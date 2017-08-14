With little political news over the Summer the media have entertained themselves with talk of new political parties. I have awaited the first poll to ask how people would vote if there was such a party with some trepidation. thus far it hasn’t turned up. Depending on how it is worded a poll question could either suggest triumph or disaster for such a venture. Either case should be ignored – polls asking about how people would vote in hypothetical situations aren’t particularly useful.
Back before the election YouGov asked a couple of questions asking how people would vote if the Labour party split into a centrist party and a Corbynite Labour party. That found Labour voters splitting fairly evenly between the two parties, with little impact elsewhere (a result that under FPTP would likely have delivered a Tory landslide). Of course that was a new party explicitly framed as a split within Labour. It it had been presented as a split from the Tory party, I expect it would have taken most support from them. A new party might actually seek to present itself as being made up of the centrists within both Labour and the Conservatives (though more important is how it would be seen by the public – how a party describes itself is not necessarily the same as how the public sees it), in which case it would have ambitions to take support from a wider pool.
As an explicit anti-Brexit party the first place to look for what support an anti-Brexit might receive is the EU referendum vote. 48% of people who voted in 2016 wanted to Remain. In more recent polls that group splits pretty evenly between Remainers who still think Brexit is a bad idea but that it should go ahead now the people have spoken, and Remainers who think that Brexit should be resisted and overturned. Some have suggested that this means the pool an anti-Brexit party is fishing in is only about 25%. I’d be less sure – at the moment we’re in a political situation where the political class has largely accepted the principle of Brexit and is arguing about the form it will take. Were that to be shaken up, were there a significant political force arguing for changing our minds, perhaps more of those who voted Remain would see it as something to be fought rather than accepted. Who knows?
A more negative consideration is what one thinks a new anti-Brexit party could offer that the Liberal Democrats aren’t already offering. Normally when there is speculation about new political parties it’s because there is a chunk of the electorate who support a political viewpoint that no party is representing – UKIP wanted to leave the EU when no other party did, the Greens offered an emphasis on the environment and anti-austerity that the other parties weren’t. We don’t have to ask hypothetical polling questions about how people would vote if there was a centrist, liberal, pro-European party standing…we already have a perfectly serviceable party of that description and they got 8% of the vote at the general election.
Ah, you might say, but this new party wouldn’t have the baggage of coalition that the Lib Dems have. Or it would have a better known and more substantial leader than Tim Farron. That may or may not be true, depending on who ended up being involved -serious political figures like Tony Blair or George Osborne would bring their own baggage. On the other hand, a new party wouldn’t have the local government or organisational base that the Liberal Democrats do.
The real difference between a new anti-Brexit party and the Liberal Democrats would be the political context and narrative. It is this that makes it impossible to predict from polling how any such party would do. If a party was set up by a couple of whohe’s it would likely sink without trace – if one looks through the register of political parties at the Electoral Commission you’ll find several new parties set up as pro-EU vehicles, and that none have had any impact. In contrast were twenty Conservative MPs and twenty Labour MPs to defect and form a new party, it would create a huge media buzz, there would be a lot of fuss and attention (needless to say, it would also deprive the government of a majority) and that would give it the potential to get a fair amount of support.
In judging these sort of hypothetical questions, I always look back to the polls we used to see in the final months of the Blair government, asking people how they would vote if Gordon Brown was leader. They would invariably show that Labour would perform less well under Gordon Brown. In the fullness of time Brown did take over, and Labour shot into a double digit lead as all the newspapers treated Brown like the second coming. The problem with those pre-Brown polls was that people couldn’t predict that wave of excitement and positive media coverage, couldn’t predict how they would react to it. Given the right people and media coverage, a new party could succeed to some degree (certainly the currently arithmetic in the Commons would make it comparatively easy for a party with Conservative defectors within it to make an impact). Whether it could be successful enough to actually retain or win seats and have a long term future is an entirely different matter – FPTP does not forgive smaller parties without concentrated support, the anti-Conservative vote is already split and the most pro-remain areas tend to be held by Labour.
In short, it could work in terms of upsetting the current narrative if not necessarily in electoral terms… or it could fall flat, but treat any polling questions asking how you would vote if X party existed with a huge pinch of salt. Without the context of the people involved and the political narrative around it, they simply aren’t good predictors.
VALERIE
Yes, my allotments are in public ownership and I pay an annual fee to use them. I would be very happy for the Council to sell the land for somebody else to run as allotments (it cannot be developed due to it’s situation) and if the new owners raised the annual fee, I would be happy to pay it unless it was a silly number).
Does that answer your query?
I have never said I am against public spending, indeed I would like it increased in the case of the armed forces as an example. I just want it controlled to a sensible level. It’s certainly still too high, but I just sigh and pay my taxes as I have done for most of my life.
