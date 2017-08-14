With little political news over the Summer the media have entertained themselves with talk of new political parties. I have awaited the first poll to ask how people would vote if there was such a party with some trepidation. thus far it hasn’t turned up. Depending on how it is worded a poll question could either suggest triumph or disaster for such a venture. Either case should be ignored – polls asking about how people would vote in hypothetical situations aren’t particularly useful.
Back before the election YouGov asked a couple of questions asking how people would vote if the Labour party split into a centrist party and a Corbynite Labour party. That found Labour voters splitting fairly evenly between the two parties, with little impact elsewhere (a result that under FPTP would likely have delivered a Tory landslide). Of course that was a new party explicitly framed as a split within Labour. It it had been presented as a split from the Tory party, I expect it would have taken most support from them. A new party might actually seek to present itself as being made up of the centrists within both Labour and the Conservatives (though more important is how it would be seen by the public – how a party describes itself is not necessarily the same as how the public sees it), in which case it would have ambitions to take support from a wider pool.
As an explicit anti-Brexit party the first place to look for what support an anti-Brexit might receive is the EU referendum vote. 48% of people who voted in 2016 wanted to Remain. In more recent polls that group splits pretty evenly between Remainers who still think Brexit is a bad idea but that it should go ahead now the people have spoken, and Remainers who think that Brexit should be resisted and overturned. Some have suggested that this means the pool an anti-Brexit party is fishing in is only about 25%. I’d be less sure – at the moment we’re in a political situation where the political class has largely accepted the principle of Brexit and is arguing about the form it will take. Were that to be shaken up, were there a significant political force arguing for changing our minds, perhaps more of those who voted Remain would see it as something to be fought rather than accepted. Who knows?
A more negative consideration is what one thinks a new anti-Brexit party could offer that the Liberal Democrats aren’t already offering. Normally when there is speculation about new political parties it’s because there is a chunk of the electorate who support a political viewpoint that no party is representing – UKIP wanted to leave the EU when no other party did, the Greens offered an emphasis on the environment and anti-austerity that the other parties weren’t. We don’t have to ask hypothetical polling questions about how people would vote if there was a centrist, liberal, pro-European party standing…we already have a perfectly serviceable party of that description and they got 8% of the vote at the general election.
Ah, you might say, but this new party wouldn’t have the baggage of coalition that the Lib Dems have. Or it would have a better known and more substantial leader than Tim Farron. That may or may not be true, depending on who ended up being involved -serious political figures like Tony Blair or George Osborne would bring their own baggage. On the other hand, a new party wouldn’t have the local government or organisational base that the Liberal Democrats do.
The real difference between a new anti-Brexit party and the Liberal Democrats would be the political context and narrative. It is this that makes it impossible to predict from polling how any such party would do. If a party was set up by a couple of whohe’s it would likely sink without trace – if one looks through the register of political parties at the Electoral Commission you’ll find several new parties set up as pro-EU vehicles, and that none have had any impact. In contrast were twenty Conservative MPs and twenty Labour MPs to defect and form a new party, it would create a huge media buzz, there would be a lot of fuss and attention (needless to say, it would also deprive the government of a majority) and that would give it the potential to get a fair amount of support.
In judging these sort of hypothetical questions, I always look back to the polls we used to see in the final months of the Blair government, asking people how they would vote if Gordon Brown was leader. They would invariably show that Labour would perform less well under Gordon Brown. In the fullness of time Brown did take over, and Labour shot into a double digit lead as all the newspapers treated Brown like the second coming. The problem with those pre-Brown polls was that people couldn’t predict that wave of excitement and positive media coverage, couldn’t predict how they would react to it. Given the right people and media coverage, a new party could succeed to some degree (certainly the currently arithmetic in the Commons would make it comparatively easy for a party with Conservative defectors within it to make an impact). Whether it could be successful enough to actually retain or win seats and have a long term future is an entirely different matter – FPTP does not forgive smaller parties without concentrated support, the anti-Conservative vote is already split and the most pro-remain areas tend to be held by Labour.
In short, it could work in terms of upsetting the current narrative if not necessarily in electoral terms… or it could fall flat, but treat any polling questions asking how you would vote if X party existed with a huge pinch of salt. Without the context of the people involved and the political narrative around it, they simply aren’t good predictors.
TOH: ” I am certainly not interested in arguing with you or many others on the Remain side”
I can’t remember you ever arguing about brexit, TOH. Not, that is, if argument is understood as an attempt to persuade others of the merit of a case through the presentation of a coherent case backed up by evidence.
You have a set of oft-repeated views (the EU is going to collapse so we’re better off out of it; our trade will flourish once we’re out of the EU; our real friends are the English-speakers of the world) but the simple repetition of those views does not constitute an argument.
It’s that failure to argue the case, or respond in kind to carefully-argued and evidenced views, that creates so much frustration with your posts, I suspect.
ALEC
@”as this will feed through to inflation and fewer jobs”
Not necessarily-if Low wage sectors are forced to increase pay to attract employees..
Or alternatively, if mechanisation is introduced to compensate for unsustainable pay levels/and or labour shortgage-then yes fewer jobs but higher productivity.
