The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
Filed under: Opinium, Voting Intention
One note of caution for Labour lovers from the polls – UKIP are up a few points since the election, almost certainly due to 2015 UKIP/2017 Con voters swinging back to their old roosts. Chances are, if there were a snap election, they’d vote Conservative again.
@SSSIMON
It is interesting that you brought up Red Ed one of my last interaction was with a write for the FT whom was very much a Tory supporter. She essentially wrote an article which was Red Ed/dancing Ed manifesto when I put it to her that she rejected this only 18 months ago she pointed out it was just the way things were going she did get some stick about it with people reminding her what she wrote.
What I found actually most frightening was Janan Ganesh’s article on the Tory manifesto for GE2015 he wrote “the Tories need not tell anyone the detail because people inherently trust them to do what is right” he was pilloried for that line too although I think he was a massive apologist for Osborne
I believe UK electorate was late to the Ed Miliband party which in some ways was a shame since we seemed to vote for something that most of us were unhappy about. I like what Lord Ashcroft said about the EU referendum since it is what I got from campaigning on the doorstep
Lord Ashcroft says the following: “whatever was printed on the ballot paper the question large numbers of voters heard and the answer they gave had nothing much to do with the European Union … ultimately, the question many saw was: ‘Are you happy with the way things are and the way they seem to be going?’ And their answer was: ‘Well, since you ask … no'”.
Will leaving the EU change this I suspect no and so I remain skeptical that anything we do will be successful it feels like we are thrashing around trying to find the answers and I fear we will try everything else first before we get to understanding the problem
THE OTHER HOWARD
‘R Huckle
“What has always puzzled me, is what trade the UK is expecting to be done outside of the EU, that is not currently possible ?”
Trade deals!’
I seem to remember over the last few years, Cameron and Osborne going off round the world to places like China, India and the Middle East, sometimes with people like Prince Andrew in tow, and returning to announce a new favourable trade deal.
Were they just lying then?
The other Howard,
” I suggest you read the following on the Lawyers for Britain website.”
says, “The effective choice is between seeking to stay in the EU Customs Union or, on the other hand, seeking a Free Trade Agreement”,
“Nobody is proposing as an alternative not seeking either of these arrangements and just trading with the EU under “Most Favoured Nation” WTO rules with tariffs”
Ok so they rule out WTO except for minimising disaster.
” It can be seen that customs controls at the internal borders of an FTA are a necessary consequence of the freedom which an FTA gives to its members to operate independent trade policies with regard to external countries.”
The article goes on to list disadvantages of remaining part of the customs union. The problem is it does not address non tariff barriers. Implicitly if we made a FTA with the EU it would contain clauses about non trade barriers, and the EU is not going to be willing to negotiate these away. The article argues a bespoke agrement is better, but I don’t see why the EU would think it better or agree to dismantle its non trade barriers with the rest of the world (selling into the EU via the UK). So I am very sceptical there is a real distinction to be made between a special deal and actual membership of the existing customs union. And the authors accept that the UK must have a deal equivalent to customs union membership.
Similarly the authors discuss the internal market, and argue that if the Uk relies on a FTA it will only become bound by those EU rules directly affecting exported goods and their manufacturers. I remain sceptical this is true. An FTA will contain whatever rules the parties insist on, and the EU is just not going to agree.
The article also does not discuss the merits of in fact remaining a member as compared to either possible new relationship. Such an anlysis might have shown this more beneficial.
@NORBOLD
“THE OTHER HOWARD
‘R Huckle
“What has always puzzled me, is what trade the UK is expecting to be done outside of the EU, that is not currently possible ?”
Trade deals!’
I seem to remember over the last few years, Cameron and Osborne going off round the world to places like China, India and the Middle East, sometimes with people like Prince Andrew in tow, and returning to announce a new favourable trade deal.
Were they just lying then?
August 22nd, 2017 at 10:03 am”
That is a really good point. The UK has always been able to negotiate trade deals, provided they did not contravene EU rules.
I just wonder what reduced standards Brexorcists are willing to accept ?
@ R Huckle
“I just wonder what reduced standards Brexorcists are willing to accept ?”
To be fair, if the worst people can find is chlorinated chicken, I’ll live with it.
I’m much more worried about loss of exports to the EU than reduced standards; there sensible, geographic reasons we do so much trade with them, and it can’t be replicated by sending more to China.
@Danny – “Similarly the authors discuss the internal market, and argue that if the Uk relies on a FTA it will only become bound by those EU rules directly affecting exported goods and their manufacturers. I remain sceptical this is true.”
I think custom and practice makes this assertion well wide of the mark.
The EC (commission) take a very broad view of what constitutes an impact on cross border trade. Nowehere is this more apparent than in the States Aid rules. States aid (SA) should only be an issue where the recipient is engaged in an activity likely to affect cross border trade. If it isn’t, then it can receive unlimited government support, without sanction under the SA regulations. [There are other exceptions for specific service delivery contracts etc].
Under SA rules, an example of the kind of thing that would be deemed to constitute states aid would be a government grant to a village hall to put solar panels on the roof (as if 5kW of generation really affects the cross border power market) or council support for a rural community post office or pub, as this would be deemed to have a general impact on EU wide trade.
