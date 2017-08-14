With little political news over the Summer the media have entertained themselves with talk of new political parties. I have awaited the first poll to ask how people would vote if there was such a party with some trepidation. thus far it hasn’t turned up. Depending on how it is worded a poll question could either suggest triumph or disaster for such a venture. Either case should be ignored – polls asking about how people would vote in hypothetical situations aren’t particularly useful.
Back before the election YouGov asked a couple of questions asking how people would vote if the Labour party split into a centrist party and a Corbynite Labour party. That found Labour voters splitting fairly evenly between the two parties, with little impact elsewhere (a result that under FPTP would likely have delivered a Tory landslide). Of course that was a new party explicitly framed as a split within Labour. It it had been presented as a split from the Tory party, I expect it would have taken most support from them. A new party might actually seek to present itself as being made up of the centrists within both Labour and the Conservatives (though more important is how it would be seen by the public – how a party describes itself is not necessarily the same as how the public sees it), in which case it would have ambitions to take support from a wider pool.
As an explicit anti-Brexit party the first place to look for what support an anti-Brexit might receive is the EU referendum vote. 48% of people who voted in 2016 wanted to Remain. In more recent polls that group splits pretty evenly between Remainers who still think Brexit is a bad idea but that it should go ahead now the people have spoken, and Remainers who think that Brexit should be resisted and overturned. Some have suggested that this means the pool an anti-Brexit party is fishing in is only about 25%. I’d be less sure – at the moment we’re in a political situation where the political class has largely accepted the principle of Brexit and is arguing about the form it will take. Were that to be shaken up, were there a significant political force arguing for changing our minds, perhaps more of those who voted Remain would see it as something to be fought rather than accepted. Who knows?
A more negative consideration is what one thinks a new anti-Brexit party could offer that the Liberal Democrats aren’t already offering. Normally when there is speculation about new political parties it’s because there is a chunk of the electorate who support a political viewpoint that no party is representing – UKIP wanted to leave the EU when no other party did, the Greens offered an emphasis on the environment and anti-austerity that the other parties weren’t. We don’t have to ask hypothetical polling questions about how people would vote if there was a centrist, liberal, pro-European party standing…we already have a perfectly serviceable party of that description and they got 8% of the vote at the general election.
Ah, you might say, but this new party wouldn’t have the baggage of coalition that the Lib Dems have. Or it would have a better known and more substantial leader than Tim Farron. That may or may not be true, depending on who ended up being involved -serious political figures like Tony Blair or George Osborne would bring their own baggage. On the other hand, a new party wouldn’t have the local government or organisational base that the Liberal Democrats do.
The real difference between a new anti-Brexit party and the Liberal Democrats would be the political context and narrative. It is this that makes it impossible to predict from polling how any such party would do. If a party was set up by a couple of whohe’s it would likely sink without trace – if one looks through the register of political parties at the Electoral Commission you’ll find several new parties set up as pro-EU vehicles, and that none have had any impact. In contrast were twenty Conservative MPs and twenty Labour MPs to defect and form a new party, it would create a huge media buzz, there would be a lot of fuss and attention (needless to say, it would also deprive the government of a majority) and that would give it the potential to get a fair amount of support.
In judging these sort of hypothetical questions, I always look back to the polls we used to see in the final months of the Blair government, asking people how they would vote if Gordon Brown was leader. They would invariably show that Labour would perform less well under Gordon Brown. In the fullness of time Brown did take over, and Labour shot into a double digit lead as all the newspapers treated Brown like the second coming. The problem with those pre-Brown polls was that people couldn’t predict that wave of excitement and positive media coverage, couldn’t predict how they would react to it. Given the right people and media coverage, a new party could succeed to some degree (certainly the currently arithmetic in the Commons would make it comparatively easy for a party with Conservative defectors within it to make an impact). Whether it could be successful enough to actually retain or win seats and have a long term future is an entirely different matter – FPTP does not forgive smaller parties without concentrated support, the anti-Conservative vote is already split and the most pro-remain areas tend to be held by Labour.
In short, it could work in terms of upsetting the current narrative if not necessarily in electoral terms… or it could fall flat, but treat any polling questions asking how you would vote if X party existed with a huge pinch of salt. Without the context of the people involved and the political narrative around it, they simply aren’t good predictors.
