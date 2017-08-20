The quiet summer rolls on – for once we have a proper silly season with barely any domestic political news. I’m off for the next week, so won’t be updating even if there are any chunky polls to write about. In the meantime Opinium released their regular voting intention poll last night, which continued to show a small Labour lead – CON 40%, LAB 43%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 4%. Full tabs are here.
CHRIS RILEY
.” It is quite possible this will also be ignored.”
The Government will get some strong reminders, not least from the SNP, which, with other Scottish parties and Holyrood,has argued for a relaxation of the constraints on overseas student stay and employment, on grounds both of the evidence of the marginal but beneficial demographic effect and of economic and specific skills needs. .
Alec,
” We will not be able to pass laws that are not approved by the EU, and the ECJ retains the effective authority to strike down UK laws under the government’s proposals.”
Tes we will, but not if we want to maintain Adequacy Status.
So Westminster the Sovereign Mother Parliament of The United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and Her Majesties Government will be the Sole Arbiter and Legislator on this issue… it will just pass the law that Brussels wants it too.
FREEDOM!
Peter.
@Peter Cairns – yes, technically that would be the position. What is particularly interesting is that the paper on data protection is asking for adequacy status, while acknowledging that this means UK laws will be subject to challenge and interpretation by the ECJ.
Boiled down to it’s basics, the paper is agreeing that not meeting EU standards in this field will be particularly damaging for the UK (due to our activity in the data handling industry) and we are therefore agreeing to be bound by EU law and ECJ decisions.
As i said yesterday, the Government knows it will have to agree a financial settlement with the EU, before any trade talks happen. But this won’t happen before the Tory party conference.
Next year we will have all of the information, at which point. I think Government will struggle to justify Brexit. At the moment it is just theory and the referendum was not really based on two options that could be assessed properly. Demands for a second referendum will be deafening and i think Parliament will vote in favour.
Cambridgerachel,
“We can’t join the euro even if we wanted to.”
But we could just use it for currency if the pound collapses. would be quite a convenient alternative.
DANNY @ BZ
Indeed, but I think it more nuanced than that, she would have been happy to win on a wave of popular support for Brexit because that would have put her on the right side of public opinion. But then equally happy to lose on a wave of opposition to it. At the moment they are still saddled with responsibility for a very unpopular policy. Few policies create as much active opposition as Brexit does and the numbers strongly opposed are as important as those supporting.
Fair comment. Perhaps the DExEU’s position papers are the preliminary to an autumn election May is more determined to lose.
SAM @ BZ
The willingness of the Cons to destabilise NI in pursuit of party political concerns is unforgivable.
Agreed. I don’t believe that the DUP haven’t noticed that. It’s hard to imagine that they want the Belfast Agreement to be trashed, though, since it gives them their only safeguard against early re-unification, and direct rule from London would hardly help their cause.
Perhaps they’re biding their time until even the Cons recognise there is little choice but to remain in the EEA.
Thanks for the link to Prof Harvey’s Uniting and Sharing the Island: Normalising Good Friday Agreement Constitutionalism?, well worth a read although perhaps a little odd that he doesn’t mention the Belfast Agreement’s:
The participants endorse the commitment made by the British and Irish Governments that, in a new British-Irish Agreement replacing the Anglo-Irish Agreement, they will … acknowledge … that it
would be wrong to make any change in the status of Northern Ireland save with the consent of a majority of its people
Admittedly, at the time the Belfast Agreement was written, the EU’s Article 50 didn’t exist, but I’d have thought that the population of NI voting to remain in the EU by 56% to 44% but being told they didn’t count because quitting won in E & W would be a change of status for which their consent hadn’t been asked, let alone given.
ALEC @ BZ
We will not be able to pass laws that are not approved by the EU, and the ECJ retains the effective authority to strike down UK laws under the government’s proposals.
A good post and understood, but I’m less sure that Davis does.
Nine new posts on Slugger today, all of them probably worth a glance.
One of them specifically refers to an article in the Irish Independent – Border focus is a distraction from EU special status risks which is well worth reading in full.
@JIM JAM
‘I come on UKIP to learn’
Gosh, after all these years I finally find out what this site is. I must admit I had been wondering, what with all the obsession with Brexit. I’m kind of relieved to know. Which identity is N Farage hiding behind? S.Thomas is a nice bland BRITISH sort of name
@BBZ
Actually I believe that DD and TM do understand what is going on as I have said many times the UK electorate have given our politicians a hospital pass. Many voters believe we can have our cake and eat it.
The problem that all side admit is that the UK electorate has to change or else doing the best for the electorate may result in the political party being out of power for a long time.
If you look at TM approach, all her actions make sense, from the calling of the election, the manifesto saying nothing and now the negotiation stance. In all fairness the ambiguity that the government has is also unsurprising because they are playing 3 dimensional chess, with the voters on one side the press on another various MPs on a third and the Labour Party on the forth what is interesting to me. They are not playing against the EU as yet at best they have stalled starting the game.
At the moment there is a hardening of attitudes with Leavers saying it is worth having a recession for. my concern is that Politicians are tied to doing things that they realise are not going to great.
“We will not be able to pass laws that are not approved by the EU, and the ECJ retains the effective authority to strike down UK laws under the government’s proposals.”
This is something of a mischaracterisation of the position surely. Even if you don’t agree with the Brexiter view of the importance of their argument on jurisdiction, you can’t pretend it doesn’t have a real basis.
At present, the CJEU can strike down UK laws, directly and unambiguously in a way that, say, SCOTUS can’t.
Post-Brexit it will not be able to. It will still judge on the propriety of EU law, just as SCOTUS does in its jurisdiction, and if we wish to trade with the EU we will have to account for that, just as we have to account for US law to trade there. But there is surely still a fundamental qualitative difference in principle.
Polls suggest that this qualitative difference in principle was possibly the single biggest factor in the leave vote. It’s one thing to think the importance it was given by the leave side is overblown, or that it’s not worth the economic hit, but it’s quite another to say it doesn’t exist.