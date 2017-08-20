The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
I think it’s time some peeps organised a search for CARFREW – perhaps in the thorium mines, storage containers or summat.
He’s prolly okay but – of course – it is definitely a bit of a concern…
PAUL CROFT
Yep-even Einstein.
But they just change a constant or two -and Bob’s your Uncle.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Einstein%27s_static_universe
OLDNAT
The political scene in Scotland looks very interesting. I know there are only cross breaks to go on but it’s probably safe to assume Labour have made quite a modest recovery in Westminster terms and the Tories may have slipped back a bit.
The SNP will probably still be ahead for Westminster VI but will be polling less than the 39% at the last election.
It’s too early to say but if Labour south of the border can get it’s act together and resonate with Scottish voters then we could be looking at split ticket voting again…SNP for Holyrood and Labour for Westminster.
It’s fair to say…The independence and Brexit referendums have
totally turned Scottish politics upside down.
PAUL CROFT
I hope he is wrong about this too!:-
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/05/stephen-hawking-thinks-humanity-only-has-100-years-left-on-earth
His prediction of the time we have left has fallen from 1000 years to 100 years -in 6 months. At this rate there won’t be a GE in 2022
If my simple maths is correct & his prediction changes at a constant rate we will all disappear just as UK leaves the EU in 2019.
Seems a shame-all that work & effort.
Still-ECJ wouldn’t survive either so that’s something.
Unless they have a different “constant” of course. Judges always win.
But they won’t have anything to pronounce on so-Ha !
COLIN
I’m all geared up for Hawking’s doomsday prediction. Started my survival prepping a few years back and have been attending SAS survival training camps in the Hampshire Downs. ;-)
COLIN
So it’s definite then? England will only win the World Cup [or wurruld cup as we say in Scotland] once?
Actually it’s been pretty definite for quite a while now. Why can’t we have foreign players like wot the others do is what I want to know?
It seems a bit unfair to me that they get to pick all the gudduns.
ALLAN
Well done-but remember that Hawking says you will have to leave the planet to survive.
So knowing how to live in a hole in the ground & eat woodlice won’t really help.
Have the SAS got a training camp on personalised critical exit velocity?
PAUL CROFT
Looks like it-.
50,000 years of hurt!-Footbah’s nay cummin haem -ever.
Colin
If the increase in seismic activity in Yellowstone park is a warning sign then we might indeed not make it to 2022. According to scientists it blows up every 600,000 years and it’s 600,000 years since it last blew up. But what do they know?
They have these ridiculous ideas that if it blows the western half of the US will be buried under 10 feet of ash or some nonsense like that. They predict also that all the soot and ash in the air will block out the sunlight solving global warming and then some. They reckon it would be two years before we could get a reasonable growing season again so a lot of us would die of starvation!
Thank God they are all full of Biloxi#
COLIN
Maybe s peppers guide to surviving on the moon would be more appropriate.
….
Have the SAS got a training camp on personalised critical exit velocity
____
That comes in next weeks training camp..This weeks camp is all about filtering water for safe drinking using a dishcloth and charcoal.
Tony Ebert
I was very specific about who I was calling appeasers. Those who are prepared to see the ECJ have supremacy over the internal matters of the UK such as how we deal with immigrants from the EU and people from the EU living in the UK. I was not saying that about all who want to Remain.
Alec
As I say you are entitled to your opinion. I think my posts entirely rational, it’s just that you don’t like them. I have already said what I think of your posts, so I don’t need to repeat myself.
Pete B
Your 12.01. Nicely put you saved me the trouble. I think your last sentence is incorrect though. No doubt the Poles are happy with EU attempted interference in the Polish legal system.
Somerjohn
“As always, in your view, the EU id damned if it does, and damned if it doesn’t.”
Not at all, the conflict could probably be avoided if the EU reformed, abandoning the Euro and its four principles and becoming just a free trade area. I might even want to be part of that.
RJW
“Can’t help thinking that a lot of Brexiteers are at base re-fighting WW2, in their heads at least.”
That could not be further from the truth. One of the many reasons I want out of the EU is to avoid UK involvement in future wars in Europe resulting from the acrimonious breakup of the EU.