“Labour to sort out this mess”
There’s a phrase I don’t hear very often lol! Can you mention something Labour have ever “sorted out” ? like er… education, social housing, welfare dependency ,industrial output, balance of payments, current account deficit, immigration and don’t say the NHS! PFI anyone?
@PETE B
Is not the Tory party equally as divided. The cabinet was negotiating a position by public megaphone the other day. No one has a good position on Brexit. precisely because we the electorate gave them a hospital pass on the EU referendum and also the same in GE2017. people voted also for different things for Tory voters it appears that Immigration and brexit were very high on the list for Labour voters immigration did not score highly and many voted because of other things. indeed I believe brexit is the only thing holding the tories together at this moment that and the fear of loss of power.
In the end there was not much choice to vote for I understand if you want surety on brexit and that is your main focus then voting Tory may make sense because that is where leavers have gravitated to but if you are a teacher/nurse etc and thing that you had enough of austerity and 1% pay rises brexit may be way down the list.
Ambiguity rules in brexit, As my post thread with DANNY says.
My view is that voting for Corbyn make actual sense and I contend that even if it is Cleggmania, it will only stop when he is in power indeed I feel that labour ‘s position is ideal at the moment. they are not in power and they are not responsible for the outcome. What May and the Tories have to do is make them share the responsibility if it goes wrong.
In many ways May suffered the Cleggmania problem in that she was sold as something that she was not. Cleggmania was on the back of a series of issues that was to the left of labour on and that seemed to get scotched as soon as joined in coalition with the Tories. may problem was that she was sold as good politician and she was found to be not as good as we thought.
Pete B,
” The reason they lost their majority was that Labour’s vote went up by the most since 1945!”
The interesting question might be whether voters reasons were similar to then.
S Thomas,
“You obviously take the view that the consequences of Brexit will not be a problem for the UK.”
Please, less posturing. I think we all know the consequences of Brexit will be a problem for the people of the Uk as well as politicians. That wasnt really the debate, which is about political strategy and what parties should do now. Labour is not running Brexit, so what it has to do is wait and see what the conservatives do.
Amazing how many issues left-wingers can infiltrate Hitler into.
I’m looking forward to the indignant accusation:
“Hitler used the word ‘and’ in Mein Kampf”, next.
My own view is that – as with Livingstone – as soon as you mention AH in some argument or another you’ve almost certainly lost it. There really are so few people or things that actually do compare, and I have a feeling that Sarah Champion is not one of them.
GB
“Can you mention something Labour have ever “sorted out” ? like er… education, social housing, welfare dependency ,industrial output, balance of payments, current account deficit, immigration and don’t say the NHS! PFI anyone?
Can you mention something the Tories have ever “sorted out” ? like er… education, social housing, welfare dependency ,industrial output, balance of payments, current account deficit, immigration and don’t say the NHS! PFI anyone?
@GB
Is the real issue that no political party has sorted out any of the issues you have listed. Or am I missing something here?
It seems to me that we get to a point where we pretty much support a team whilst not being able to work out why the hell our team isn’t winning.
May be the problem is that winning power is enough…..what we do with it really does not matter.
Pieface et al
My point was that labour quite clearly when in power for 13 years were useless and didn’t “sort out ” anything except a stonking deficit and an economy totally dependent on the finance sector which blew up in all our faces. The Tories at least have not simply ignored the problems and kicked the can down the road like Labour did/will do e.g. welfare dependency, increased longevity/pension age, current account deficit, immigration etc. For this they have been pilloried but at least they recognise there are issues to address and are not simply saying vote for us and the nasty stuff will all go away.
I suppose GB is right on half of those with his comparison with Brexit. After all, the Tories created Brexit and therefore need to fix it, and it’s quite true that Labour created the NHS, social housing, industrial output and education. So we shouldn’t expect the Tories to be able to fix those.
Pete B,
” I can understand support being lukewarm for the Tories because of their useless campaign, but not the enthusiasm for Labour. ”
It would be mean to suggest reading more here, because it takes an awfully long time to keep up and I fail to do so. But many explanations have been posted since the election analysing what happened. I would suggest:
1)Brexit. Remain flocked to labour, whose supporters were 2:1 remainers, while the conservatives were 2:1 leavers.