The EC (council) asked the commission to relax the SA rules recently, but this was rejected. This is one area where I think the rules are being over applied and the interpretation by the ECJ is sometimes problematic.
However, it provides an insight into what is likely to happen with any trade deal. The definition of what and who is directly affected by EU export rules will be drawn up very widely indeed, and this will not please Brexit supporters.
JIM JAM
Thanks.
Sorry -but there is a distinct theme of wishing UK to “fail” & EU to “win” in these negotiations. Those aren’t the best words to use, I know. But I use them to indicate a feeling that those posters want UK to suffer.
I find it depressing. I know they are depressed at the Leave vote. But now that is settled how can you wish less than a good outcome for UK?
I agree with you about the fag packet between DD & KS. Its funny that Labour attracted such a huge chunk of the Remain vote.
I have no idea how politics in UK is going to pan out between now & next GE. Far too many variables.
Good morning all from a warm cloudy central London.
Brexorcists!! Sounds like something Nick Clegg would carry out on THE OTHER HOWARD and PETE B. ;-)
@COLIN
I don’t want a bad deal, I don’t want the EU to “win”, but I fully expect it to happen.
Barny,
” if the worst people can find is chlorinated chicken, I’ll live with it.”
Implication there of closure of UK chicken farming industry…
“I’m much more worried about loss of exports to the EU than reduced standards”
Many standards are back door protectionism. If we refuse to tolerate chickens kept in minute cages, that disadvantages our own farmers. But its OK for the chinese to abuse animals, just so long as we don’t know about it? Its a short step from refusing to allow in chickens kept in intolerable conditions, to refusing to allow in goods made by people paid unacceptably low wages, and so on.
@DANNY
I get it, and those things matter, but to me they pale into insignificance compared to the economic devastation I fear is coming.
@ Colin
“But now that is settled how can you wish less than a good outcome for UK?”
I don’t agree and many also don’t agree that the Brexit vote settled the UK’s future in the world.
One non binding referendum vote will not lead to the UK leaving the EU on any basis. Article 50 only started the negotiation process. If the negotiation is not accepted by the UK parliament or UK public, then it is open to withdraw A.50 by consent. This might well happen. It cannot be ruled out.
I am no fan of the EU and its over controlling nature, but on balance i believe EU membership is beneficial to the UK and its citizens. The EU might well have to change anyway and if it does, a future treaty can be rejected by referendum, if people think it not in UK’s interest.
Position paper from UK government can be found here
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/638958/Continuity_in_the_availability_of_goods_for_the_EU_and_the_UK_Position_Paper.pdf
It looks still as if the position is eat your cake and have it.
Also, the EU has already rejected this in its own position paper
@TOH: “Trade deals”
I’ll have another go. TOH, can you provide some examples of the countries that you expect to do trade deals with a post-brexit UK that increase our sales to them more than their sales to us?
@Colin ” those posters want UK to suffer.”
Speaking for myself, I don’t want the UK to suffer. That’s why I’m a remainer. What I do want to do is open the eyes of blind-faith leavers to the reality of the misfortune they wish to impose on their country. They are the ones who want their country to suffer.
COLIN
I certainly don’t want the UK to fail because it will be the poorer off in our society who will suffer most and let’s be honest, they are already having a rough time right now.
What’s put me off Brexit (even though I voted Brexit) is our mannerism and conduct towards our biggest trading partner. We had hardly finished counting the votes yet we were already talking of going to war with a fellow EU and NATO country.
Our PM stood in front of the Worlds media and accused the EU for trying to interfere with the UK election.. Pure bonkers!!
Don’t get me wrong, there are elements of Brexit I want to see in place but my feeling now is that as s nation we will be worse off as a result of our conduct towards the EU.
@Colin ” those posters want UK to suffer.”
Again, that’s just blind prejudice. I may be wrong, but I can’t recall anyone on here saying they want to see the UK suffer, and in the real world, I have a single aquaintance who says this, with everyone else I know disagreeing with them on this.
It represents the sloppy intellectual approach of Brexiters that they imagine that just because people express doubts, concerns, alternative views and perhaps – heaven forbid – don’t support Brexit, that this automatically means they want to see the UK suffer hardship.
It’s all part of the Brexit religion. It’s transmuted into the kind of Bush/Trump ‘with us or against us’/’enemies within’ type mantra.
Quite sickening really, but par for the course.
PTRP
Thanks for the link. I have no Slovenian, but am surprised at the superficial similarity to Czech – though I believe they different branches of Slavic. As my Czech is limited to ordering beer and food in a no doubt very amusing accent, this may be just down to orthography.
As so often, machine translation comes to the rescue, and this is a decent take on Davis’ “stick your customs union where the sun don’t shine, Johnny Foreigner! P.S. Can we please have a temporary customs union, so our economy doesn’t end up in the toilet. Ta, DD”
You make the point well about British politicians nodding along with the consensus in Brussels and Strasbourg, and then fulminating against the very same issues for domestic consumption in GB. Do they really imagine that no-one in the EU infrastucture has access tio the internet?