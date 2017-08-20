The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
Filed under: Opinium, Voting Intention
@Analyst
It’s absurd. The Tories are in government and they’re just flouting manifesto commitment after manifesto commitment. Meanwhile Corbyn is lambasted for apparently going back on promises he never made – and even if he had, they weren’t manifesto commitments, so their value would be worth much less than the numerous commitments May made in her manifesto, which she is happy to throw into the dustbin without even giving excuses (they can’t even argue that it’s because they don’t have a majority – it’s quite clear that the DUP would happily agree to these market interventionist policies).
