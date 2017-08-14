With little political news over the Summer the media have entertained themselves with talk of new political parties. I have awaited the first poll to ask how people would vote if there was such a party with some trepidation. thus far it hasn’t turned up. Depending on how it is worded a poll question could either suggest triumph or disaster for such a venture. Either case should be ignored – polls asking about how people would vote in hypothetical situations aren’t particularly useful.
Back before the election YouGov asked a couple of questions asking how people would vote if the Labour party split into a centrist party and a Corbynite Labour party. That found Labour voters splitting fairly evenly between the two parties, with little impact elsewhere (a result that under FPTP would likely have delivered a Tory landslide). Of course that was a new party explicitly framed as a split within Labour. It it had been presented as a split from the Tory party, I expect it would have taken most support from them. A new party might actually seek to present itself as being made up of the centrists within both Labour and the Conservatives (though more important is how it would be seen by the public – how a party describes itself is not necessarily the same as how the public sees it), in which case it would have ambitions to take support from a wider pool.
As an explicit anti-Brexit party the first place to look for what support an anti-Brexit might receive is the EU referendum vote. 48% of people who voted in 2016 wanted to Remain. In more recent polls that group splits pretty evenly between Remainers who still think Brexit is a bad idea but that it should go ahead now the people have spoken, and Remainers who think that Brexit should be resisted and overturned. Some have suggested that this means the pool an anti-Brexit party is fishing in is only about 25%. I’d be less sure – at the moment we’re in a political situation where the political class has largely accepted the principle of Brexit and is arguing about the form it will take. Were that to be shaken up, were there a significant political force arguing for changing our minds, perhaps more of those who voted Remain would see it as something to be fought rather than accepted. Who knows?
A more negative consideration is what one thinks a new anti-Brexit party could offer that the Liberal Democrats aren’t already offering. Normally when there is speculation about new political parties it’s because there is a chunk of the electorate who support a political viewpoint that no party is representing – UKIP wanted to leave the EU when no other party did, the Greens offered an emphasis on the environment and anti-austerity that the other parties weren’t. We don’t have to ask hypothetical polling questions about how people would vote if there was a centrist, liberal, pro-European party standing…we already have a perfectly serviceable party of that description and they got 8% of the vote at the general election.
Ah, you might say, but this new party wouldn’t have the baggage of coalition that the Lib Dems have. Or it would have a better known and more substantial leader than Tim Farron. That may or may not be true, depending on who ended up being involved -serious political figures like Tony Blair or George Osborne would bring their own baggage. On the other hand, a new party wouldn’t have the local government or organisational base that the Liberal Democrats do.
The real difference between a new anti-Brexit party and the Liberal Democrats would be the political context and narrative. It is this that makes it impossible to predict from polling how any such party would do. If a party was set up by a couple of whohe’s it would likely sink without trace – if one looks through the register of political parties at the Electoral Commission you’ll find several new parties set up as pro-EU vehicles, and that none have had any impact. In contrast were twenty Conservative MPs and twenty Labour MPs to defect and form a new party, it would create a huge media buzz, there would be a lot of fuss and attention (needless to say, it would also deprive the government of a majority) and that would give it the potential to get a fair amount of support.
In judging these sort of hypothetical questions, I always look back to the polls we used to see in the final months of the Blair government, asking people how they would vote if Gordon Brown was leader. They would invariably show that Labour would perform less well under Gordon Brown. In the fullness of time Brown did take over, and Labour shot into a double digit lead as all the newspapers treated Brown like the second coming. The problem with those pre-Brown polls was that people couldn’t predict that wave of excitement and positive media coverage, couldn’t predict how they would react to it. Given the right people and media coverage, a new party could succeed to some degree (certainly the currently arithmetic in the Commons would make it comparatively easy for a party with Conservative defectors within it to make an impact). Whether it could be successful enough to actually retain or win seats and have a long term future is an entirely different matter – FPTP does not forgive smaller parties without concentrated support, the anti-Conservative vote is already split and the most pro-remain areas tend to be held by Labour.
In short, it could work in terms of upsetting the current narrative if not necessarily in electoral terms… or it could fall flat, but treat any polling questions asking how you would vote if X party existed with a huge pinch of salt. Without the context of the people involved and the political narrative around it, they simply aren’t good predictors.
Correction: even greater than 7%
Monochrome October
I have no idea what you just did there but it has no basis in statistics.
