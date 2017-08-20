The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
@toh
I don’t respond to requests to prove negatives and neither do I respond to requests to disprove other people’s fevered imaginings.
Re your other point you have said yourself that there will be a short and or medium term economic cost as a result of Brexit and have now said whatever the outcome you will not affected by it. Consequently you must think the cost which others will bear is worth it to achieve your objectives.
The key EU questions don’t seem to be improving for the Cons. All admittedly within MoE but a slight reduction in doing well, matched by a slight increase in doing badly.
On leaving the EU, again within MoE but switchover from “Right to leave” being ahead to “Wrong to leave”.
From the last 2 questions on p% of the PDF:
How well or badly do you the government are doing at negotiating Britain’s exit from the
European Union?
Response, 1 Aug, 22 Aug
WELL, 26%, 25%
BADLY, 54%, 55%
DK, 21%, 21%
In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the European Union?
Response, 1 Aug, 22 Aug
Right to leave, 45%, 43%
Wrong to leave, 43%, 45%
Don’t know, 12%, 11%
You Poll
Labour and Tories kneck and keck is interesting to see. it remains my view that neither will break away from each other to any great extent.
it is interesting that immigration is still by far the most important thing for leavers after brexit with the economy below 30% where as immigration is ranked only as high as fifth (18%) way below the usual brexit, health, economy and housing
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/hm2d5c6net/TimesResults_170822_VI_Trackers_W.pdf
AS to brexit itself it is continued to be seen as going badly. with leavers being equally split about how well it is going but remainers unsurprisingly being very down on what has been going on thus far
The fact that the DK are around the 25% mark for each of the responses does show it is all to play for though
That was an interesting little interchange between @Colin and @Tony Ebert, and one which rather neatly encapsulates much of the manner of the debate on Brexit. It is typified, in the main, not some much by people disagreeing on what should happen, but more by people being unable to agree on the subject that is actually being talked about.
The issue over whether leaving the EU mans leaving the single market and customs union forms the basis for a good deal of confusion. People like @TOH, and perhaps to a lesser degree, @Colin, seem to take the view that the referendum vote was to leave everything connected to the EU. @Tony E’s point was that this is not so – one can be out of the EU but in the SM and CU.
In strictly factual terms, there is no question that the @TOH view of this is wrong – the EU is not the same as the CU/SM, and for the public to have voted on these other options would have meant a different question. However, clearly, they think that the the vote did mean this, but trying to explain to @TOH and others that what they interpreted from the vote isn’t correct is like trying to wade through treacle – they simply aren’t willing to follow normal rules of language and logic and appreciate that there is an alternative and much more accurate view of the facts, instead, insisting on the illogicallity of denying there are such alternatives as hard or soft Brexits.
We get a similar issue when discussing the EU’s response. One side sees an withdrawing of the privileges of membership as the EU behaving vindictively to the UK, while the other sees this as a natural consequence of leaving the club. Similarly those suggesting some difficulties in Brexit are viewed by some others as being unpatriotic, without any apparent discomfort at the notion that being patriotic still allows many alternative views to be held. The issues themselves are therefore rarely engaged with, as the critical part of the debate is stuck at the point of trying to define the battleground.
This inability to even get to the starting line for so many discussions doesn’t give me hope that there can be some form of rappraochment after Brexit, or after non Brexit. There seems to be such a fundamental barrier in the mindsets that it does get quite depressing seeing the inability of so many to even speak the same language, let alone agree on the words.
Re Poll (Hurrah)
Interesting that Lab has slipped vs Con on every one of the issues about which YG asked for views compared with the July poll. Equally, people view Brexit more negatively on virtually all the issues polled (than they did in July)
Alec
I agree with your statement.
There is no hope of communication between the sides as each is using a mutually inconsistent set of language and definitions.
Your example of “I define you to be unpatriotic” is a good one, naturally the other side rejects that premise and so it is pointless to discuss what patriotism means with regard to Brexit.
@Guymonde – I think that is entirely consistent with the notion of Labour’s post election boost unwinding, while Brexit begins to hit choppier waters.
One interesting note from this poll is a 10 point jump in those believing brexit will be bad for the economy. Rather large increase and one that may go well with labours recent policy change over the single market.
My mistake bad for jobs **
BARNY
I think the key to Labour success will lie in Scotland. They need to probably win around 35 plus seats to have any chance of winning more seats than the Tories at a UK election.
Ol Corby will have to depend more on Scotland than previous Labour leaders because he’s too far to the left for many middle England voters. Even with a come back in Scotland I can’t see Labour winning a majority though!!
It is interesting Lib/Dems would vote tactically for Labour. They are masters of the old tactical voting malarkey. How many seats do you think Labour would gain from this?