@COLIN
Most of the benefit delays are a combination of delays in starting the process ( my view is the Government making it hard to claim and thus hoping that ou would have found a job. The first contact is by phone and normally last a coupel of hours then they set you up an appointment and then you sign on. This could be as much as two weeks and then when you enxt sign on you get paid. So at worst it could be as little as 2 weeks or as much as 6 weeks. This just resolves your JSA. then you may be able to get other benefits such as council tax benefit and the like and that takes time too
I forgot how much of a pain it was for me do I almost gave up since I have redundancy money to cover me but it was painful and in the main at that time in 2010 they were cutting staff while unemploment was growing.
While I was unemployed I met lots of people whom the going to Job centre to sign on and go through their job searches were a complete nightmare it was easy for them to sanction you and I remember when I got a Job interview in France I was told by the person at the job centre I could not go. it was hilarious, If I refused to go i would be sanctioned but if I went I was not looking for work you seriously could not make it up. I had to get the job centre manager to intervene. When I signed off I had a meeting with him since I kept a diary at the time of the fun things that happened to me and people I met. it keeps me sane when I have a bad day at work.
As I said everyone should have 6 months claiming dole, 6 months on a minimum wage job and at least a term teaching kids. it is an eye opener. I joked it would make a left winger out of people
The UK wishes to be simultaneously out of and in the Single Market when it comes to the UK. This is the giveaway.
“The Government believes that the UK and the EU should also jointly consider innovative approaches that could support UK-EU trade outside of a customs union arrangement, while still removing the need for customs processes at the border”.
There is zero chance of this.
Achieving a binding transitional deal will, if possible at all, be difficult and it is likely that would not be ready before Brexit.
Everything in the position papers is about eating a cake and having it. Third country status beckons though the EU will do everything possible to avoid a “no deal” crash.
have you taken on the role of EU spokesperson as well as the publicist for the sluggerO’ Toole blog? You are multi-tasking.
TOH
It might be pointless for you, sheltered from any possible effect of Brexit, for better or worse. I can see why these discussions wouldn’t interest you. You state your opinion frequently and leave it there which is fair enough, there is no obligation to justify your position. I personally don’t find it particularly convincing but I respect that you have an opinion.
For other people, for whom Brexit has the potential to have quite severe effects (For example: if you happened to work for the EMA, you face either unemployment or relocation both of which as going to have a fair impact on your life), trying to get some handle on the sectors which have the greatest uncertainty might well be of interest.
Certainly the potential downsides have been explored more thoroughly here than the upsides which seem to be limited to unspecified “new opportunities”. I see this as due to the relative dearth of information from Team Brexit.
I’ve tried to make the best judgment I can, taking on board the various opinions an information available and used these to make the decision to throw my lot in with the EU. In some way the discussions here have helped clarify my position. I do have a different opinion to yours about the likely survival of the EU as an institution. I certainly don’t plan on waiting until 2030 to work out how good or bad Brexit was for me and don’t feel this would be a sensible course of action for anyone whose industry might come under pressure in the next few years.
With regards to returning to the UK, it seems that a one way cat flap is potentially going to be installed, which would be a deterrent to me returning in the future.
PAUL CROFT
@”By whom?”
The people who are causing it-ie DWP
KITSUNE
I suppose if I explain to you that “I have been sanctioned” is a phrase that could mean any number of things to me , whereas ” my Welfare Benefit has been cut” means only one thing-then I am branded as even less understanding than I already have been & therefore a pitchfork target.
………….but I thought I would explain anyway.
CAMBRIDGE RACHEL
THank you for explaining your circumstances. I feel very sorry for you & you have my sympathy. Not that any words from me can or will help you.
I am glad to hear that you have friends who are helping you through.
I don’t begin to understand why the error you describe results in loss of 4 weeks welfare. It seems inexplicable to me. Have you been to your MP or CAB about it?
The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disability has concluded that the UK systematically violates the rights of people with disability.
“The Government’s welfare reforms and austerity policies have led to “grave and systematic violations” of disabled people’s rights, an inquiry by the United Nations found.
The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities dispatched investigators to London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast in October last year.
They found that a string of legislation introduced since 2010 as part of welfare reforms and austerity policies had had a negative impact, including the Welfare Reform Act 2012, Care Act 2014, and Welfare Reform and Work Act 2016.”
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/un-report-disability-disabled-rights-violating-austerity-welfare-reform-esa-pip-a7404956.html
@SAM
I do not think english devolution solves anything, as Scottish devolution has not solved the problems of Scotland. the reality is the metropolitan areas have been doing better than non metro areas and the South and particularly london and the South east have been doing better than the rest of the country. What people are after is more fiscal transfers but central government does not want to do that and indeed as well as cuttign the amount that goes to what devolution we have ( Council grants have been cut by 40% and total local government spending is down by as much as 30% in some places.