CAMBRIDGERACHEL
Like, I am sure others on this website, I looked up the official DWP website which Colin quoted above to better understand the working of the system. The most relevant, down the page, is perhaps “You can ask the Jobcentre Plus to look again at their decision to sanction you”. They are obliged to consider that. If you get a negative, before you make an appeal get expert advice, especially that of your local Citizen;s Advice Bureau, who are very good both at understanding you, and at taking up your case, including how to justify getting a Hardship Allowance,or getting assistance from available welfare schemes.
Anyway, keep your posts going and keep reading the sometimes annoying ones of others on here, even if that is like banging your head on the wall to ease your headache. You have a lot of supporters on here.
The main purpose of this post is,however, of course,the relevance to voting intention of having to hear about a social welfare system that takes away your allowaces and means of livelihood for forgetting the day of a meeting.
Alan
“Not convinced by the fact that the standard deviation of a sample mean decreases with the square root of the size of the sample?”
Not at all. I worked at the Met Office for a while and I know that they collect massive data sets on a daily basis, so the samples for short-term forecasts are huge. Even 20 years ago, when I was there they used an IBM mainframe just as an I/O device to their supercomputer.
I agree with your comment to Monochrome October though.
CMJ
No I haven’t read that book, and I agreed that Alan’s answer was good. That first sentence in my original post was meant to be a weak joke. Sorry I forgot to put a smiley face at the end.
PeteB
Well this is the first case of a “Statistical Identity Denier” I have come across.
That’s the difference between a sample mean and a forecast mean.
Due to the chaotic nature of weather, multiple simulations are run each taking a different potential path into the future, although the general trend over about 3 days will be reliably seen there will be differences between the various forecasts due to random processes. This is what I mean by noise. Repeat the forecast and you get a different result due to random fluctuations.
A forecast for a particular days will have a certain element of noise involved +/- 2 degrees doesn’t sound unreasonable.
Looking over the period of a year, the differences due to these random processes are unlikely to end up pushing the simulated mean temperature for the entire year very far from each other. So what if Aug 20th in on simulation was 4 degrees hotter than another simulation overall the effect is negligible.
A forecast for a particular day is a sample consisting of a single data point.
A forecast for a year is a sample consisting of 365 data points.
The mean of a set of forecasts for the one day will be subject to much greater variation than for the mean of the forecasts which encompass the entire year.
Alan
I’m getting tired now, so this will be the last post from me tonight. As I said earlier, your points are good and do provide food for thought. One point from me though. The daily weather forecasts are for perhaps 3 days ahead, whereas the climate forecasts are for anything up to 100 years or more in the future. Doesn’t the longer extrapolation suggest that there is more likely to be greater potential variation from reality?
Anyway, at least the debate makes a change from endless Brexit speculation!
John Pilgrim
Apology for the late answer, but I had to read through a number of posts first.
I don’t think that my requirement for the hommes de lettres was particularly high.
As to Chayanov, he was executed in 1937, and in rather strange circumstances. There is a very obscure article by a Russian (not a friend, but we aren’t angry with each other) using random sampling of the executed in 1936-37, and he came to the conclusion that many were simply victims of personal score setting. The madness of the time simply allowed it (when the Wermacht finally occupied Hungary in March 1944, in Budapest they received 40,000 denunciations in one week – it actually helped one of my once close acquaintances who was reported and arrested, but because of the sheer scale of the job the Gestapo released him, and he promptly joined the Yugoslavian partisans which caused him a few difficulties between 1947-52 – first in Yugoslavia then in Hungary – he was locked up in both countries – he escaped from a Yugoslavian prison, swamacross River Drava, just to be arrested in Hungary. But in 1956 he fought against the uprising.).
I use the same measure for the hommes de lettres (I use this for avoiding the terminological problems) irrespective of the political system they live or lived. In 1989 I gave a short lecture on the state of the Hungarian economy, especially foreign debt. One member of the audience, a member of the Central Committee of the party exclaimed that now he knew what was kept secret from them (in a way it was true), but I told him that he could have known it if he looked for it, if he had been bothered – he voted for the disastrous 1986 economic policy. He didn’t like it, and although we remained in a civil basis, we didn’t settle the disagreement, and he’s dead.
So, no, I don’t think that my claim last night was a big statement.
CambridgeRachel
I hope you can quickly resolve the sanctioning.
PeteB
Yes, although the limits in the uncertainty reach a maximum quite quickly due to how the particular stochastic process works. The global temperature in 1000 years time is going to be better measured than -100 to +100, the uncertainly does not continue to grow without limit. If the Earth’s climate was fundamentally unstable where the differences in temperature could grow without limit, it would not have sustained life for millions of years.
When taken over a year, the uncertainty in the mean temperature over a year is quite small even 50 years out. Small enough such that the MOE of the predicted difference between global temperature now and in 50 years time does not include zero.
