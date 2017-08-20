Opinium/Observer – CON 40, LAB 43, LDEM 6

20 Aug 2017

The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.


Filed under: Opinium, Voting Intention
202 Comments »

202 Responses to “Opinium/Observer – CON 40, LAB 43, LDEM 6”

  1. R Huckle

    Irish Government confused by UK’s Brexit positions.

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/eu-uk-post-brexit-trade-plans-leave-european-union-ireland-prime-minister-taoiseach-leo-varadkar-a7906946.html

    All of the UK Governments papers on Brexit strategy seem to just explain why the EU should accept the UK’s ‘ cake and eat it’ demands. The EU is very likely to just say no and let the UK walk away if it chooses.

    August 22nd, 2017 at 5:50 pm
  2. paul croft

    CR

    “The economic theory and present day orthodoxy which I and Carfrew dislike intensely seems to have become a banned word which may explain Carfrew’s absence”

    Well, if that’s the case at least it’s nice to know he will have been able to read how concerned I am about his absence, even if he is unable to wave.

    August 22nd, 2017 at 5:55 pm
