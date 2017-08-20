The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
HIRETON
Your opinion that WTO trading by UK post Brexit would be a disaster is not the Law of THe Medes & Persians..
It is your opinion & you are entitled to it.-as are others who disagree with you.
For example Lorand Bartels Reader in International Law and Fellow, Trinity Hall, University of Cambridge, Andrew Stoler , former WTO Deputy Director General. Geoff Raby ,former Australian Ambassador to the WTO.
re@”He also commits the error of thinking that government income from tariffs is somehow paid in the main by foreigners when in practice they are mainly a form of domestic taxation on the consumption of foreign goods.”
I don’t see that he does-he doesn’t mention who pays import tariffs. He merely states that they generate State revenue which, he suggests could help fund export support.
TOH
Howard
SOMERJOHN
@”I’m happy to join Hireton in pointing out the flaws in these proposals, but I’d be interested in hearing first if you support them. ”
You want me join with Hireton in his unsubstantiated asertion that any trading arrangements for UK other than those extant within the EU’s external tariff wall will be a disaster which wipes out our “manufacturing & agriculture”.?
I prefer to read opinions of people who try to present evidence. And certainly there are those who have concerns. But there are those who are a little more positive.
Like this one :-
http://www.arbuthnotgroup.com/upload/marketmatter/documents/16th_january_2017.pdf
COLIN
MarkW and Alan
A bit off topic but a couple of points:
1. Virtual particles. These are fascinating. They are electron-positron pairs that form exist for very short times before coming together and annihilating. They have real world effects, let’s just say that without them mayonnaise and paint would not exist!
2. Semi-conductor behaviour. The ‘hole’ referred to here is not a positron but the absence of an electron where an electron could be. Beyond that the subject gets staggeringly technical and although I understand it I am not sure I can explain it without resorting to linear algebra and calculus! I suggest you both get hold of Brian Cox and Jeff Forshaw “The Quantum Universe: Everything that can happen does happen” which is just about as understandable without too many equations as this stuff gets.
Paula, thanks Paula for clarifying what I was grasping at. The maths involved is indeed way over my ‘A’ level standard, lols.
@ Somerjohn
“This is consistent with my earlier point that Brexiteers have largely given up trying to win the arguments. “Don’t bother me with facts, I know my views” is pretty much the position of most pro-brexit posters here”
This is exactly my impression, both here and on other sites, as problems like the ECJ, the Irish Border, citizens rights, a transition period etc have come to the forefront of the discussion I find leavers increasingly unwilling to discuss them
I voted Remain but am one of those voters now looking and hoping that for the sake of the nation the Leavers will make a success of the direction they are taking the country. I was quite optimistic initially because I assumed that having won the Brexit side had a clear plan of how it was going to work in practice (Heaven knows they agitated for it for long enough).
Sadly I’ve seen or heard nothing since to even begin to convince me that this is the case.
I want to believe it will be a success but I increasingly believe we headed for either a disaster or a massive climbdown.
@CHRIS RILEY
being provocative here but there are those whom believe that Corbyn is as anti EU as Minford and yet they want completely different things.
The issue about the EU is not about the EU it is about plain power politics. In reality the JRMs would not be in anywhere near policy decision in a normal setting and people have voted for parties who’s solutions to our problems are in fact completely opposite. My view is EU referendum is a culture war between different sections of the country which you could have had a similar result if you had used hanging or gay rights as the referendum question
it is not the details that matter it is the travel of direction. The effect of this not being about details but mood and any argument becomes difficult because we cannot even agree the facts.
My two bug bears are that FTA will make a significant difference to the uK economy that invest less in training than our EU neighbours, that invest less in R&D per % of GDP than most of our peers and has a heavy reliance on foreign investment for manufacturing for example.
I am not sure that we have an answer to what changes and why. after all NAFTA overall ment more trade and cheaper cars but also meant less job in the US in manufacturing but secure jobs in terms of agriculture as they now put mexican farmers out of growing corn. it is why Trump and Sanders believe that free trade is unfair. people think free trade is good until it happens to cost them their job and many of our exporter jobs are protected by the fact we have a ready made protected market.
Competition is an interesting thing: We love it when we are winning and think we can win but are not so keen when we are losing (poles are taking all the jobs…..). Currently Ifeel there is a belief that we can win however THE OTHER HOWARD’s 2030 rule is where the US is now. if you want a build a luxury car you do it in the US but if you want to build a cheap car you better get most of the parts from mexico or build it there.
FTA or none we will see this move whereby middle skilled jobs doing commodity anything will move away from the UK. It will be accelerated by FTA. it already happens without them.
By 2030 I’ll bet that most of the new lower cost models of electric cars will be built in eastern europe. This will have happened whether the UK was i the EU or not. Indeed JLR is opening a new factory in Slovenia
We will see even more of this sort of thing. The reality is it is easier to protect services from competition than it is goods you can use a lot on non tariff trade barriers and they are often more effective than quotas and tariffs
I am not sure what we will be selling to the chinese that we cannot do already and I don’t see the level of investment needed for us to take advantage of it anyway when you can get more on buying and selling houses
Bottom line is that brexit is a real diversion and at the end of it the country still needs a strategy other than FTA and limits to immigration and currently we are as divided on what the route forward is post brexit as we are on brexit itself.
Sometimes it amuses me that the issue of the day is not how we build out the investment needed to make brexit a success (although my view we need to do this brexit or no brexit and it is part of the problem that we have as a nation ).
Brexit solves none of the basic ills of the country in many ways I think it will expose them the problem I see it though that remaining would not have solved these issues either.