If you asked someone in the year 1900 what the average temperature would be in 1950, they would probably answer “about the same as it is now” and they would be largely correct. Today, if someone answered in the same manner it appears that they would be very likely to be wrong.
I understand that climate change deniers can always cling desperately to the hope that the models are all wrong just enough that we could get away with doing nothing or that it’s easy to demand that little bit more proof. All I can say is I hope to never have a climate change denier as a doctor as they would refuse to make a definitive diagnosis until the autopsy or just hope “We can get away without providing treatment as that will cost money”.
Taking sensible action now and work on refining the models so we have a better idea of the scale of action we need to take to avoid serious problems in the future seems prudent. Doing nothing until we are absolutely certain that we’re shafted doesn’t seem like that great a plan (unless you know you aren’t going to make 2050 and so don’t care about any potential effects, then it probably seems like a great plan, “somebody else’s problem”)
I don’t believe in taking drastic, excessive action but there is stuff we can do and technology we can invest in which makes sense. Yes, the cost of wind and solar is relatively expensive now but as the technology matures, the costs will fall and it’ll actually make sense to use it regardless of “greenness”. We’ve always had to invest in technology to see a return and large scale stuff like this can’t rely on the market to sort out itself.
PETEB
Weather is an example of a chaotic dynamical system. These systems are very sensitive to initial conditions and calculation error from finite precision/timestep in computer simulations, which is why you cannot project accurately very far into the future with them.
The question I believe you are really asking is whether the calculated system trajectory will eventually be something that does not resemble any true trajectory. In dynamical systems, this is equivalent to asking whether any mathematical solution >>shadows<< the simulated trajectory. The shadowing theorem states that for certain classes of dynamical systems, this holds true. But weather is not one of them and we don't know if shadowing holds.
You can find the implications of this discussed in http://www.lse.ac.uk/CATS/Talks%20and%20Presentations/Talk%20Abstracts/climateAsGiven.pdf
Fewmet
I agree that weather is difficult to predict far into the future (although medium and long term forecasts are still quite reasonable). When the bulk properties of weather are aggregated, as long as the system does not diverge (which we know to be the case, as we are around today to debate this) the trend line can be modelled.
The pdf you link means that we won’t be able to predict which “weather events” will occur even with the trendline being well modelled. Noone is suggesting they can predict every tropical storm of 2050 or that they need to with at least one simulation.
To me this is the same as waiting for the autopsy to make a diagnosis. “We’ll just keep demanding perfect models, that way nothing gets done”.
As a society we can choose to act on the preponderance of evidence rather than “Beyond all possible doubt” as seems to be demanded by some.
LASZLO
Thanks – both for the insight into Chayanov’s execution, and for that into the role and behaviour of hommes de lettres, though I suppose one might also discuss intellectuals as did the Soviet machine, as a class supposedly functioning in support to the workers, or as being divided between apparachnik and dissident – a very evident divide when i worked in the Baltics, Siberia and the Urals on the EC TACIS programme to encourage support for changes in the labour market, health provision and agriculture, and for the emergence of a ‘civil sector’ via support for NGOs – as muddled on the EU side as on the Soviet, and ideologically driven by the World Bank and Ernst and Young.
Whether and how motivated by ideological concerns, Chayanov’s removal from the general directorshop of the All Union Lenin Academy of Agricultural Sciences was also significant for his replacement by Lysenko, whereby hangs another tale. I met Alexander Nikonov now the director general at the Academy, during 1989, when I gave a seminar on development credit, and discussed the sequence (which Teo Shanin had fold me of),, of Nikonov’s removal from the directorship of the Riga Academy of Agricultural Sciences, suspected by Stalin of support for Chayanovian small farmer agriculture and thus potential resistance to the forced collectivisation of farms there and in Lithuania – in 1950? – and his transfer to Stavropol – where he became Gorbachev’s mentor.
Gorbachev’s address to the Plenum on agricultural perestrpika, having just appointed Nikonov as Chairman of the Agricultural Committee and Director General at the Academy, is a mix of pure Chaynov and of Lenin – “we must make the peasant once more master of his land.”
Alan: I have no idea what you just did there but it has no basis in statistics.
Certainly, because Pete B’s question is not one which can be meaningfully addressed by statistics.
It is effectively comparing the accuracy of estimates relating to apples and ball bearings.
And what I did is far simpler than statistics.
Monochrome October: And what I did is far simpler than statistics.
I just worked out what I did. For the most part it was to deconstruct the semantics of the problem.