The relaity is that 9 out of the 10 of the poiorest regions inNorthern Europe is in the the UK. just think of it the mismatch is so big between our most successful and least successful regions that the level of resentment is high.
hat surprised me was when I went back to Middlesbrough for a vist I spoke to people that really believed that most of the people that voted remain were rich elites I pointed out the poorest boroughs in London voted heavily for remain one was gobsmacked he said to me ” I suppose they all think we have flat caps and keep whippets”
A centrist party would have to mesh Osborne/cameron together with Ed Miliband economic policy alone would rip them apart it is what killed the Tory LD coalition. They would not be able to agree policy as the members would be for ever fighting over it as much as we see now. The only reason that the LD stayed the distance was that electoral oblivion awaited them.
Now what would the electorate vote for well I think they would vote for change and in a way Both labour and Tories offerd change.
one built on brexit the other built on a left leaning manifesto both parties were successful in their way (I think the Tory doubts are pretty much based on the idea that people would not vote for a terrorist sympathising, marxist leninist, anti nuclear campaigning somehow anti british anti semitic…….well you get the picture
There is a counter to this but actually the problem is not the centre or possibly not the centre as we know it. I often use this as pointer to how tribal we are.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7lsRbDKOXg
But what I think it shows is that put messenger over message almost every time. A centrist party only has brexit goign for it and that i not enough to win votes I am becoming more and more convinced that this problem will not go away
The suicide of David Clapson was particularly tragic and avoidable, I believe. He was diabetic and needed to preserve his insulin in the fridge. He could not afford the electricity to keep the fridge working and his diabetic condition killed him
“Clapson had only left his last job to care for his elderly mum, and before that had worked for 29 years. On the day he died he had £3.44 to his name and six tea bags, a tin of soup and an out-of-date can of sardines in his kitchen cupboards. Benefit sanctions are aimed at ending the “something for nothing” culture, as the DWP’s press release brags. I vote for ending the demonisation of the unemployed, disabled and poor.”
Now getting ready for my 118th Term of school teaching.
In 1978 ‘Jim’, at this time of year, was getting ready to back out of holding a GE. ‘Maggie’ was months away from becoming PM. Denis Healey was deprived of his destiny to become a Labour leader, when Sunny Jim delayed his resignation as party leader in May 1979.
In the year I was sent to study History at Oxford Harold won the EC Referendum.
Times have changed, yet young people are still ‘amazing’ people with whom to work.
FPTP
“A centrist party only has brexit goign for it and that i not enough to win votes ”
Yes, that’s right. I’m very anti-Brexit, but I wouldn’t ever vote for a party just on that. I wouldn’t ever vote for a party with George Osborne in it either. I’m sure most people are the same….
Alan
As you know I respect your opinion and have wished you well as you plan to relocate.
I do understand that some people will be directly affected but frankly I don’r see that reading the negative anti-brexit stuff posted day after day here will in any way help. Indeed it could be very depressing if you actually believe it. What people who are directly affected need to do is be positive and plan for it as you appear to have done. It’s certainly what I would do if I was directly affected.
As to the 2030 date I was not suggesting that anybody immediately affected should wait until then. It was posted specifically to Somerjohn who I believe is as comfortably situated as I am myself.
And here:
A Department for Work and Pensions “fit to work” assessment has been found by a coroner to be directly to blame for a person’s suicide.
“Mary Hassell of St Pancras Coroners Office concludes that the 60-year-old Michael O’Sullivan, who died in 2013, killed himself because his disability-related benefits were restricted after Work Capability Assessments (WCA) found him “capable” of looking for a job.”
http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/welfare/2015/09/disabled-man-killed-himself-over-benefit-cut-coroner-rules
My recollection, when Osborne’s austerity drive was being discussed, is that you felt it was not anything like enough.
I guess ‘sensible’ is a matter of opinion.
I am the joint treasurer, with my brother ,of our allotment society – hence my interest .
How did you manage to get hold of two plots? We have quite strict rules about that.
PTRP
Too little is devolved to Scotland to make a real difference. It needs the devolution of economic and welfare powers to make a difference.
@CHRISLANE1945
I coached basketball (junior national league everything from under 5 to U19s) so I was often roped in for OFSTEDs when my girlfriend at the time was sent as part of a hit squad to raise standards.. I have been through OFSTED 9 times. Because of work and children of my own I do not coach as much as I would like, I do the odd school visit with coaches from my old team in Plymouth every now and then.
I fear we do not give teachers the support they need and basically dump societies problems on them.
TOH
I agree that some of the negative stuff about Brexit isn’t particularly informative.
Equally a lot of the pro-Brexit stuff is equally uninformative to the point I now skip quite a few posters as I know the sort of stuff they will contain. Signal to Noise ratio.
I suppose I was suggesting that certain people who might be affected (for example the car industry if the EU successfully substitutes UK produced cars for Japanese made cars) might not be aware of the mechanisms by which the risk could be realised and some of the information might be valuable to those people.
If I was working in a car plant, I’d certainly consider brushing up my French or German.
Also of relevance is the consequences of the various options for reciprocal settlement arrangements, I hope that we move away from our one way cat flap approach as I’d like to keep my options more open but accept it might not be possible.