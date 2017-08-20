The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
Paul croft
I think the EU claiming 100bn is a bit much to cover the pension of Farage although on second thoughts if you add the kinnocks as well you could be right.
@S Thomas – as with @Peter Cairns, I’m not quite sure what your complaint is regarding he EU negotiators?
They have provided far more detail, far more quickly, regarding their position than the UK has done, even going to the extent of drafting extensive position papers which have been approved via an open democratic process by the European Council, the European Parliament and then the full governments of the entire EU27. They have a clear mandated position.
Of course the UK has had a referendum, and the EU’s stated position reflects this, and their view of pretty much everything within the talks is really rather clear.
Beneath all of this is the simple fact that it is the UK that wants to change things, so it really is up to the UK to come up with the changes they want. Why should the EU do the UK governments work for them?
Alec
Presumably if they did propose suggestions, no matter how sensible and workable they might be, they would be rejected out of hand by sections of the population based purely on the fact that the idea was generated from Europe.
In that respect their best strategy is to keep quiet and hope the UK stumbles across a workable solution although as time goes on, it might descend into a game of “colder and warmer” with increasingly large hints being dropped.
Meanwhile, Brexit Boy continues to play pin the tail on the donkey while being in the wrong room.
Alec
You have made my point for me. The EU position is the status quo pre-brexit.They have not advanced one positive change to that status quo.
When they ask for progress before trade talks begin they are not talking about negotiating progress they are talking about uk progress in accepting the equivalent of the status quo.
any proposal that the UK puts forward to deal with post brexit is by definition not progress as far as the EU is concerned since it detracts from the status quo.
your position is that the EU does not need to negotiate with the UK it merely needs to wait for the supplicant uK to lay enough gold at its feet and even then it might not talk to it.
The Other Howard
“The Definition of Little Englander is (Oxford Dictionary): A person who opposes an international role or policy for England (or, in practice, for Britain).”
Perhaps PC(SNP) prefers the Cambridge Dictionary definition: ‘An English person who thinks England is better than all other countries, and that England should only work together with other countries when there is an advantage for England in doing so.”
@ Pete B
“And what about the UK’s net contribution to the overall EU budget? Somewhat greater percentage than Scotland’s to the UK methinks.”
According to this, it’s about 10%, so very comparable to the 8-9% of the UK’s tax revenues attributable to Scotland.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budget_of_the_European_Union