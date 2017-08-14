With little political news over the Summer the media have entertained themselves with talk of new political parties. I have awaited the first poll to ask how people would vote if there was such a party with some trepidation. thus far it hasn’t turned up. Depending on how it is worded a poll question could either suggest triumph or disaster for such a venture. Either case should be ignored – polls asking about how people would vote in hypothetical situations aren’t particularly useful.
Back before the election YouGov asked a couple of questions asking how people would vote if the Labour party split into a centrist party and a Corbynite Labour party. That found Labour voters splitting fairly evenly between the two parties, with little impact elsewhere (a result that under FPTP would likely have delivered a Tory landslide). Of course that was a new party explicitly framed as a split within Labour. It it had been presented as a split from the Tory party, I expect it would have taken most support from them. A new party might actually seek to present itself as being made up of the centrists within both Labour and the Conservatives (though more important is how it would be seen by the public – how a party describes itself is not necessarily the same as how the public sees it), in which case it would have ambitions to take support from a wider pool.
As an explicit anti-Brexit party the first place to look for what support an anti-Brexit might receive is the EU referendum vote. 48% of people who voted in 2016 wanted to Remain. In more recent polls that group splits pretty evenly between Remainers who still think Brexit is a bad idea but that it should go ahead now the people have spoken, and Remainers who think that Brexit should be resisted and overturned. Some have suggested that this means the pool an anti-Brexit party is fishing in is only about 25%. I’d be less sure – at the moment we’re in a political situation where the political class has largely accepted the principle of Brexit and is arguing about the form it will take. Were that to be shaken up, were there a significant political force arguing for changing our minds, perhaps more of those who voted Remain would see it as something to be fought rather than accepted. Who knows?
A more negative consideration is what one thinks a new anti-Brexit party could offer that the Liberal Democrats aren’t already offering. Normally when there is speculation about new political parties it’s because there is a chunk of the electorate who support a political viewpoint that no party is representing – UKIP wanted to leave the EU when no other party did, the Greens offered an emphasis on the environment and anti-austerity that the other parties weren’t. We don’t have to ask hypothetical polling questions about how people would vote if there was a centrist, liberal, pro-European party standing…we already have a perfectly serviceable party of that description and they got 8% of the vote at the general election.
Ah, you might say, but this new party wouldn’t have the baggage of coalition that the Lib Dems have. Or it would have a better known and more substantial leader than Tim Farron. That may or may not be true, depending on who ended up being involved -serious political figures like Tony Blair or George Osborne would bring their own baggage. On the other hand, a new party wouldn’t have the local government or organisational base that the Liberal Democrats do.
The real difference between a new anti-Brexit party and the Liberal Democrats would be the political context and narrative. It is this that makes it impossible to predict from polling how any such party would do. If a party was set up by a couple of whohe’s it would likely sink without trace – if one looks through the register of political parties at the Electoral Commission you’ll find several new parties set up as pro-EU vehicles, and that none have had any impact. In contrast were twenty Conservative MPs and twenty Labour MPs to defect and form a new party, it would create a huge media buzz, there would be a lot of fuss and attention (needless to say, it would also deprive the government of a majority) and that would give it the potential to get a fair amount of support.
In judging these sort of hypothetical questions, I always look back to the polls we used to see in the final months of the Blair government, asking people how they would vote if Gordon Brown was leader. They would invariably show that Labour would perform less well under Gordon Brown. In the fullness of time Brown did take over, and Labour shot into a double digit lead as all the newspapers treated Brown like the second coming. The problem with those pre-Brown polls was that people couldn’t predict that wave of excitement and positive media coverage, couldn’t predict how they would react to it. Given the right people and media coverage, a new party could succeed to some degree (certainly the currently arithmetic in the Commons would make it comparatively easy for a party with Conservative defectors within it to make an impact). Whether it could be successful enough to actually retain or win seats and have a long term future is an entirely different matter – FPTP does not forgive smaller parties without concentrated support, the anti-Conservative vote is already split and the most pro-remain areas tend to be held by Labour.
In short, it could work in terms of upsetting the current narrative if not necessarily in electoral terms… or it could fall flat, but treat any polling questions asking how you would vote if X party existed with a huge pinch of salt. Without the context of the people involved and the political narrative around it, they simply aren’t good predictors.
“What does a new ‘centrist’ party have to offer”
Well, it doesn’t need to be a bland, watered down version of the main elements the ones we have at the moment.
Personally I would find it quite easy to come up with a mix of proven, popular policies that could appeal to enough voters to work. Obviously this is not the forum to air them – but the last election certainly offered a lot of clues.
