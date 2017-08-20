Opinium/Observer – CON 40, LAB 43, LDEM 6

20 Aug 2017

The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.


  1. Hireton

    Labour’s move on the Single Market etc seems to me to be well calibrated politically especially as it will make the job of Tory party management in the Commons so much more difficult.

    August 27th, 2017 at 10:59 am
  2. somerjohn

    @Alec

    How much the EU27 want us to remain, or remain in close cooperation, depends I suppose on whether what you might call the utilitarian argument trumps the idealistic one.

    I see the EU as a magnificent, hope-filled, idealistic project to create a continent based on a politics of co-operation and
    pursuit of mutual best interests, with nations willingly accepting some pooling of sovereignty to that end.

    Ridiculous, wishy-washy, empty-headed do-goodery is how many here will characterise that view. Wake up and smell the coffee, man, is what they say: that’s a bunch of sharks circling out there, not cuddly dolphins.

    But I think what we have largely failed to understand is just how powerful that idealistic underpinning of the EU is. The folk memory ‘over there’ is dominated by the horror, futility and idiocy of nationalism leading to internecine conflict: ‘over here’ the memory is of our finest hour. It’s a fundamental divide.

    So, will the utiitarian arguments for holding the UK close trump the idealistic ones for forging ahead with unity, freed of the foot-dragging UK?

    In the end, and in a supreme irony, the EU27 are probably in a much better position to have their cake and eat it than the UK. Post-brexit, they will be able to pick and choose those aspects of cooperation with the UK that are beneficial, including military and intelligence as you suggest, while freed of UK influence to the future direction of developing union.

    As an instinctive European I’m actually quite ambivalent about brexit.

    August 27th, 2017 at 11:06 am
  3. sam

    Mike Pearce

    Because it is unrealistic in the same way that the Cons position on Brexit is unrealistic. The Cons want to be in and out of the Single Market simultaneously. Labour wants to be in the Single Market and negotiate a new deal with the EU on immigration and freedom of movement. Why should that be possible?

    August 27th, 2017 at 11:07 am
  4. Mike Pearce

    SAM

    That depends on what the deal would entail. Besides Labour are not the ones negotiating with the EU. I also think Labour’s position is evolving and eventually we may see a gradual move towards an anti Brexit stance particularly if public opinion is heading in that direction.

    August 27th, 2017 at 11:21 am
  5. Mike Pearce

    Somerjohn

    I share your view. I think Brexit may well make the EU stronger. This year has seen the far right in the Netherlands and France defeated. The Eurozone is becoming stronger month by month and the 27 are unifying in their approach to Brexit.
    There are many Brexiteers who would take pleasure in seeing the EU fail. They will be disappointed.

    August 27th, 2017 at 11:30 am
  6. SmileyBen

    RMJ1:
    But aren’t you missing the biggest difference in the positions of the Conservative and Labour parties – namely that one is in government and the other isn’t?

    By analogy: if David Davis claims he can unicycle blindfold, and Keir Starmer says ‘Go on, let’s see it!’ only one of them would end up flat on their face, and nobody would suggest that Labour’s position on his ability to unicycle was the same as the Tories’.

    August 27th, 2017 at 11:32 am
  7. SmileyBen

    Ah, MIKE PEARCE makes the same point as me. Happened to post at the same time.

    August 27th, 2017 at 11:33 am