Whilst I accept that weather forecasting must be difficult – even for just a few days ahead – I do think the BBC weather site should be able to tell us what is going on RIGHT NOW by using – what I like to call – the “looking out of the window” method.
Strange echoes of my favourite topic in a couple of our diversionary topics today:
“Doing nothing until we are absolutely certain that we’re shafted doesn’t seem like that great a plan (unless you know you aren’t going to make 2050 and so don’t care about any potential effects, then it probably seems like a great plan, “somebody else’s problem”)
Anyone see a resemblance there to the “let’s carry on with Brexit and decide in 2030 if the gloomy predictions were right” line? (and the demographic that tends to take that line).
And then Laszlo’s stuff on the demonisation of intelligentsia/hommes des lettres. Gove hasn’t called for the execution of ‘experts’ yet, but given the trajectory of popular sentiment, who knows?
Of course, these discussions may have been conducted as giant metaphors/jokes and I’m a bit too literal-minded to “get” it.
Seem to Nazi flags sprouting all over the US at the moment. The march of the right (or “alt-right” whatever that is) continues.
Worrying.
Valerie
Rer your follow up question. My wife and i each have an allotment but I do the hard manual labour on both, it’s good exercise.
“My recollection, when Osborne’s austerity drive was being discussed, is that you felt it was not anything like enough.”
Your correct that was, and remains my view.
ALAN
I don’t think the author is saying that you don’t take decisions. He is saying that the simulations may uninformative even with regard to the bulk properties of climate. They don’t have to diverge to +/- infinity cause you problems, only just have bulk statistical properties that will not resemble future climate and these cannot be averaged away. The true climate may be considerably better or horrible than modelled. That’s what he means by “The diversity of my models need not reflect the uncertainty in my future.” Under those circumstances, you don’t rely on the modelling to make your case.
And with regard to climate change, the modelling need not be central. The back of envelope science tells you to expect change. The climate observations are consistent with change. The sensitivity of human societies and economies to climate demands mitigation and adaptation measures now. The lack of a technological fix to reverse changes again requires action now, at least until such fixes exist. With regards modelling, the qualitative trends suggests changes in line with the back of envelope stuff even if we cannot trust the quantitative aspects. Just these and the precautionary principle is enough to require action. The reality of climate on this planet is that the ranges actually experienced over the last several billion years is far larger than that tolerable by mammals.
Nassim Taleb has written extensively and amusiingly on similar problems in use of statistical methods in econometrics and high finance.
@CAMBRIDGERACHAEL’s situation
MOst people have given her the standard advice in terms of seeking help. My personal experience basically of being unemployed and threaten with sanctions, is simply the aim is to be punitive and to meet a certain number of sanctions.
I have been threaten with sanctions for turning up at the time on my booklet for 3 months without any issues and then one day being told left waiting for an hour to be told afterwards that I was left waiting because I was ‘late’. Apparently the time on by booklet did not match the time on the system. There was no apology. the woman said not a word and just crossed it out and put a time 10 minutes earlier than the time I had arrived. The thing that get you sanctioned can be petty. It is highly dependent on the job centre attendant that you are facing. I remember once having my car not start so I phoned and said I was going to be late since I would have to cycle to the Job centre, I even emailed them the fact yet again I was told I should have accounted for the fact. There is wide discretion for sanctions and as I said it does not surprise me that CR circumstances would bring instant sanction. It would have done at the JC I attended
S Thomas
There has been some comment in Irish circles on the technical aspects of the UK proposals for a frictionless border. IT people are not impressed.
“The land boundary is almost 500km long with up to 200 crossing points with an estimated 177,000 lorries, 208,000 vans and 1.85 million cars passing across the border every month. Additionally, around 30,000 people cross the border daily.
Speaking to The Irish Times, Ms McCarthy said while there was a range of technology available to assist the tracking of individuals and vehicles across borders – including heat detection devices, RFID tags, drones and ANPR, they could not completely resolve the issue.
Ms McCarthy said while the idea of digital borders has been popular for a number of years, they were in reality very difficult to introduce.
“Neither I or my colleagues are aware of any instance in which a solution such as that envisaged by politicians for Brexit has been established anywhere in the world,” she said.
“Whatever solution is proposed is going to be expensive and problematic as there is no easy solution. The idea that you can use technology in some way to minimise what is essentially a political problem is ludicrous. There are plenty of snake oil salespeople out there who might tell you otherwise, but the fact remains,” Ms McCarthy added.”
https://www.irishtimes.com/business/technology/post-brexit-tech-border-deemed-complete-nonsense-by-it-experts-1.3188475
@S THOMAS
Regarding Ireland :
I believe one the options was essentially to just ignore the issue and pretend that it does not exist.
