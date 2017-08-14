With little political news over the Summer the media have entertained themselves with talk of new political parties. I have awaited the first poll to ask how people would vote if there was such a party with some trepidation. thus far it hasn’t turned up. Depending on how it is worded a poll question could either suggest triumph or disaster for such a venture. Either case should be ignored – polls asking about how people would vote in hypothetical situations aren’t particularly useful.
Back before the election YouGov asked a couple of questions asking how people would vote if the Labour party split into a centrist party and a Corbynite Labour party. That found Labour voters splitting fairly evenly between the two parties, with little impact elsewhere (a result that under FPTP would likely have delivered a Tory landslide). Of course that was a new party explicitly framed as a split within Labour. It it had been presented as a split from the Tory party, I expect it would have taken most support from them. A new party might actually seek to present itself as being made up of the centrists within both Labour and the Conservatives (though more important is how it would be seen by the public – how a party describes itself is not necessarily the same as how the public sees it), in which case it would have ambitions to take support from a wider pool.
As an explicit anti-Brexit party the first place to look for what support an anti-Brexit might receive is the EU referendum vote. 48% of people who voted in 2016 wanted to Remain. In more recent polls that group splits pretty evenly between Remainers who still think Brexit is a bad idea but that it should go ahead now the people have spoken, and Remainers who think that Brexit should be resisted and overturned. Some have suggested that this means the pool an anti-Brexit party is fishing in is only about 25%. I’d be less sure – at the moment we’re in a political situation where the political class has largely accepted the principle of Brexit and is arguing about the form it will take. Were that to be shaken up, were there a significant political force arguing for changing our minds, perhaps more of those who voted Remain would see it as something to be fought rather than accepted. Who knows?
A more negative consideration is what one thinks a new anti-Brexit party could offer that the Liberal Democrats aren’t already offering. Normally when there is speculation about new political parties it’s because there is a chunk of the electorate who support a political viewpoint that no party is representing – UKIP wanted to leave the EU when no other party did, the Greens offered an emphasis on the environment and anti-austerity that the other parties weren’t. We don’t have to ask hypothetical polling questions about how people would vote if there was a centrist, liberal, pro-European party standing…we already have a perfectly serviceable party of that description and they got 8% of the vote at the general election.
Ah, you might say, but this new party wouldn’t have the baggage of coalition that the Lib Dems have. Or it would have a better known and more substantial leader than Tim Farron. That may or may not be true, depending on who ended up being involved -serious political figures like Tony Blair or George Osborne would bring their own baggage. On the other hand, a new party wouldn’t have the local government or organisational base that the Liberal Democrats do.
The real difference between a new anti-Brexit party and the Liberal Democrats would be the political context and narrative. It is this that makes it impossible to predict from polling how any such party would do. If a party was set up by a couple of whohe’s it would likely sink without trace – if one looks through the register of political parties at the Electoral Commission you’ll find several new parties set up as pro-EU vehicles, and that none have had any impact. In contrast were twenty Conservative MPs and twenty Labour MPs to defect and form a new party, it would create a huge media buzz, there would be a lot of fuss and attention (needless to say, it would also deprive the government of a majority) and that would give it the potential to get a fair amount of support.
In judging these sort of hypothetical questions, I always look back to the polls we used to see in the final months of the Blair government, asking people how they would vote if Gordon Brown was leader. They would invariably show that Labour would perform less well under Gordon Brown. In the fullness of time Brown did take over, and Labour shot into a double digit lead as all the newspapers treated Brown like the second coming. The problem with those pre-Brown polls was that people couldn’t predict that wave of excitement and positive media coverage, couldn’t predict how they would react to it. Given the right people and media coverage, a new party could succeed to some degree (certainly the currently arithmetic in the Commons would make it comparatively easy for a party with Conservative defectors within it to make an impact). Whether it could be successful enough to actually retain or win seats and have a long term future is an entirely different matter – FPTP does not forgive smaller parties without concentrated support, the anti-Conservative vote is already split and the most pro-remain areas tend to be held by Labour.
