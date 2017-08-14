With little political news over the Summer the media have entertained themselves with talk of new political parties. I have awaited the first poll to ask how people would vote if there was such a party with some trepidation. thus far it hasn’t turned up. Depending on how it is worded a poll question could either suggest triumph or disaster for such a venture. Either case should be ignored – polls asking about how people would vote in hypothetical situations aren’t particularly useful.
Back before the election YouGov asked a couple of questions asking how people would vote if the Labour party split into a centrist party and a Corbynite Labour party. That found Labour voters splitting fairly evenly between the two parties, with little impact elsewhere (a result that under FPTP would likely have delivered a Tory landslide). Of course that was a new party explicitly framed as a split within Labour. It it had been presented as a split from the Tory party, I expect it would have taken most support from them. A new party might actually seek to present itself as being made up of the centrists within both Labour and the Conservatives (though more important is how it would be seen by the public – how a party describes itself is not necessarily the same as how the public sees it), in which case it would have ambitions to take support from a wider pool.
As an explicit anti-Brexit party the first place to look for what support an anti-Brexit might receive is the EU referendum vote. 48% of people who voted in 2016 wanted to Remain. In more recent polls that group splits pretty evenly between Remainers who still think Brexit is a bad idea but that it should go ahead now the people have spoken, and Remainers who think that Brexit should be resisted and overturned. Some have suggested that this means the pool an anti-Brexit party is fishing in is only about 25%. I’d be less sure – at the moment we’re in a political situation where the political class has largely accepted the principle of Brexit and is arguing about the form it will take. Were that to be shaken up, were there a significant political force arguing for changing our minds, perhaps more of those who voted Remain would see it as something to be fought rather than accepted. Who knows?
A more negative consideration is what one thinks a new anti-Brexit party could offer that the Liberal Democrats aren’t already offering. Normally when there is speculation about new political parties it’s because there is a chunk of the electorate who support a political viewpoint that no party is representing – UKIP wanted to leave the EU when no other party did, the Greens offered an emphasis on the environment and anti-austerity that the other parties weren’t. We don’t have to ask hypothetical polling questions about how people would vote if there was a centrist, liberal, pro-European party standing…we already have a perfectly serviceable party of that description and they got 8% of the vote at the general election.
Ah, you might say, but this new party wouldn’t have the baggage of coalition that the Lib Dems have. Or it would have a better known and more substantial leader than Tim Farron. That may or may not be true, depending on who ended up being involved -serious political figures like Tony Blair or George Osborne would bring their own baggage. On the other hand, a new party wouldn’t have the local government or organisational base that the Liberal Democrats do.
The real difference between a new anti-Brexit party and the Liberal Democrats would be the political context and narrative. It is this that makes it impossible to predict from polling how any such party would do. If a party was set up by a couple of whohe’s it would likely sink without trace – if one looks through the register of political parties at the Electoral Commission you’ll find several new parties set up as pro-EU vehicles, and that none have had any impact. In contrast were twenty Conservative MPs and twenty Labour MPs to defect and form a new party, it would create a huge media buzz, there would be a lot of fuss and attention (needless to say, it would also deprive the government of a majority) and that would give it the potential to get a fair amount of support.
In judging these sort of hypothetical questions, I always look back to the polls we used to see in the final months of the Blair government, asking people how they would vote if Gordon Brown was leader. They would invariably show that Labour would perform less well under Gordon Brown. In the fullness of time Brown did take over, and Labour shot into a double digit lead as all the newspapers treated Brown like the second coming. The problem with those pre-Brown polls was that people couldn’t predict that wave of excitement and positive media coverage, couldn’t predict how they would react to it. Given the right people and media coverage, a new party could succeed to some degree (certainly the currently arithmetic in the Commons would make it comparatively easy for a party with Conservative defectors within it to make an impact). Whether it could be successful enough to actually retain or win seats and have a long term future is an entirely different matter – FPTP does not forgive smaller parties without concentrated support, the anti-Conservative vote is already split and the most pro-remain areas tend to be held by Labour.
In short, it could work in terms of upsetting the current narrative if not necessarily in electoral terms… or it could fall flat, but treat any polling questions asking how you would vote if X party existed with a huge pinch of salt. Without the context of the people involved and the political narrative around it, they simply aren’t good predictors.
