27. They have a clear mandated position.
Of course the UK has had a referendum, and the EU’s stated position reflects this, and their view of pretty much everything within the talks is really rather clear.
Beneath all of this is the simple fact that it is the UK that wants to change things, so it really is up to the UK to come up with the changes they want. Why should the EU do the UK governments work for them?
Alec
Presumably if they did propose suggestions, no matter how sensible and workable they might be, they would be rejected out of hand by sections of the population based purely on the fact that the idea was generated from Europe.
In that respect their best strategy is to keep quiet and hope the UK stumbles across a workable solution although as time goes on, it might descend into a game of “colder and warmer” with increasingly large hints being dropped.
Meanwhile, Brexit Boy continues to play pin the tail on the donkey while being in the wrong room.
Alec
You have made my point for me. The EU position is the status quo pre-brexit.They have not advanced one positive change to that status quo.
When they ask for progress before trade talks begin they are not talking about negotiating progress they are talking about uk progress in accepting the equivalent of the status quo.
any proposal that the UK puts forward to deal with post brexit is by definition not progress as far as the EU is concerned since it detracts from the status quo.
your position is that the EU does not need to negotiate with the UK it merely needs to wait for the supplicant uK to lay enough gold at its feet and even then it might not talk to it.
The Other Howard
“The Definition of Little Englander is (Oxford Dictionary): A person who opposes an international role or policy for England (or, in practice, for Britain).”
Perhaps PC(SNP) prefers the Cambridge Dictionary definition: ‘An English person who thinks England is better than all other countries, and that England should only work together with other countries when there is an advantage for England in doing so.”
@ Pete B
“And what about the UK’s net contribution to the overall EU budget? Somewhat greater percentage than Scotland’s to the UK methinks.”
According to this, it’s about 10%, so very comparable to the 8-9% of the UK’s tax revenues attributable to Scotland.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budget_of_the_European_Union
S THOMAS
@”your position is that the EU does not need to negotiate with the UK it merely needs to wait for the supplicant uK to lay enough gold at its feet and even then it might not talk to it.”
A very accurate observation.
But it really does epitomise the UK voter who not only wishes UK had voted Remain ( a perfectly reasonable stance) , but hopes that EU will make things so difficult that UK will -somehow-fail to leave.
Thus an intransigent, inflexible, uncooperative EU , refusing to conduct Negotiation in the spirit of mutual best interest with a former member freely utilising Article 50 & offering friendship & continued co-operation short of membership-is an ally to be welcomed. Even if that means that the terms of Leaving are sub-optimal for that voters own country.
A member of the SNP calling anyone a Little Englander is very amusing.
And very Scottish :-)
S Thomas
“You have made my point for me. The EU position is the status quo pre-brexit.They have not advanced one positive change to that status quo.
When they ask for progress before trade talks begin they are not talking about negotiating progress they are talking about uk progress in accepting the equivalent of the status quo.
any proposal that the UK puts forward to deal with post brexit is by definition not progress as far as the EU is concerned since it detracts from the status quo.
your position is that the EU does not need to negotiate with the UK it merely needs to wait for the supplicant uK to lay enough gold at its feet and even then it might not talk to it.”
I believe you have just broken the world records for the use of both “status quo” and “progress” in a short paragraph, congrats!
As to why the EU have not handed GB a “Leaving the EU 101” cheat sheet, perhaps it’s because they do not consider this a “positive change to th[e] status quo” in the way that you appear to. Why would they?
@S THOMAS
Is not the issues you talk about simply both sides talking past each other
The UK wants an all encompassing deal so they can look good they can argue with leavers that they have traded off paying some money for a good trade deal which will resolve most issues.
What the fear is that agreeing a methodology for financial payments will decouple this from the overall trade deal and that is why firstly the EU will concentrate on the methodology of the payments and secondly the UK will attempt to make this about a trade deal.
In the end the Uk does not care about the methodology of the finance they have a figure in mind and pretty much want to be able to trade off the figure for access.
The EU is being rules based and indeed not becuase of the UK per se but because if anyone else leaves the UK will be providing the template. therefore the Uk nebulous approach just will not fly. I believe there is a feeling that whatever the UK does will be ‘special’ in some way indeed before leavers were talking about other countries leaving the EU now some of the same people are talking about the UK being a special case (yet again)
I find this interesting in that something has to give. Now do I think the EU will want to give the UK a trade deal? yes I believe they do and I think if DD was smart he would play game. for example I think preserving the current set of EU citizens their right does not hurt the UK either financially or sovereignty wise one could then argue about jurisdiction of ECJ and I would think that is something that the EU would concede, I would have also thought that the if there is a view that there is something to pay then we would have a position paper saying what we believe we owe. it could be a little as £10B but as I said the real issue here is for the UK is not the what we owe or do not owe but what we are selling to the UK electorate.