In short, it could work in terms of upsetting the current narrative if not necessarily in electoral terms… or it could fall flat, but treat any polling questions asking how you would vote if X party existed with a huge pinch of salt. Without the context of the people involved and the political narrative around it, they simply aren’t good predictors.
Alienated labour
“Does anyone else find it surreal that the former political editor of the daily mail is being lauded as a “centrist” cos forgive me if I am wrong aren’t the daily mail on the hard-right of British politics? Constantly anti-immigrant and anti-EU? Wasn’t he the political editor who commissioned and published the anti-semitic attack piece of Ralph Miliband (“The Man Who Hated Britain?”) and who published articles saying the reason Jo Cox was murdered was due to immigrants occupying homes in Birstall?”
I like to watch the newspaper program on sky. The other day one of the regulars on the show, a daily mail editor, shocked me by taking positions that were unexpected for him. I’m pretty sure that there is going to be a major turn to the left at the Tory party conference, their media outlets are preparing the ground. Of course most people won’t notice, at least the ministry of truth, aka establishment media, will do their best to make sure the public don’t notice.
CR
Do you think it might be because spending hasn’t been cur since 2007 ?
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1OJrUcDV0vxhB3JYLc01O2u9agmL0EG8-aTRfm2_JdxU/edit#gid=0
Is lower waged women having to work longer distorting the numbers (some men perhaps who might have retired gone a year earlier as well of course as state pension age increases to 66 in 2020)
Higher paid women (and men) need to work for a %age of the extra years to be in roughly the same position but the lower your wage the closer one gets to having to work the full extended period and for the minimum waged probably all of it.
Just for you Alec
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/05/08/skills-shortage-bites-fall-unemployment-leaves-britain-short/
JIM JAM
All the stats are in here-
https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/bulletins/uklabourmarket/august2017
@Colin – I think much of the fuss over wages in this latest set of figures is a reaction from economists based on the fact that they expected the rise in earnings to be lower than it was. There is little in the data to suggest any fundamental change has taken place.
The issue of labour shortages is genuinely interesting, however. I was in a major Lake District town yesterday, and within five minutes of parking the car saw no less than 9 shops advertising for staff.
My guess is that this is something to do with Brexit, where the devaluation and general political atmosphere has served to severely reduce the rate of EU migrants to the UK. This has been particularly acute in the agricultural sector, but will also have implications in other low pay sectors.
I think this is a genuinely interesting point of discussion. While very many remainers argued that immigration is a net economic positive (which it is, overall) there were also a number of studies that claimed to show that migration didn’t have a major effect on wage rates.
During the Brexit campaign I posted on a couple of these, where I felt that the studies were of poor statistical quality and in my view the authors were overclaiming (the LSE was the main research group I recall). My personal view, for which I have no hard evidence, is that logic dictates that even accepting the ‘lump of labour’ fallacy, the pattern of localised high levels of migration into certain geographic areas and concentrated within particular low wage employment sectors, with a significant proportion of the migrants earnings being either saved or repatriated, would serve to surpress wage rates on a local scale.
If Brexit really has delivered a sharp drop in migrant numbers, then it would be logical therefore to start to see labour shortages, and consequently some pressure in certain sectors and areas on wage rates.
The argument then becomes whether this is a desirable outcome. Is this set of economic pressures really what will benefit the UK population? If unemployment is just 4.4%, and investment is very low, then the consequence of a loss of migrant labour is likely to spark further inflation, although at least this time it will be led by wage growth, rather than price growth.
The alternative, which is happening in some sectors, is simply a loss of activity as there are insufficient workers to do the jobs at hand, with a consequent loss of overall output.
It’s very complex, but it does demonstrate some potential weaknesses in the whole migration/economy debate on both leave and remain sides. It might also suggest that for the economy to function well post Brexit, we still need high migration, unless we opt to wholesale update our economic model – something that we could have been doing within the EU anyway.
Colin
Thanks for that link that shows that spending has been cut but strangely not by as much as you would expect if the unemployment stats are to be believed.
lec
“44% of UK exports go to the EU, while just 8% of EU exports come here. In relative terms, which is what matters here, the UK stands to lose far more than the EU from any disruption to trade, because that’s what the economic numbers say.
