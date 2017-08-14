With little political news over the Summer the media have entertained themselves with talk of new political parties. I have awaited the first poll to ask how people would vote if there was such a party with some trepidation. thus far it hasn’t turned up. Depending on how it is worded a poll question could either suggest triumph or disaster for such a venture. Either case should be ignored – polls asking about how people would vote in hypothetical situations aren’t particularly useful.
Back before the election YouGov asked a couple of questions asking how people would vote if the Labour party split into a centrist party and a Corbynite Labour party. That found Labour voters splitting fairly evenly between the two parties, with little impact elsewhere (a result that under FPTP would likely have delivered a Tory landslide). Of course that was a new party explicitly framed as a split within Labour. It it had been presented as a split from the Tory party, I expect it would have taken most support from them. A new party might actually seek to present itself as being made up of the centrists within both Labour and the Conservatives (though more important is how it would be seen by the public – how a party describes itself is not necessarily the same as how the public sees it), in which case it would have ambitions to take support from a wider pool.
As an explicit anti-Brexit party the first place to look for what support an anti-Brexit might receive is the EU referendum vote. 48% of people who voted in 2016 wanted to Remain. In more recent polls that group splits pretty evenly between Remainers who still think Brexit is a bad idea but that it should go ahead now the people have spoken, and Remainers who think that Brexit should be resisted and overturned. Some have suggested that this means the pool an anti-Brexit party is fishing in is only about 25%. I’d be less sure – at the moment we’re in a political situation where the political class has largely accepted the principle of Brexit and is arguing about the form it will take. Were that to be shaken up, were there a significant political force arguing for changing our minds, perhaps more of those who voted Remain would see it as something to be fought rather than accepted. Who knows?
A more negative consideration is what one thinks a new anti-Brexit party could offer that the Liberal Democrats aren’t already offering. Normally when there is speculation about new political parties it’s because there is a chunk of the electorate who support a political viewpoint that no party is representing – UKIP wanted to leave the EU when no other party did, the Greens offered an emphasis on the environment and anti-austerity that the other parties weren’t. We don’t have to ask hypothetical polling questions about how people would vote if there was a centrist, liberal, pro-European party standing…we already have a perfectly serviceable party of that description and they got 8% of the vote at the general election.
Ah, you might say, but this new party wouldn’t have the baggage of coalition that the Lib Dems have. Or it would have a better known and more substantial leader than Tim Farron. That may or may not be true, depending on who ended up being involved -serious political figures like Tony Blair or George Osborne would bring their own baggage. On the other hand, a new party wouldn’t have the local government or organisational base that the Liberal Democrats do.
The real difference between a new anti-Brexit party and the Liberal Democrats would be the political context and narrative. It is this that makes it impossible to predict from polling how any such party would do. If a party was set up by a couple of whohe’s it would likely sink without trace – if one looks through the register of political parties at the Electoral Commission you’ll find several new parties set up as pro-EU vehicles, and that none have had any impact. In contrast were twenty Conservative MPs and twenty Labour MPs to defect and form a new party, it would create a huge media buzz, there would be a lot of fuss and attention (needless to say, it would also deprive the government of a majority) and that would give it the potential to get a fair amount of support.
In judging these sort of hypothetical questions, I always look back to the polls we used to see in the final months of the Blair government, asking people how they would vote if Gordon Brown was leader. They would invariably show that Labour would perform less well under Gordon Brown. In the fullness of time Brown did take over, and Labour shot into a double digit lead as all the newspapers treated Brown like the second coming. The problem with those pre-Brown polls was that people couldn’t predict that wave of excitement and positive media coverage, couldn’t predict how they would react to it. Given the right people and media coverage, a new party could succeed to some degree (certainly the currently arithmetic in the Commons would make it comparatively easy for a party with Conservative defectors within it to make an impact). Whether it could be successful enough to actually retain or win seats and have a long term future is an entirely different matter – FPTP does not forgive smaller parties without concentrated support, the anti-Conservative vote is already split and the most pro-remain areas tend to be held by Labour.
In short, it could work in terms of upsetting the current narrative if not necessarily in electoral terms… or it could fall flat, but treat any polling questions asking how you would vote if X party existed with a huge pinch of salt. Without the context of the people involved and the political narrative around it, they simply aren’t good predictors.