2)The economy. Been in the doldrums under 7 years of tory management. Voters are starting to get antsy about that.
3) Austerity. The conservative’s solution to 2), if anything they suggested driving harder on this in their manifesto. Hasnt worked so far, voters twitchy.
4)The dementia tax. Which might in its way be a sensible or even inevitable reform of care for the elderly, but it attacks a group the tories have long relied upon for votes.
5) Housing. Housing under Thatcher became a winner for the tories when they began giving away state owned homes. Well the tide has turned, and now those voters are ending up in those same homes now privately owned with market rents instead of social ones, and there are none left to give away. And they do not like it. Voters are coming to understand they may never under current arrangements be able to buy their own home.
6)University loans scheme. Is not working. Even private industry is not keen to buy up the government’s debt system because they see it will never be repaid. It is a vote loser to saddle half the voting public with huge debts (certainly huge to them) just as they get the right to vote. It isnt very sensible to create a national scheme whose fairness is predicated on half the people remaining in debt they never repay. Universities seem to be seeing it as a milch cow for getting rich, and are becoming divorced from achievement or national benefit from all this time and money spent in education. Thats about 3% of the national workforce permanently tied up in education instead of generating wealth. And dont start me off on the lack of success of the rest of the education system. New voters see themselves as being betrayed by government. And also count in their parents.
Most important, we have a voting system which only allows two serious parties to exist. So when you say ‘enthusiasm for labour’, it is in many ways enthusiasm for the one group with any possibility of making changes. But Corbyn has the wildcard of being a political outsider, so he gains credibility that he really would make changes.
Oh, and I perhaps should have said that the tories themselves helped build Corbyn’s image as a political outsider, which is precisely what the voters want. It has been argued they only voted leave to spite the politicians.
@Smileyben
So labour created industrial output and education? I will give you the NHS quite obviously but as for the others…. Thatcher built more council houses in a year than the total built in Labour’s thirteen years lol…Suggestion – you should start your posts with “once upon a time”
I’m really enjoying the “my party’s better than your party” interlude.
Makes post-skipping all the speedier.
GB
Hello to you and thanks for non partisan question
If you look at the ‘mess’ which Reg Maudling confessed to Jim C in 1964; the 1974 Barber Boom legacy and the state of schools in 1997; you may reflect on some improvements.
The trouble with the ‘Left’ however is that ‘we’ have a tendency to believe in the perfectibility of mankind, which is a flaw. Benn and Corbyn traded on such illusion to attack moderates in their own Party; AWB, however, served in all Lab Govts from 1964-79.
Wilson bequeathed to Thatcher a Referendum Victory as well
SmileyBen
“I believe in Britain”
That’s an interesting statement. I’d guess that you actually mean that you have faith that (either GB or UK – I sense your lack of confusion on that) will manage to survive, no matter what.
Whether “it” (whichever it is) or its component parts wold prosper more in or out of the EU (or for its parts, in or out of the UK) should properly be based on evidence rather than faith.
But, in reality, anyone supporting any constitutional change – or resisting it – is strongly influenced by their beliefs.
Were the folk of Jersey decide to discontinue allowing Brenda’s UK Ministers to decide some things for them, it seems likely that they would continue to manage reasonably well (or better or worse).
Expressing “belief” in a geographic area doesn’t seem very helpful. I have seen various maps of “Britain” which are approximately accurate (with the notable exception of the BBC Weather Map!) so I’m happy to “believe in Britain” to some extent. There is such a place, and some people use that name for it (even though they are often confused about its extent).
Oldnat:
Glad to hear you believe in Britain / the UK’s existence. I was trying to express that not only do I think it exists, but that I suspect other countries are aware of it too, listen to its views and have worked with it to create the EU. Some here seem to be under the impression that, ghost-like, the UK exists but has managed to be ignored for decades, leaving everyone else to plough right through it. I think the UK is visible, audible and tangible, rather than unverifiably existing.
COLIN
We have just had an election. The Tories created Brexit. It is their mess to sort out specifically because they are the party in power. Opposition parties usually win elections because of the failure of the governing party and not because of any manifestos they issue. Labour will let the Tories get on with it and attack those aspects of Brexit that are damaging the country.
It’s how politics works and you are fully aware of this.