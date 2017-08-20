The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
Filed under: Opinium, Voting Intention
ON
Ok. I was going to bed, but since you ask, if anyone posts ‘we’ in any sentence you usually challenge it by saying stuff like “Do you mean England, Britain or the UK? There are different polities within the UK. And I love haggis.”
This really is G’night all.
Pete B
Sweet dreams.
Delighted that you understand that there are a number of polities within the UK.
That’s not exactly news to many people. Perhaps you should consider why you didn’t just type “UK” without any reference to myself.
It seems odd to me that someone should only the use the appropriate term, with a specific reference to someone.
Perhaps something you should consider?