This is a point made repeatedly by very sensible posters and commentators on here and elsewhere, and then ignored completely by some seemingly very unintelligent responders. Time and time again.”
The EU population 2017 including the UK is estimated as 511.8m. The UK element of that is 65.5m leaving 446.3m in the rest of the EU.
44% of UK exports equates to the export production of 28.8m of the UK population on a pro-rata basis. 8% of EU exports equates to the export production of 35.7m of the population of rest of the EU on a pro-rata basis.
Let’s not pretend that any serious post Brexit impairment of of trade between the UK and the EU after Brexit would not cause serious pain within the EU where many countries are already suffering from being in a dire economic position despite their ongoing EU membership.
Hopefully serious impairment of trade between the UK and the EU will be avoided but if in due course it does turn out that there is serious tit for tat impairment of trade due to vindictiveness or belligerence then there will likely be opportunities domestically to replace products and services currently supplied by the EU.
@Colin – see my above post.
The second line from the DT post is interesting – “The shortage is most intense in the engineering sector which has warned for years that too few trainees are coming through the education system.”
The lack of proper planning, education and investment in raining clearly is making life difficult for those who seek engineers. One has to question those who have been in power for quite a long time now for not seeing this coming.
The NI position paper is now on gov.uk here.
I picked out this Colin.
”The increase in the employment rate for women is partly due to on going changes to the State Pension age for women resulting in fewer women retiring between the ages of 60 and 65.”
My question to which I cant work t an answer from the stats (someone better at this stuff than me might) is whether lower earning women are more likely to be working more extra years than higher earning women, suppressing average earnings growth?
Colin
An interesting article with some useful insights
http://uk.businessinsider.com/unemployment-in-the-uk-is-now-so-low-its-in-danger-of-exposing-the-lie-used-to-create-the-numbers-2017-7
@Martin L “44% of UK exports equates to the export production of 28.8m of the UK population on a pro-rata basis. 8% of EU exports equates to the export production of 35.7m of the population of rest of the EU on a pro-rata basis. Let’s not pretend that any serious post Brexit impairment of of trade between the UK and the EU after Brexit would not cause serious pain within the EU where many countries are already suffering from being in a dire economic position despite their ongoing EU membership.”
Precisely and that’s just the average. Obviously for some countries in the EU it is very significantly higher than 35.7m so their national interest will be gravely affected by a no deal scenario.
I am becoming increasingly pessimistic as to the chances of a successful outcome (although I’ve not quite plumbed Somerjohn’s pessimism as of yet). I still think on the balance of probabilities some kind of EU last minute fix will be cobbled together when the full horror of amputating a leg with no anesthetic is fully realized.
@ Colin
Have you ever thought that some of the positive ecomomics relate to an increasing UK population. If you increase the population by 300k a year, then you create jobs servicing needs of these extra people, as well as the businesses that benefit from migrants bringing money to the UK.
After Brexit, if EU migration is reduced, then arguably you will lose some of this increased economic activity and income. It is still Tory policy to reduce net migration to tens of thousands. If they ever achieved this, they would need to adjust the Treasury forecasts.
It would be ironic for a Government after Brexit to argue that migration in excess of tens of thousands is beneficial to the UK, when many who voted for Brexit were concerned about increasing population affecting quality of services and life in the UK. Many Tories including Ruth Davison and Jon Redwood have already already said the tens of thousands target is a nonsense. Theresa May seems stuck with it, as it was her policy that she championed when Home Secretary.
@Alec
At least some of the labour shortage in retail is because wages are considered insufficient. In Lakeland, for example, cost of living is relatively high and so minimum wage jobs – which may be necessary for the business to remain viable – are nevertheless too low for workers to make a decent living.
There are also issues with access to areas with poor transport links. cars are not cheap for people on low wages to run, parking is often difficult (and costly) in addition, and public transport is often poor.
This is an issue in a number of sectors, particularly retail, social care and childcare.
Oldnat
I wonder if there are traces of Scots Irish culture, as shaped by experiences in the North of Ireland, present in the behaviour of the right wingers in Charlottesville.
