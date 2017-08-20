The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
rachel
Yes I know. It was a mild joke.
…. plus there are one or two other reasons why it won’t happen.
It’s hard to believe that we are so closely connected to a country that thinks it is okay to sentence someone to death, for a crime committed when they were around twenty, keep them locked up for thirty years, and then kill them with an untried cocktail of three different drugs – all of which were created for the purpose of saving lives, and under protest from the companies concerned in their manufacture.
@Paul Croft
“What are these people on ???”
Fox News more than other news services? :)
Any new money would just fuel inflation (or absorbed by the decline in international competitiveness). The Fisher equation of currency circulation (on which Keynes essentially based his theory, hence Schumpeter’s point that Keynes was a monetarist) is flawed.
It leaves all the determining factors outside the equation. So, we know that the amount of rain dropped equals the amount of H2O dropped from the clouds.
The really terrible thing is that ceteris paribus the UK consumes more than it can afford, that is, the there is too much demand. Now, assuming that this demand is real (and my everyday experiences suggest that they are), instead of cutting the demand (which would probably lead to riots), the ceteris paribus need to be changed – industrial and regional policies, targeted and future-led investments act The Keynesian effective demand and monetarist helicopter money policies are (and have been) absorbed quickly by unintended factors.
Politically it’s very difficult (the Tory manifesto was heading to it, although I doubt that they meant it). Basically, in the first phase of the New Deal in the US was the Keynesian, monetarist stuff, and it failed. The second phase was based on direct government investment and intervention. It worked. A war could also help, mind.
B&B
I certainly wouldn’t claim to be an economics expert, but hasn’t the BoE effectively already been printing money via the ‘Quantitative Easing’ process? And might this not have contributed to the fall in the £ and hence rise in inflation?
@LAZLO
I thought the Tory manifesto was pretty much small fry when talking about industrial policy. I felt that Labours investment bank idea was more inline with the new deal. In the end you either invest in new industries or co oped money men enough of a monopoly to invest. The former was used by Taiwan to create their semiconductor industries. South korea for every industry they started from steel making to electronics and even th US through organisation such as DARPA and NASA. These are all multi billion pound ventures over multiple years. Part of the UK problem is that it is very half hearted about investments.
The Tories always the believe private enterprise will take the risk but they are pretty much more risk averse since they can create an dinvest in monopolies rather safely. Governments are now the risk takers.
Pete B
If there was any devaluation effect of QE, that has been negated by every other bugger doing huge amounts of QE. So much so that some central banks are running out of assets to buy
Passtherockplease
Of course, neither of them come any close to the Taiwanese industrial policy in semiconductors.
My problem with the national investment bank is the lack of institutions to exercise control on it – both business and economic policy at the same time. It also lacks the industry-defining companies (like TSMC in Taiwan) to create a proper supply-channel based policy (rather than a bureaucratically defined sector). As a matter of fact almost all Labour’s economic policies lack the institutional basis.
As the UK economy has very strong regional features, and lacks central institutions for differentiated economic policies, the regional and mission-based investment (in the Tory manifesto) makes more sense to me.
When Blair became L.P. leader he toyed with the idea of an institutional reform (well, it would have been a revolution) to facilitate a differentiated economic policy, but very quickly abandoned it and developed policies essentially on the basis of the Carniegie model of decision making.
PASSTHEROCKPLEASE @ BZ & R HUCKLE
I believe DD is relying on the EU to rescue him.
They probably would if he agrees to remain in the EEA and Customs Union for some years, as a favour to the RoI, but the Home Office’s latest faux pas could make them think again.
With HMG becoming more Trumplike every day, who would want to have anything to do with them?
The Taiwanese industrial policy was centralised because the amounts involved were huge. The government chose various parts to put Foundries there are foundries in Hsin Chu and Tainan in the middle and in the in the South of the country. Taiwan is also incidentally the centre of bicycle manufacture and again much of it was pushed to regional centres by central government.
To my mind the biggest issue is not the organisation, it is the lack of money for such ventures and simply put the hash that the Govenrment has made out of Norther Power House as an example does not lead me to think that the Tories have anything but hot air.
No doubt I am not sure that Labour would do any better but the money they are talking about is in the right ball park.
