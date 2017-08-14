With little political news over the Summer the media have entertained themselves with talk of new political parties. I have awaited the first poll to ask how people would vote if there was such a party with some trepidation. thus far it hasn’t turned up. Depending on how it is worded a poll question could either suggest triumph or disaster for such a venture. Either case should be ignored – polls asking about how people would vote in hypothetical situations aren’t particularly useful.
Back before the election YouGov asked a couple of questions asking how people would vote if the Labour party split into a centrist party and a Corbynite Labour party. That found Labour voters splitting fairly evenly between the two parties, with little impact elsewhere (a result that under FPTP would likely have delivered a Tory landslide). Of course that was a new party explicitly framed as a split within Labour. It it had been presented as a split from the Tory party, I expect it would have taken most support from them. A new party might actually seek to present itself as being made up of the centrists within both Labour and the Conservatives (though more important is how it would be seen by the public – how a party describes itself is not necessarily the same as how the public sees it), in which case it would have ambitions to take support from a wider pool.
As an explicit anti-Brexit party the first place to look for what support an anti-Brexit might receive is the EU referendum vote. 48% of people who voted in 2016 wanted to Remain. In more recent polls that group splits pretty evenly between Remainers who still think Brexit is a bad idea but that it should go ahead now the people have spoken, and Remainers who think that Brexit should be resisted and overturned. Some have suggested that this means the pool an anti-Brexit party is fishing in is only about 25%. I’d be less sure – at the moment we’re in a political situation where the political class has largely accepted the principle of Brexit and is arguing about the form it will take. Were that to be shaken up, were there a significant political force arguing for changing our minds, perhaps more of those who voted Remain would see it as something to be fought rather than accepted. Who knows?
A more negative consideration is what one thinks a new anti-Brexit party could offer that the Liberal Democrats aren’t already offering. Normally when there is speculation about new political parties it’s because there is a chunk of the electorate who support a political viewpoint that no party is representing – UKIP wanted to leave the EU when no other party did, the Greens offered an emphasis on the environment and anti-austerity that the other parties weren’t. We don’t have to ask hypothetical polling questions about how people would vote if there was a centrist, liberal, pro-European party standing…we already have a perfectly serviceable party of that description and they got 8% of the vote at the general election.
Ah, you might say, but this new party wouldn’t have the baggage of coalition that the Lib Dems have. Or it would have a better known and more substantial leader than Tim Farron. That may or may not be true, depending on who ended up being involved -serious political figures like Tony Blair or George Osborne would bring their own baggage. On the other hand, a new party wouldn’t have the local government or organisational base that the Liberal Democrats do.
The real difference between a new anti-Brexit party and the Liberal Democrats would be the political context and narrative. It is this that makes it impossible to predict from polling how any such party would do. If a party was set up by a couple of whohe’s it would likely sink without trace – if one looks through the register of political parties at the Electoral Commission you’ll find several new parties set up as pro-EU vehicles, and that none have had any impact. In contrast were twenty Conservative MPs and twenty Labour MPs to defect and form a new party, it would create a huge media buzz, there would be a lot of fuss and attention (needless to say, it would also deprive the government of a majority) and that would give it the potential to get a fair amount of support.
In judging these sort of hypothetical questions, I always look back to the polls we used to see in the final months of the Blair government, asking people how they would vote if Gordon Brown was leader. They would invariably show that Labour would perform less well under Gordon Brown. In the fullness of time Brown did take over, and Labour shot into a double digit lead as all the newspapers treated Brown like the second coming. The problem with those pre-Brown polls was that people couldn’t predict that wave of excitement and positive media coverage, couldn’t predict how they would react to it. Given the right people and media coverage, a new party could succeed to some degree (certainly the currently arithmetic in the Commons would make it comparatively easy for a party with Conservative defectors within it to make an impact). Whether it could be successful enough to actually retain or win seats and have a long term future is an entirely different matter – FPTP does not forgive smaller parties without concentrated support, the anti-Conservative vote is already split and the most pro-remain areas tend to be held by Labour.
In short, it could work in terms of upsetting the current narrative if not necessarily in electoral terms… or it could fall flat, but treat any polling questions asking how you would vote if X party existed with a huge pinch of salt. Without the context of the people involved and the political narrative around it, they simply aren’t good predictors.
“But what baffles me is those who combine a fear of a resurgent, dominant Germany, with a desire to see the end of the very mechanism that limits that domination, and puts Germany’s huge success to work for the common European good.
I personally do not fear a resurgent dominent Germany, if I did I would probably want to stay in the EU. I am relaxed about it being even more dominent in a small EU. Mind, will some of the other EU members be as relaxed?
