The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
@ Sam
Re: NI
“the more successful young study elsewhere and stay away.”
Since it’s not directly about Brexit, I’ll comment on this. Personal anecdote. My wife is one of five children in a family from NI (their parents still live there). The five children are now living, in alphabetical order: Birmingham, Cambridge, London, Manchester, Marquette (Michigan). They’ve all been away from NI for over 20 years, and I think it unlikely that any of them will ever return to live or work there. So this definitely rings true to me, and it certainly does make you worry for the future there. Lovely to visit, but few seem to stay.
Having said that, I suspect it’s not the only region in the UK that has similar problems. Analysis of NE England might not look so different, though I’m only guessing there.
WB
Thank you for your kind descrition. I am the same person and was just replying in kind to Alec’s rather unpleasant post.
My lack of humour relates to the fact that we only have two wickets this morning and one of those was the night watchman, otherwise I would have just laughed at Alec’s nonsense.
@TOH – “That is absolute rubbish and you know it.”
No it isn’t, and I suspect that after criticising many posters for not reading your Lawyers for Britain link a few days ago, it very much sounds like you haven’t read the link to the government’s discussion paper I posted.
It is abundantly clear that, in asking for adequacy status, May is conceding that the regulations we have to follow for anything to do with data handling, will be defined by the EU. We can argue whether or not this means control, direct control, influence or whatever, but the central point stands – that the UK will have to follow EU law, now and in the future, subject to interpretations by the ECJ, as this is what our government have just proposed.
Why is is so hard to accept this, when it is written in black and white? Is this a case of metaphorical fingers in ears and singing ‘la la la’ loudly?
@Joseph1832 – “On data protection, there is no need to follow EU law or the ECJ. The questions are about whether the level of protection is adequate, which is far from it being the same.
The trouble is that the arbiter is the European Commission, which is hardly an impartial body. I am sure many commentators will be rooting for it to find against the UK.”
Yes and no. Adequacy isn’t identical laws, but in all practical effects it is. We need to match what the EU wants in a practical sense, so the outcomes must be suitably similar to be declared adequate. This places severe limits on our ability to act independently from the EU, which is precisely why May has asked the EU for a joint approach to future law making, and has admitted that future laws must be developed jointly and without divergence.
Also, no, the arbiter of last resort is actually the ECJ. The Commission makes the declaration of adequacy, but ultimately the Commission’s decisions have to be subservient to ECJ case law, so in any dispute, the ECJ will be the arbiter.
The case quoted in the UK briefing (the Schrem’s case) is interesting here. It was brought by a Belgian student against the government of the RoI, and related to Facebook transfering Irish citizens data to the US under a ‘safe harbour’ agreement agreed by the Commission under EU directives. The finding found against the RoI, stating that as it was impossible for the EU to have legal means to police the safe harbour arrangements, nor could it prevent US agencies from collating EU citizens data, the safe harbour deal was struck down.
This case shows in abundance that not only is the Commission not the arbiter of these matters, but also that any deals in data handling made between the UK and EU, including commercial contracts by private enterprise, will remain completely subject to ECJ case law.
This raises an intriguing thought. Post Brexit, if the UK disputes a judgement of the Commission that their interpretation of a future UK law breaches their view of adequacy, will the EU seek redress through the ECJ?
The briefing paper makes clear that losing adequacy status would be a disaster for the UK, so we would want to fight to preserve this. Would a future Tory PM swallow their pride and seek a supportive judgement from the ECJ?
Chris
Labour will return to power. Not sure when but it will happen. It was not very long ago that some posters on here were rather silly in predicting the demise of Labour. That was never going to happen. Similarly the Tories may be badly damaged by Brexit but will lick their wounds and remain a political force.
WB
The labour party desperately needs PR but all the various factions are too impressed with the absolute power that a parliamentary majority provides. That’s why I’m really hoping that a labour revival doesn’t happen in Scotland and labour is forced to accept the necessity of PR
TOH
Do consider this carefully. The Labour Party is founded on support for working people and on using the powers and resources of government, including those of regulating trade and the terms of employment, to aim for full employment, adequate wages and access to services and opportunity.
That would tend to define the attitude of its tradtional support, include protection against foreign competition, regulation or physical barriers against people “coming over ‘ere and pinching our jobs” – but that has increasingly been tempered by awareness that any sharing of job opportunities with immigrants is balanced by opportunity overseas, and by recognition that migrant labour may actually strengthen our economy and lead to the growth of the labour market and to the quality and availability of employment.
That shift,especially in the link between awarenes and attitude to migration, is a scenario which has played out more in the public awareness and in politics in the past decade and particularly in the past five years of the Brexit referendum and of the General Election than previously – because e.g. globalisation has changed the terms of trade.. It is – I think – the basis of a trend not only in public opinion as seen in the polls but also in the real life situation of families and communities, and – importantly in its impact on policy – in the experience of business and industry of skills and labour shortage arising from changes to the benefits of migration the the UK, which have begun to hit the economy and the quality of public services, including the NHS, where it is experienced in forms of stress both by professionals and by the public.
It is also the basis of policy formulation going on outside the Brexit negotiations – more astutely perhaps in the Labour manifesto during the election and now in their reserved position on aspects of ending treaty relationships with the EU which would exacerbate stresses in the economy and particularly in the running and delivery of public services.
This is the basis also of a posiIton – one which is trending away from a hard Brexit as well as that of a substantial body of opinion towayrds cancelling Brexit – of sections of both the main parties. Not surprisingly it is creating difficulties mainly for the Conservative Party and the Government, who are conducting the negotiations, rather than the other parties all of whom will stand back and watch to see – with genuine concern for the public good, as well as of political advantage – how the process will play out and how they should respond.
Alec
When I wrote “That is absolute rubbish and you know it.”
It was in response to your snide comment:-
“we’ve come to understand here that yu don’t do detail, and prefer beliefs to facts.”
I am perfectly capable of doing detail when I want to and I also prefer to deal in facts when I can. In the case of Brexit negotiations there will not be any “facts” until it is complete, signed and agreed by all interested parties. Then as I posted earlier I will then be happy to give you an opinion on it, and a view as to whether or not it means we have truly left the EU.
You are full of unpleasant comments at the moment and you supplied another in your next post.
“ Is this a case of metaphorical fingers in ears and singing ‘la la la’ loudly?”
It really is rather irritating, but sadly it’s what I have come to expect from you, and a number of other Remainers. I appreciate you lost the referendum and Brexit is going ahead and that makes you unhappy, but that’s life I’m afraid. You all seem to be trying to comfort yourselves by saying we won’t be leaving really. Well, I see no sign of the UK government changing its stance to any serious degree so far. As I said earlier I am very happy with the way that things are going.
Finally, and as it happens I have always accepted that the UK will be subject to EU law in some instances relating to trade with the EU and some other related matters, as the EU will be subject to UK law in some matters directly relating to its relationship with the UK. I am perfectly happy with May’s stance on the ECJ.
As I said originally nothing of interest in the last couple of days posts except for one which I quoted, and I note with interest that you avoided comment on that. That say’s it all really.
John Pilgrim
We don’t agree on Brexit John, why waste your time. See my response to Alec, I am very happy with the way things are going as far as brexit is concerned.
Back to the cricket which is not going well for England.