Of course it is a good opportunity to bring another ‘moderate’ into the shadow cabinet and perhaps shift some of the top jobs about
CR
@”She might have got away with writing a controversial article in an even more controversial newspaper if it hadn’t been for Charlottesville.”
What a really bizarre interpretation of events.
Because a bunch of US racists kill an innocent bystander in the American South-it was “unfortunate” timing for a UK MP to write about the ethno-cultural aspects of the organised sexual abuse of young white girls in eight British towns & cities.
For which she was sacked.
????
Colin
That article was seen as racist by many people and was published in a racist newspaper. It was published before Trump’s comments and caused quite a stir both for its content and where it was published, but I think she could have ridden it out if it hadn’t been for Trump’s latest comments equating racists with anti-racist protesters. That left no shades of grey(pun not intended) for Sarah champion to hide in.
Of course political events in other countries affect our politics especially when our political leaders have close, dare I say it, hand holding relationships with controversial leaders. Corbyn could hardly criticise TM for not condemning the views of Trump while a member of his shadow cabinet was being tarred by the trumpian brush.
The Other Howard
“It’s the Remainers who are wet and impotent in their attitudes, just read the pages and pages of negativity written here day after day.”
It is clear that you see positivity as that which supports your views and negativity as that which contradicts them.
I think you will find many here find you the epitome of “wet and impotent” reagrdless of their suprising ability to “amuse” you at regular intervals.
Passtherockplease,
“What is scary is we have essentially gone with idea that we will have no deal. ”
The issue is how this will pan out politically. Currently the conservatives cannot offend leave supporters, so they will not offend leave supporters. This logically means following the various pronciples they have outlined re leaving. It can be anticipated that a bad brexit will change voters outlook, and the trick for conservatives remains how to jump ship on Leaving the EU if a tipping point is reached where voters believe it is the wrong thing to do.
So..reach an impasse in negotiations, and preferably sooner rather than later before all the negotiating time has expired. Then the matter returns to parliament in the form of either support for the ‘no deal’ or opposition for the no deal. Labour would now be forced to take a stance, either demanding further negotiations abandoning some or all of the ‘leave’ principles, or supporting the plan for ‘no deal’. The government escape from their difficulties lies in involving labour in the process and making them complicit in the eventual outcome.
the other howard
” just read the pages and pages of negativity written here day after day.”
One mans negativity is another man’s reality.
” We are big enough, clever enough, to do without the EU and forge a larger place in the World. It’s why we are leaving”
So where is the evidence for this? When the Uk was last not a member of the EU, it was doing very badly indeed. I have lived through decades where the arrival of new industry was explained as because we had joined the EU. As to this being why we are leaving, I recall very little debate during the referendum campaign on those lines. It was all rather simpler, more money for the NHS and no immigrants.
@TOH
If we are ” big enough, clever enough, to do without the EU and forge a larger place in the World,” then why are we not big enough, clever enough to stand up to the other 27 EU members and forge a larger role in the EU.
Anyone who thinks we were too feeble to stand up to our neighbours, to the extent that they had made us their “vassal,” but that we will come out on top in worldwide competition with China, the USA etc has, in my view, some very odd perceptions.
If you want to see a real vassal relationship, take a look at the USA and the banana republics; or China and Tibet.
CR
@”That article was seen as racist by many people”
Which people?
@” racist newspaper”
Proof of this ?
@”Corbyn could hardly criticise TM for not condemning the views of Trump ”
Indeed-since she did so categorically.
@”…..while a member of his shadow cabinet was being tarred by the trumpian brush.”
How was Sarah Champion so tarred-and by whom. She was supported by Trevor Philips no less-who knows something about “racism”.
Anyway-I simply cannot believe that your train of thought & explanation is the reason for Labour taking the action they have.
@TOH
“ My recollection, when Osborne’s austerity drive was being discussed, is that you felt it was not anything like enough.”
Your correct that was, and remains my view.
—————————————–
Clearly we have different views on what ‘slashing’ public spending might mean.
However I sure we can both agree that provision of and public ownership of allotments is a great British tradition – and long may it continue.