So far as inflation is concerned :-
* The objective seems to be a little more inflation after this long long era of ultra loose monetary policy .
* As I said-post Brext-particularly in the Food sector will see some fundamental mix changes. If-as I believe will be possible with the right Agri-Environmental approach-we get it right we can see food prices come down and some land returned to biodiversity enhancement from subsidy junky industrial farming practices.
A colleague and I were discussing some of the legal implications that might create interesting effects in Northern Ireland.
Under the Belfast (the Good Friday Agreement) those born in Northern Ireland can choose to be British citizens, Irish citizens or both: dual citizenship. If, as all parties seem to want, the Belfast Agreement is maintained post Brexit that will many that most of the population of Northern Ireland could remain as European Citizens and UK citizens should they wish: that of itself creates a means by which Northern Ireland could be given special status in the European Union as a sort of enclave.
That would create a situation where the four freedoms are then curtailed by the existence of a border geographically but not in terms of population, because with dual citizenship, the right to work is maintained by those EU citizens.
Then the issue of the Common Travel Area rears up, this was a treaty predating the accession of the UK and ROI to the EEC (later the EU) in 1973, there is a respectable argument that the EEC/EU treaties have superseded the CTA and that therefore it no longer exists and cannot simply be revived. However the CTA covered more than ROI, NI and the UK encompassing bot the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. The former is not in the EU but the latter, according to Wikipedia are ” Crown dependencies, under the sovereignty of the British monarch. The islands take part in the EU freedom of movement of goods but not labour, services or capital. They are outside the VAT area, but inside the customs union.” Because of their inclusion in the CTA the contrary (but again respectable) argument is advanced that the treaty is one that falls outside of the EEC/EU treaties and will exist after brexit (for good measure some argue that it will continue to exist between some parts and not others.
My expertise does not lie in International Law, but I imagine these circumstances which might provide a particular advantage to individuals in one polity of GB could lead to questions as to individual rights, if those rights are maintained as EU rights the ECJ may have to pronounce leading to the curious situation where the same person has different rulings from the UK courts and the ECJ on the same issue and is entitled to the benefit of any of those rulings under the terms of an international treaty i.e. the Belfast Agreement: does anyone have expertise in conflict of laws?
I believe sanctioned people are also removed from the headline figure for the number unemployed.
My friend was sanctioned because he failed to look for work after he was waiting to start a job.
Many sanctions are for trivial reasons, or just inhumane.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2015/mar/24/benefit-sanctions-trivial-breaches-and-administrative-errors
People may stop claiming because of the sanction system.
http://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2015-01-21-sanctions-linked-drop-unemployment-benefit-few-return-work
Job Centers are now places feared by many.
COLIN
“Did a few numbers on GDP growth & immigration growth:..’
From these figures did you end up agreeing the EC 2015 Ageing Report projections for UK population,net migration and GDP to 2060?
(they assumed continued membership of the EU – does this now change the projections depending on the terms of Brexit?)
TOH
That’s good to know.
Take care.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/aug/16/british-identity-key-brexit-crisis-negotiations
An interesting article. It might explain why there is a dialogue of the deaf between the Brexiters and Remainers on this site: each has a distinct idea of British identity which is antithetical to that of the other
@Alec
“… if the UK rate of unemployment was 4%, while Luxemborg’s wat 7%, everyone else would agree that Luxemborg has a greater issue with unemployment than the UK.
This is basic economics, and is something you need to engage with. ”
My point wasnt that the EU has more to lose than the UK. It was that the EU nations collectively have a highly significant amount to lose (and that mostly they can ill afford to do so). I dont think this deserves a lecture on basic economics but thanks anyway for the advice.
The reality is that there will not be an iron trade curtain that draws down between the UK and EU on 31/3/19 even if Brexit negotiations completely crash and burn. Tariffs and barriers to trade may be implemented but trade itself will not cease for the majority of sectors of the economy. I have no doubt that the UK and EU economies will adapt and transform over time to whatever the new post Brexit realities turn out to be.
@passtherockplease
The CIPD has persistently used (different) inaccurate measures which greatly overestimate graduate underutilisation (which does exist, but not to the extent claimed), so I would not take their figures as gospel. The one area of the workforce where we have the fewest issues is the graduate market. Naturally that is the one the political establishment is trying to disrupt.
But you are broadly right that the mid-level jobs market – in which much of the workforce used to be employed – has gone.
A lot of this is due to the shift away from manufacturing to service in the 80s – the Tories have never got to grips with the point that if you get rid of a lot of skilled manual jobs and replace them with jobs in finance, most of the skilled manual workers can’t retrain and we’ll also need a lot more skilled finance workers – much of it is due to automation and technological change, and in the UK we really accelerated it with austerity as a lot of the remaining intermediate skilled jobs were in the public sector and have now gone.
Nobody really wants to talk about it because it is not an easy issue. But it has happened and decisions that we have made as a country have exacerbated it. Indeed, a lot of the people who suffered the most voted for the things that caused them to suffer. Twas ever thus.