Lastly the NI border paper was hilarious, you should read te Press in EU view of it and indeed the comments about it.
As I said have visited a couple of EU countries since the referendum I have seen the mood go from disbelief and shock to a hardening of the pro EU stance in many countries to a view that the UK is either taking the mick or just mad. Soem are finding the UK positions hilarious. My view is that at some point the EU may just stonewall and accept the pain.
@S THOMAS
@PAUL CROFT
The 100B claim was not from the EU it was from the FT, they said the made it up from all the liabilities they believe the EU had in their list. There was some argument that the Poles wanted to add more items which I found interesting in terms of hwere each party was in their thinking.
Is the number credible, i do not know is the methodology sound again I do not know. The Uk original position and indeed one of the more interesting points of the leaked dinner was May tell junkers the UK owed nothing. As i have said elsewhere the UK do not want to have a methodological approach to the financial settlement because that is their trade off for a trade deal In the end methodology is unimportant the trade off is..
PTRP
@”As i have said elsewhere the UK do not want to have a methodological approach to the financial settlement because that is their trade off for a trade deal In the end methodology is unimportant the trade off is..”
I agree that this is UK’s End Game on this issue-but disagree that the EU’s method is not helpful to us.
It is. DD says his team are going through the list “line by line”.
ie they will acknowledge the methodology, respond to it, and then say-none of this is a legal liability. Its mostly Commission spending Committments outside the agreed ( and funded) Budget .
The EU’s methodological approach here helps us to refute all or most ( ?) of the total.
…after which, as you say, we will talk about the “price” of achieving our trade & other objectives.
I imagine too, that there will be “membership fees” for programmes for which we are interested in continuing membership.
PTRP
“Lastly the NI border paper was hilarious, you should read te Press in EU view of it and indeed the comments about it. ”
I couldn’t find that source, do you have a link?
I occasionally search for “Brexit” or politicians’ names on other nations’ Google pages; it is very enlightening…
Google Ireland and Google France often report very interesting political views and media interpretations which are never reported in GB.
English-language media outside Europe is not so perspicatious, re-reporting GB and (occasionally) Irish views, while not really grasping the key issues.
If you speak good German, Dutch or Spanish, their print/internet media is often interesting too, though I lack the linguistic ability or free-time to plough through all but the most promising looking artticles (and even those not as often as I’d like to be honest).
S THOMAS
And that Junkers he was surely elected by..er… someone…. .No matter he is, because he is European, by definition a democrat due to Europe’s long history of committment to democracy as evidenced by…well.. as evidenced.
Juncker was elected by his Party, the Europeans People’s Party, to be their candidate for President of the European Commission and after the EPP became the largest Party after the European Elections in 2014 “being the lead candidate of the party which won a plurality of the seats, [he was] given the first attempt to form the required majority to be elected Commission President”:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Claude_Juncker#Presidency_of_the_Commission
So very similar to how May became PM. Except with a proper election for the leader’s position.
Do the positrons have a view about brexit?
Well Richard Feynmann once said “If you think you understand quantum mechanics, you don’t understand quantum mechanics”. The same is obviously true about Brexit.
James E
I was talking about net contributions, where we are the second largest after Germany.
I was talking about net contributions too.
But we’re actually the 4th largest net contributor.
S Thomas.
“how silly of me they have overlooked the referendum.”
Unlike puppies, referenda are for Christmas and not for life. Democracy eh, who’d use it?
“So for “progress” we should read no movement from the status quo.”
Personally I have moved quite a bit over the Brexit question. I started being in favour of the EU, but open to anyone who could explain to me how we would be better off out. Unfortunately, no takers. Really it all comes down to prejudice and seems more tribal than lab/con is these days.
The more I read about the issues involved in brexit, the more the whole nation learns about things never even mentioned before the referendum, the stronger has become my view the Uk has no choice but to be a member of the EU. Of course we could leave and we are free to leave at any time. But the cost would be very high indeed and I doubt the voters would be willing to pay it once they understand. There is going to be massive fallout from all this one day.
The Other Howard,
“I want the UK to reach out and engage in trade deals with the whole World, whereas Remainers seem to want to remain constrained from doing that”
I fear I don’t see it like that. To my mind, the leave people are the ones refusing to be bound by international deals. The EU is a pretty complex deal, but that is really all it is. The leave logic is that they refuse to make deals, you cannot make a deal with anyone without losing sovereignty in the sense Leave mean it.
