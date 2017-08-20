The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
Agreed Eric. A good move by Labour. One that I am happy with.
Whilst the usual suspects will say this news is of no significance and makes no difference at all, in reality it is and it will.
It is also the first sign of really joined-up, grown-up thinking from those at the top of the Labour Party and it unites the bulk of the City with the trades unions and the majority of members of both houses.
The country itself is already 50% [at least] amenable to this sensible compromise and it is hard to see why the EU would be against it.
That’s a lot of ducks lined up.
Agreed Paul. I suspect it has taken some time for Corbyn to come around to this. Personally I think Starmer has boxed very cleverly over the past twelve months.
It heaps pressure onto the Tories as well.
FWIW,
I think Corbyn and Stamer have been pretty well aligned since well before the GE; timing is all and ahead of the Tory conference may be opportune for this fleshing out of policy.
Jobs and the Economy first plus the need for a sensible transitional (interim more accurate) deal has been LP policy sense a few months after JCs re-election.
I think the plan is to call for a ref on the terms agreed by the Tories at some point – perhaps not at the interim stage but in late 2020 early 2021 maybe if the DUP deal is renewed.
They cant say this now though of course.
I echo comments from Paul, Mike and JimJam.
I’m constantly impressed by Starmer. It’s clear he has a plan for what he wants to achieve, and I think his stance is really advantageous in that rather than being obsessed over methodology (e.g. single market membership / customs union membership), he’s focused on outcomes. And the clear voice in that is ‘economy first’ – which I think for a Labour party which is more left than it’s been for decades, could work effectively to help them appear more competent on economic issues – an area in which they struggle – especially if it puts them in a position to call the Tories’ bluff if their plans appear to have hurt the economy.
Ultimately, although polls show that the public hasn’t really changed it’s mind about Brexit, the one area where there is a clear trend is the type of Brexit. When asked whether voters would prioritise migration control or market access, voters are increasingly choosing the latter – I think it now leads in many polls, in fact. I can only see this going in one direction. So this is a logical stance for Labour to take electorally, too.
That said there is a need to keep the 30% or so of Labour voters who voted leave, on-side. They’ll need to make sure that they are still paying attention to the issue of migration. But I think Keir understands this – he refers to it in his piece:
“Labour also recognise that this transitional arrangement would – for all its merits – be imperfect and prove unsustainable beyond a limited period.
It would not provide a durable or acceptable long-term settlement for Britain or the EU. It would not provide certainty for either party. It leaves unresolved some of the central issues the referendum exposed – in particular the need for more effective management of migration, which Labour recognise must be addressed in the final deal.”
So – politically, this announcement today in many ways just works as effective PR – reassuring the remainer side of your coalition after a period of what appeared to be support for a hard Brexit. But the matter is far from settled within Labour – and in any case they’ll likely be fighting the next election on the basis of decisions made by the Tories, not Labour. So, in one sense, in practice what Labour argue for is less important than how the party manages the issue of Brexit so as to attempt to hold their disparate coalition of voters together….