I don’t wish for the demise of the EU, I just expect it to happen, starting with the collapse of the Euro. I am neutral on the EU at the moment and will remain so if they are sensible in the negotiations. However if the EU countries set out to damage the UK as it leaves then that neutral attitude would change.
I think that Germany works for Germany’s good. Perhaps that’s a little cynical but it’s what countries do. Germany have gained great benefit from the EU especially since the inception of the Euro.
“But the fact that they have, as a country, decided to put their own potential dominance and narrow self-interest aside in the interest of a wider, pan-European context, is just something else to admire about them.”
Germany did not set its ‘narrow self-interest aside’ aside when it came to the way the Euro has been implemented. It has been a dreamtime for Germany, at the substantial cost to some other EU member states. I really dont think Greeks find much to admire in them.
TOH: “I personally do not fear a resurgent dominent Germany, ”
So why do you keep going on about the UK being a vassal of a German-dominated EU?
TOH: “Because that’s what being a member of the EU makes us. You really don’t understand do you?”
So the EU is composed of 28 vassal states? Or one lord and 27 vassals?
If you really believe the EU is an all-powerful subjugator of nation states, bending them all to its will, then I guess dialogue is indeed fruitless.
But do just take a moment to ponder the nature of our relationship with the USA since WW2. Think about how we were sharply brought to heel by a tug on the leash at Suez; think about how we willingly accepted nuclear missiles in East Anglia long before the USSR tried to do the same in Cuba; think about that disturbing and demeaning image of our PM holding hands with a deranged would-be demagogue. And then consider where the real danger of vassaldom lies.
The slightly bizarre thing about the ‘dominated by Germans’ meme is that – from those conversations I have bene party to and articles read – the general view in Brussels has been that up until 2010 the UK had influence beyond that which might be expected from its size, in part due to the clever management of expansion states in eastern Europe, which sought a counterweight to the German/French view.
In fact the French were quite whiny about how the UK exercised too much influence in EU corridors.
However there was bemusement about our politicians’ ability to agree and even enthuse about something in Brussels and then complain loudly about it to the tabloid press when they got back to the UK, a problem that became orders of magnitude worse from 2010.
If the EU is currently being steered in a German direction it is at least as much because Cameron, Osbourne and May walked away from the tiller in 2010 as anything else…
That will be the Reagan/Thatcher special relationship that really wasn’t very keen on supporting us over the Falklands, pushed cruise missiles onto the UK against the wishes of the majority of the population, and invaded a commonwealth country (Grenada) without even telling us…?
Being serious, yes there was strong relationship, but there was absolutely no doubt for a minute who was in charge, and it wasn’t the UK – I’m being a bit unfair above, but I think you are seeing things through the rosy spectacles of memory a little bit too…
The Brexit dialogue of the deaf continues I see. I apologise for anything I have done to add to this.
I have generally stopped posting because the posts of TOH, S Thomas and Pete B amongst others (I apologise to them for this) have me spitting in anger and my eyes spinning with incredulity and any response would demonstrate that. I realise that they, in turn, probably have similar reactions to some Remainer posts. I would simply ask that all on both sides change the record, I thought the discussion on weather statistics was lively and informative. Can’t we find something similar to debate? If not I may leave and return only when this ghastly brexit process is at an end and something else can be discussed.
I, FWIW, would suggest a return to the topic of the thread: I do not believe the conditions currently exist for the creation of a centre party, however I wonder if Chapman is raising the idea as a sort of shell into which the hermit crab of disaffected politicians will crawl if conditions change?
What does everybody think?
@”What makes you sure all the victims were “white” girls – and why does that matter to you so much?”
Such reports as I have read on the ethnicity of the victims indicates that.most of them were. It matters because that adds a racist dimension to the crime when set beside the suggesting that the “white slags” ( not the quotation marks) targeted were available in a way that girls from the perpetrators’ own ethnic group were not.
If this is in fact a common theme then the high level of abuse of women on the Sub-Continent ( 70% to 90% in Pakistan according to Human Rights Watch) might be a clue that unacceptable cultural norms are being imported to UK. Of course if questions of this sort are forever shouted down as “racist” , no answers will be forthcoming, and the victim group in question will continue to be at risk.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rochdale_child_sex_abuse_ring
None of this is to suggest that “Muslim/Pakistani men are a danger to “young white”-a typical extention of the specific to the general in order to sow doubt.
Nor is there any suggestion that child abuse committed by and against non-Asian groups does not take place in the UK.