When is the govt going to make a statement about the events in the states and the president’s reaction to it? It’s really causing a stink but I guess world leaders, ours included, don’t really want to be seen to be interfering with the internal affairs of the US. Especially when the US has nuclear weapons and a mad person in charge
What? Nobody on here knew anything about the EU Centre for Disease Prevention & Control? Neither did I till a short time ago.
Seems a rather useful body for all of us though
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Centre_for_Disease_Prevention_and_Control
” I guess world leaders, ours included, don’t really want to be seen to be interfering with the internal affairs of the US. Especially when the US has nuclear weapons and a mad person in charge”
Although the US and other leaders had no problems in commenting about internal UK affairs in 2014. Presumably because the UK Government was begging them to do so, and the then PM was just incompetent, rather than mad.
It’s an old story, and very much the story of the intelligentsia. Well, their self-excuse. The SS-lad and the resistance fighter are the two sides of the same coin. Do not fall for the evil, violence is just the expression of our time (if you read early existentialist literature, you will see it, even if many didn’t go as far as Heidegger, taking his students to vote for Hitler, and then rewrite half of his work after the war, so it would suit one side of the victors without ever mentioning what he needed to rewrite).
For the time being the intelligentsia are pretending to be terribly upset, but it’s only because they dislike the turbulence to their life. They will make a peace (which means taking sides with the SS-lad) with it. They are experienced.
Should have waved your nukes at them
An islamaphobe, a white supremacist and a sexual predator walk into a bar. The barman says “What’ll it be Mr Trump?”
Laszlo
Your own language usage is interesting!
“Intelligentsia” (I think) had a particular connotation in the Hungary in which you grew up.
I’m not sure that it translates very well into 21st C Scotland!
However, if you are implying that I’m intelligent, then I’ll happily take the compliment. :-)
If, on the other hand, you are suggesting that there is a moral equivalence between those who demand supremacy for a particular group of people, based on nothing other than bigotry, and those who disagree with that stance, then I must disagree with you.
The BBC is reporting the Governments proposals on the Irish Border post Brexit….
Looks like it’s been written by Donald Trump.
The usual shorthand … When one assumes that the terminology used is commonly understood, and understood in the same way, so, my error.
Intelligentsia – not purely Hungarian, but perhaps Central European, although a Frenchman wouldn’t find it alien. Or for that matter an American, although he or she would express himself differently (The Revolt of the Elites, for example). Anyway, it is a social class (or rather social stratum) that for various reasons have social responsibilities, but refuses to take them on and finds a refuge in positing it as an ethical problem. While Trump is not a member of this stratum, he used the same argument.
I don’t know if Scotland is an exception, but I’m quite sure that in most countries the social stratum defined above would find sufficient excuse NOT to resist the evil once it is a real question ,although individuals may step out of it.
I also think that unike in the 1930s, the notion of intelligentsia is a useful terminology in England – we have a wide range of opinion-formers by trade and their influence is quite substantial.
If course, I consider you intelligent, you show this in your posts, and even more in your probing, in your questions.
My comment (while agreeing with you) was expanding on the president’s statement – that it is not particularly new, and common with classes that have a preference of discussing events in terms of moral dilemma (and then Hungary’s history is rather relevant).
Thanks for the response.
I don’t think Scots are “exceptional” nor any other group of people – the “exceptionalism” being trumpeted by Brexiteers in UK, White Supremacists anywhere, or some of my nuttier fellow Scots 9whether Scots or Brits) are ludicrous rather than dangerous – except when they manifest themselves in actions.
The Nazi salutes being used by the Yoon hate mob in George Square in 2014, the dramatic rise in racist hate crime in England since the Brexit referendum, terrorism in any of its manifestations, all suggest that some people are persuadable that their particular version of humanity is better than that of others.
If “intelligentsia” is just being used to mean “opinion formers” then in the UK that actually means journalists/columnists that have found favoured status with media owners.
“44% of UK exports go to the EU, while just 8% of EU exports come here. In relative terms, which is what matters here, the UK stands to lose far more than the EU from any disruption to trade, because that’s what the economic numbers say.
This is a point made repeatedly by very sensible posters and commentators on here and elsewhere, and then ignored completely by some seemingly very unintelligent responders. Time and time again.”
Perhaps, but Remainers never mention the massive contribution the UK makes to the EU budget (2nd highest after Germany). After we leave the EU will have to retrench, and it seems likely that either some net beneficiaries will have to become net donators, or EU expenditure will drastically reduce.
Mitt Romney on Trump’s “moral equivalence” between racists and non-racists –
“No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes.”