As you know, the two Plantations of the North of Ireland resulted in a relatively small number of big landowners mostly English (hence Londonderry) and a much larger number of managers and workers of the land. Among the initial group were the Scottish border reivers who faced the choice of hanging or exile. Thus the Armstrongs went to Fermanagh and in the 20th century were surely part of those defending themselves and the NI border. Over time many more Scots Presbyterians arrived. Over time many left to go to North America. At one time they constituted 25% of the population in North America. Their influence in American culture is substantial. It underlies the can-do mentality, the music of N America, the sound and use of language.
The frequent outbreaks of fierce violence in Ireland over centuries and the never-ending low level violence has made these people defensive, conservative and often fearful of their neighbours. The attitude of the rightwingers in Charlottsville to statues mirrors, to me, the attitudes of some NI Protestants to the “flegs”.
When I was growing up the use of the word “oncet” or “wunst” was commonplace in NI and Scotland. Perhaps it was more heard in NI as the Ulster Scots, many wrenched out of Scotland, made a conscious effort to preserve their language. The word is Elizabethan in origin. No doubt it travelled to N America for I have seen it used in their books
Also if unemployment is so low why are food banks necessary? And if fact being used more and more
Crowdfunding for the new Centrist party remains frozen at £6673, 7% of the hoped for £100,000 with 8 days to go.
Martin L,
“Let’s not pretend that any serious post Brexit impairment of of trade between the UK and the EU after Brexit would not cause serious pain within the EU where many countries are already suffering from being in a dire economic position despite their ongoing EU membership.”
Lets not pretend that with population of 445m it isn’t in a better position to deal with a down turn effecting 36m (8%) than one with a population of 66m dealing with a downturn effecting 28m (40%).
I know spin when i see it and comparing 36m with 28m to say they are 8m worse off so will suffer more is a obvious way of avoiding admitting that at 40% of the population as opposed to 8% it will potentially hit us 8 times as hard.
Peter.
Opps!
Forty v eight is of course five times harder…
So not so bad after all!!!
Peter.
Alec
The fall in real wages is even worse than you quote, firstly that number is based on CPI which is a full point lower than RPI. Secondly both measures of inflation are b#ills&it deliberately tweaked to produce lower numbers
@Martin L, Sea Change
An assumption underlying the “it’ll hurt them too” argument about economic effects of brexit is that loss of trade will be symmetrical.
I’m not aware of any studies on this, but my hunch would be that the effects will be markedly asymmetrical.
There are very few goods sold by the UK to EU27 that cannot be easily and quickly re-sourced to within EU27. Maybe Scotch whisky and a few protected foodstuffs (but will Protected Geographical Status survive brexit?); RR aero engines; er, that’s about it (Jaguar Land Rover cars for the EU will soon be sourced from a new plant in Slovakia).
Whereas our dependence on EU27 seems much more deeply ingrained. Maybe we’ll source our BMWs, Mercs and Audis from the USA and Mexico if trade deals favour that; maybe we’ll drink even more Oz/NZ wine; but a 10% tariff on EU27 finished goods won’t have a huge impact, whereas the same on UK exports of components, plus disruption of supply chains, is likely to be devastating simply because switching away from UK suppliers is so easy.
Perhaps unsurprising that Belfast Agreement matters take up four full pages of HMG’s RoI & NI position paper, but somewhat surprising that they “forgot” the Belfast Agreement’s [p3], which I mentioned earlier, saying as it does:
The participants endorse the commitment made by the British and Irish Governments that, in a new British-Irish Agreement replacing the Anglo-Irish Agreement, they will: … (iii) acknowledge that … it would be wrong to make any change in the status of Northern Ireland save with the consent of a majority of its people.
This is particularly odd given that in the EU referendum NI voted 56% remain to 44% leave. Perhaps HMG’s argument is that because some NI people voted in that referendum they gave HMG consent to do what it liked with NI as a whole.
@Martin L – “44% of UK exports equates to the export production of 28.8m of the UK population on a pro-rata basis. 8% of EU exports equates to the export production of 35.7m of the population of rest of the EU on a pro-rata basis.”
Indeed.