I don’t understand why the media and some of the political class keep banging on about a new centrist party.
Why do we need it, what would it offer?
We have a theoretically centrist party, the LibDems.
What policies would a new centrist party offer? Would it look like Blair’s New Labour in ideological approach, or more like Cameron’s Tories? Who would vote for it?
A new party would struggle under FPTP.
I don’t think there is much appetite in the public at large for a ‘centrist’ party that was offering a continuation of the current status quo. After an initial honeymoon period in the media, and possibly a decent showing in local elections, the future of such a party would be short lived and would end up with a merger with the LibDems, to make the LibDemDems.
A key difference between the Lib Dems and a new centrist movement would have to be populism.
Centrist populism is a difficult thing to acheive; whereas left-wing populism can blame business for the world’s ills, and right-wing populism tends to blame immigrants, a populist centrist movement must logically blame the political classes and the electoral system, which is a less easy path to tread, especially if the new movement is formed largely of existing politicians from other parties.
Equally, the formation of such a party from MPs of across the spectrum would immediately bring down the government and cause a new general election, which probably wouldn’t give them enough time to put their message out there before the country went to the polls; it would be politically very dangerous for any MPs choosing to join.
On the subject of the Indy and polling, I thought Ben Chu was a bit cheeky in saying:
When conventional opinion polls are published by news organisations the full raw results are published online by the polling company simultaneously, so that anyone can look at the underlying data and the precise framing of the questions.
Given that we haven’t had the full BMG tables for the polling the Indy published on Sunday yet and it took nine days for them to put up the tables for the (non-VI) polling stories that they carried in July, stones and glasshouses come to mind.
We have had today the first tranch of BMG tables relating to opinion on tuition fees[1]:
http://www.bmgresearch.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Independent-Tuition-Fees-14082017.xlsx
(Excel file – Sample: 1512 GB adults aged 18+; Fieldwork dates: 7 – 11 August 2017)
and you can work out some sort of VI figures from the weighted base in their extensive cross-tabs, which I reckon are:
Con 39% (+5)
Lab 43% (-1)
LD 7% (-1)
UKIP 5% (-1)
SNP 3% (-)
PC *% (-1)
Green 3% (-1)
The changes are from similarly-derived figures from the July BMG:
http://www.bmgresearch.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Independent-Tables-Public-Sector-Pay-Rise-21072017.xlsx
(Excel file. Fieldwork dates: 11- 14 July 2017; Sample: 1518 GB adults aged 18+)
the headline of which was not published, probably because it would have been an implausibly large Labour lead. Of course BMG may be making further adjustments to these weighted ones (though that hardly went well for them pre-GE), but I do wonder if someone reversed the figures on the August poll by mistake, especially given Corbyn’s lead.
[1] They seem to think that fees only go up to £9000 and of course they didn’t say that it only applied to England.
Regards a ”new’ centre party, there is nothing stopping the Lib Dems putting forward a ‘populist’ Liberal agenda along the lines being described.
The problem that they would immediately encounter is that they have compromised their ability to criticise the political classes due to their failure to stand up – and be SEEN to stand up – to the Tories in Coalition.
That’s not to say they shouldn’t try, but it is a long road back to credibility from where they were in 2015 and they have barely started on that journey.
Personally I think the idea of a new party is a total dead duck…
I don’t hold out much hope for a new party either. However my post above was simply a comment on “what could it offer?” and, in my view it would be quite a lot.
Why the Lib Dems didn’t have an arms’ length agreement with the Tories in 2010 I will never understand; although, once again, it demonstrated that parties don’t have a single view. There were far too many Lib Dems who were very comfortable to be hand in glove with a Tory government.
Which is why it will be a very long time before they can be viewed as an independent thinking, “centre” party again.
HMG have published the new customs paper for the EU here.
Paul,
“Why the Lib Dems didn’t have an arms’ length agreement with the Tories in 2010 I will never understand;”
Hubris!
They believed their own propaganda that they really were a different type of Party and could really make a difference.
Harsh reality was a harsh mistress!
Still think the “Democrats” are a gift to the Tories.
An alternative to Labour just when it looked almost electable.
Peter.
Having read the HMG “Future customs arrangements” paper, it really is pretty underwhelming.
The BBC article which links to it seems to agree, with:
The government says it will propose an “innovative and untested approach” to customs checks as part of its Brexit negotiations.
The model, one of two being put forward in a newly-published paper, would mean no customs checks at UK-EU borders.
The UK’s alternative proposal – a more efficient system of border checks – would involve “an increase in administration”, it admits.
A key EU figure said the idea of “invisible borders” was a “fantasy”.