I see that DD has opted for that one. What is scary is we have essentially gone with idea that we will have no deal.
As to you points:
a I believe the issue has never been that the number should be fixed. Indeed the argument I see from the UK side is that they do not want there to be a calculated settlement. What they want is a round figure. Essentially they have an answer in mind as you say in b £40B. The UK does not care how that £40B is calculated. The EU is saying that te UK must agree to how the liability is worked out. I think the UK will resist this and it will be the breakdown of the talks
b. I reckon the UK knows that the liability is around £60B net
c. I think the EU will expect payment irrespective of any other deal. The perceive it to be separate and the UK believes it is part of them getting a deal.
I believe your point about how one perceives a victory is essentially what it is all about. As I have said many times Think of the Daily Mail headline that would accompany any of the things not being done and you get where the problem is.
many people think That DD and TM have not got a clue. I contend that they have been given a hospital pass and they are fighting off all sides. Hell I think that this response is a cry for help from DD to barnier to rescue him.
As to the do-what-you-like border proposal. Even UK negotiators say implementing it would require unprecedented cooperation between the EU and the UK
This is going the way of iraq 2003. We were told it would be easy and there were WMDs and that the Iraqi love us and there will be a new paradise in the middle east…….
I think the EU will now think a victory is the UK leaving in march 2019.
a. I cannot see the UK agreeing to a set of accounting principles to create a liability sum it limits flexibility on their side
b.They don’t want to pay £60B
c. and they see this as payable only if they have an agreement
In essence having any rules makes life impossible for the UK hence a non rules based border together with a non rules based liability and a non rules based trade deal is what the UK is angling for (it is cake and eat it time after all )
I think there will not be an agreement.
It seems that the Governments proposals for frictionless borders amount to…..
Anyone can come or go from the EU and so can any goods but you have to promise not to be naughty and work while your supposed to be visiting or cheat on VAT or Taxes.
Simples!
Peter.
Champion by name-Champion by nature.
sam
i am not disagreeing with you.But it is a 2 stage process.
1. Make sufficient progress on the issue to allow trade talks to begin. My point is that the ROI gov want trade talks to begin and will be “satisfied” that the UK proposals represent progress; then
2.Await the final deal between the UK and the EU for the final agreement on its issues. Any EU position that there has to be agreement on UK-ROI trade issue before the final agreement between the UK and the EU is plainly ludicrous.
PTRP: "I think there will not be an agreement."

I think you're right.
I think you’re right.
And your point that “I think the EU will now think a victory is the UK leaving in march 2019.” is absolutely fundamental to that.
On this side of the Channel we naturally see the negotiations in terms of trying to salvage the maximum EU benefits at minimum cost.
But that becomes irrelevant if majority popular and political opinion in the other 27 members has become that we’re a pain the a*se and that, though there will be a little short term pain from our departure, that will be massively outweighed by the long term gain.
I suspect that’s now the situation, but as far as I know there’s no polling on the “do they now want shot of us” question. That seems a pretty substantial omission to me.
SJ
“I suspect that’s now the situation, but as far as I know there’s no polling on the “do they now want shot of us” question. That seems a pretty substantial omission to me.”
Sadly, there’s a simple, common-sense answer to that.
And I certainly would.
SOMERJOHN:
“On this side of the Channel we naturally see the negotiations in terms of trying to salvage the maximum EU benefits at minimum cost.”
That may be the view of soft brexiteers and of remainers who believe that the referendum result should be respected.
Firm remainers view the negotiations as an opportunity to undermine the referendum vote, believing the Huckle line that if negotiations go poorly enough there will be no Brexit. Their underlying assumption that the EU would like to keep the UK in is somewhat open to question.
Hard brexiteers are suspicious that the hidden agenda of the negotiations is to thwart Brexit and would be much happier had Cameron made a unilateral declaration of independence in the wake of the referendum. They are likely to be far from convinced that there is much in the way of EU benefits to be salvaged and hence see no reason why there should be any cost involved.
“I suspect that’s now the situation, but as far as I know there’s no polling on the ‘do they now want shot of us’ question”.
If the polling indicated the wrong answer, would they be asked again until they gave the right one? Or to put it another way, do the various EU leaderships care what popular EU opinion is on the UK problem? Caring would create an extra constraint on the EU negotiating position.
Nuky: ” Or to put it another way, do the various EU leaderships care what popular EU opinion is on the UK problem? Caring would create an extra constraint on the EU negotiating position.”
Or to put it another way, do the various brexiteer factions care how popular UK opinion on the brexit problem changes? Caring would create an extra constraint on the UK negotiating position.