Another way of saying what you have just said is that UK export production to the EU equates to the export production of 44% of the UK population, while EU exports to the UK equates to the export production of just 8% of the EU population.
I’m not entirely sure what your statistical analysis adds to the debate?
Yes, there would be pain on both sides if a decent deal wasn’t secured, but in relatively terms, the pain would be around five and a half times greater to the UK than the EU. Add to this the fact that EU industrialists have consitstently (before, during and after the vote) said very clearly that their priority was to protect the internal integrity of the single market and that this meant an overly favourable deal should not be offered to the UK, lest it leads to further erosion of this great benefit to them, I really struggle to see why Brexiters think this issue works to our favour.
There was actually quite a funny report that wasn’t covered much in the UK media when Davis and Fox attended meeting on the German car industry chiefs back in January (I think). They explained their views on what was good for the UK and German car industry, and were completely baffled when everyone else at the meeting told then that they just didn’t understand what German industry was looking for. It was actually a staggering humiliation for two UK government ministers, who just looked bewilderingly amateurish.
More on unemployment, this article tells part of the story
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/zero-hours-workers-flexible-contracts-managers-beg-gig-economy-study-university-oxford-cambridge-a7894841.html?amp
But it neglects that unemployment isn’t really an option, you take the zero hours contract or get sanctioned and lose your benefits. Rock and hard place
I think the Tories have forgotten that unemployment benefit is misnamed. It’s actually pitchfork protection payments. If there is a downturn and they try and keep the system running as it is then there will be pitchforks. Of course it could be argued that Corbyn is the political equivalent of pitchforks
Somerjohn
Thanks for that, seems like a reasonable appraisal of the situation. (Obviously we are dealing with very incomplete information but the broad outlines seems sensible)
What potential (in your opinion) is the for the EU to expand trade deals now that protecting our markets will not important to them (for example NZ lamb which is currently subject to quotas).
Presumably if these quotas were increased it would make life difficult for our own sheep farmers for whom the EU market in lamb is something like 90% of their exports.
Cheaper lamb all round? The EU will be able to substitute our lamb for NZ lamb and the consequent overproduction of lamb here due to a vanishing export market will lead to prices falling here as well?
Everyone wins? (except UK sheep farmers)
Yum Yum
@R huckle – “Have you ever thought that some of the positive ecomomics relate to an increasing UK population. If you increase the population by 300k a year, then you create jobs servicing needs of these extra people, as well as the businesses that benefit from migrants bringing money to the UK.”
This is the ‘lump of labour’ fallacy and was actually a key part of the argument I made prior to the Brexit vote that freedom of movement should be controlled.
What you say above is true for the UK. Attracting hundreds of thousands of EU migrants will inevitably expand the economy due to the migrants own demand and spending. (Indeed, one of the arguments against unmanaged migration was indeed the pressure on services caused by rapid inward migration).
So if this argument is true for the UK, then it must also be true for the source countries supplying the emigrants. If our economy is expanding because demand is shifted over here, then their economies must be shrinking as they are losing demand, spending, tax revenues etc. As these tend to be the poorest countries in the EU, then are remainers and supporters of free movement happy that they support the impoverishment of the EU’s poorest members?
Yes, money is often repatriated from migrants back home, which simply reduced the net benefit to the host nation, and the simple fact is that the strongest proponents of free movement are always the employers. Left wing supporters of free movement tend to take this position as they see this as a cultural statement about their own values, often with little realisation that they are simply providing cover for exploitative employers whose central aim is to access the labour resource at the lowest cost.
Free movement was conceived of as a principle amidst the emotional backwash of World War 2, and at a time when the internet and internal European flights for £15 were unthinkable. Like the CAP, designed to prevent starvation, the conditions behind it’s origin have passed, and we are in a new era with completely different challenges. This is why I don’t support free movement in it’s current form – it betrays the very people that many remainers think it is helping.
@Alec @Somerjohn @Peter Cairns
Yes of course 44% is greater proportion than 8%. My point is that 8% of a large amount is in this case numerically greater than 44% of a smaller amount and therefore the EU exports played down as merely 8% does not tell the full and realistic picture and there is in practice far more at stake for the EU than the raw percentages immediately suggest.