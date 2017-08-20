Opinium/Observer – CON 40, LAB 43, LDEM 6

20 Aug 2017

The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.


Filed under: Opinium, Voting Intention
355 Comments »

355 Responses to “Opinium/Observer – CON 40, LAB 43, LDEM 6”

  1. paul croft

    I’ve just spotted a lesser-crested poll !!!

    “President Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit a new low following a week in which a majority of voters believe he did more to divide the country than unite it, a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows.

    Only 39 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing in this week’s poll — conducted entirely following the president’s various scripted and impromptu reactions to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia — down from 44 percent just the week earlier. Fifty-six percent of voters disapprove in the new poll, up from 52 percent last week.”

    Even allowing for the fact that American presidents generally have very high approval ratings I am still both amazed and depressed that Trump’s is not a lot lower than 39%.

    What are these people on ????

    August 23rd, 2017 at 8:20 pm
  2. sam

    The UK position paper on NI had as an important negotiating position – the maintaining by the EU of financial contributions towards the Good Friday peace process. It is not clear why this is being laid at the door of the EU alone. If the UK is not to pay anything into the EU then the payment by the EU should and presumably will appear in the divorce bill..

    August 23rd, 2017 at 8:27 pm
  3. Peter Cairns (SNP)

    Paul Croft,

    Try this;

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-40793540

    Heres a quote;

    “The commission, which is chaired by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, also says that doctors must come up with novel ways to treat the approximately 100 million adult Americans (according to a report by the Institute of Medicine) who suffer from chronic pain.”

    or this one from another site;

    “To illustrate this point, the total number of opioid pain relievers prescribed in the United States has skyrocketed in the past 25 yearsT. he number of prescriptions for opioids (like hydrocodone and oxycodone products) have escalated from around 76 million in 1991 to nearly 207 million in 2013, with the United States their biggest consumer globally, accounting for almost 100 percent of the world total!”

    https://www.drugabuse.gov/about-nida/legislative-activities/testimony-to-congress/2016/americas-addiction-to-opioids-heroin-prescription-drug-abuse

    Peter.

    August 23rd, 2017 at 8:36 pm
  4. Peter Cairns (SNP)

    Sam,

    “If the UK is not to pay anything into the EU then the payment by the EU should and presumably will appear in the divorce bill”

    Only the UK share of the total based on what we had agreed. The rest will come from the other 27 as it is support for the Peace Process in a member state.

    I’d think that the Republic will argue in the EU that the funding should remain post Brexit as both support for the process and to compensate them for the disruption.

    I have no idea what the split between the two Countries in but I’d be surprised if the bulk of it isn’t spent in the North.

    Peter.

    August 23rd, 2017 at 8:42 pm
  5. Peter Cairns (SNP)

    Sam,

    Found this;

    http://www.europarl.europa.eu/atyourservice/en/displayFtu.html?ftuId=FTU_5.1.9.html

    it’s only £200m over 4 years 84% from the EU.

    £1m a week will still leave the NHS £349m!

    Peter.

    August 23rd, 2017 at 8:45 pm
Messagespace