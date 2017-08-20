Opinium/Observer – CON 40, LAB 43, LDEM 6

20 Aug 2017

The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.


Filed under: Opinium, Voting Intention
  1. norbold

    To TOH by way of a P.S.:

    If you want to know what food I was brought up on, you could do worse than buy a copy of this, available from Amazon or direct from ther author:

    https://www.amazon.co.uk/Pie-Mash-Prefabs-1950s-Childhood/dp/1784181234/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1479513273&sr=1-1&keywords=Pie+%27n%27+Mash+%26+Prefabs

    August 28th, 2017 at 9:09 pm
  2. jonesinbangor

    @ BARBAZENZERO
    ” presumably the EU would re-direct regional funding to support improved services from RoI to the Brittany ports if the border closes. That might well be cheaper and quicker than waiting for HMG to build the facilities it will need if it’s out of the customs union.”

    Yes, I can see that plan working out well. Maybe they should consider a bridge, maybe a tunnel?

    Geographical reality means not, and the RoI will rely heavily on existing Euro-routes.

    August 28th, 2017 at 9:32 pm
