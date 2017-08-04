We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
Laszlo
Thanks (off to bed now, but I’ll look forward to reading your continuations tomorrow)
Without seeing the detail, I have to be a bit concerned about any analysis which does most of the testing in E&W then “extrapolates” that conclusion to the polities in Scotland and NI.
Such extrapolation needs justification as to its applicability – or it might just be cultural imperialism – we would need to know something about the researchers to make that judgment.
While I understand the methodology you describe them as having used, and the correlations seem to match other research we have seen, it still seems worthwhile for someone, somewhere to have gone that little bit further in disassembling the correlations.
In the different age groups, was Higher Education always the same level of discriminatory factor?
Using their methodology, that should have been a fairly simple thing to establish.
If they didn’t, why not?
OldNat
The final bit.
Higher turnout favoured Leave (it is a ceteris paribus argument, and I think not quite right), and in England and Wales they are associated with larger male and employed population. University education is positively associated with Remain.
In a way it is an argument that turnout was superior to other demographic stratification, and hence the campaign that mobilised had more influence on the outcome.
I have problems with these sorts of arguments, but the article is a decent attempt to model the referendum. I also liked that they tried to identify not only the independent variables and their importance, but also their ability to swing the outcome.
Laszlo
“the final bit”
Just as well I checked in again before heading off to bed!
I can only judge this research by your summary of it, but it leaves me deeply disappointed.
OldNat
I should have been clearer.
They tested their regression on E&W and as it was verified, they ran the same model for the two other countries, assuming that the variables were correct (so in a philosophical sense it’s an extrapolation, technically it isn’t),
Your question (age, education as a transient or at least variable combination) is very valid, but their chosen method can’t deliver it. It could have been a multilevel multivariate one, but it’s kind of not preferred by journals (except finance journals), and it then should have been done for a select number of areas (using the method of agreement – different levels of independent variablrs, same voting, and method of difference – same levels of independent variables and different voting outcomrs). It would be possible with the data, but it would take ages to convince the referees. It would be justified though as we have very few outcomes, a very large number of interrelated variables, and then using random samplings of the areas to confirm the truth tables – good old De Morgan).
Laszlo
“it would take ages to convince the referees”
Cultural imperialism at work? My limited experience of research at Edinburgh used precisely that kind of drilling down through the education data to find the key correlations with the measures that government had determined as being important.
It’s hard – but not that hard.
Now, definitely goodnight!
@S THOMAS
It is interesting that when an idea becomes orthodoxy it stays fresh until it is delivered. Just imagine Thatcher she had to wait several year for her way to be come the only way. it was not a flash in the pan of inspiration two weeks before she won.
I think you will find there is enough people willing to give an idea a chance after all the problems that the Uk economy faces are more deep rooted that brexit and indeed many leavers voted for more than breaking free from Brussels. Indeed breaking free from brussels was in many cases all they had in common the why is where I feel that the many Tory brexiteers do not really understand. Much of the North east does nto want more competition for example but less. They want state intervention because not only can they not compete agfainst immigrants they can’t compete against their fellow UK citizens in places like bristol. let alone london and that is where the problems lie.
My view is that brexit success or none will basically leave the smae issues open only with no one else to blame.
A VC I know well said to me “i understand why stoke voted leave and Bristol voted Remain” Bristolians believe that If I had 1 Million pounds I’d invest it in Bristol, People in Stoke know I’m not putting my Million there.
How you change that becomes a real challenge because if you leave it competition then it is a done deal.
Brexit does solves none of these issues and what is more the concentration on brexit will make these issue glaringly obvious.
It is worth a read because his conclusions as a leave supporter is quite interesting
Lord Ashcroft says the following: “whatever was printed on the ballot paper the question large numbers of voters heard and the answer they gave had nothing much to do with the European Union … ultimately, the question many saw was: ‘Are you happy with the way things are and the way they seem to be going?’ And their answer was: ‘Well, since you ask … no'”
I personally feel that many people have a lot invested in actually result and not in what the underlying cause was which is why I don’t think your scenario plays out. the investment in leaving is essentially that everything else people ‘need’ follows from this. If you are a fishing community you get to fish more, and everything booms, if you are Stoke someone will invest in your area and you get a pay rise because there are no immigrants to take those jobs,
What happens when it does not happen they will look to policies that will make it happen. I am not sure that the idea of investing in the North does not sell well and Corbyn will borrow money to do it whereas Northern Power House feels like another slogan akin to Big society, All in this together and JAMs.
Brexit was not about the EU but about delivery for a set of people that felt left out unhappy this is why labour is at 40% I think that Tory supporters are just not mindful of the changes that have happened.
As I said it sound like uncle JC has used a jedi mind trick to fool of the little students argument is a false premise. In South Croydon it was middle classes that were suffering austerity fatigue. So just think what it is like in the North east. brexit alone does not fix anything. and Fishing represent 0.2% of GDP from memory.
@PTRP
Don’t have time to engage with this on a very serious level but I agree with your post (1.32am) in many ways. It feels to me that many of the arguments politicians put forward to vote leave – even by pro free-market Tories, were bizarrely left-wing populist and pro working classs even when such politicians really had no intentions of following through on that kind of Brexit.
In fact I feel that the issues raised by the EU ref are on much more favourable ground to Labour than the Tories. NHS funding, investment in the ‘left behind’ areas of the UK, protecting workers – this is precisely JC’s platform. Indeed it may well be that the penny drops on this if Brexit doesn’t plan out like people expect, and with Corbyn’s apparent hard Brexit stance it feels as if Corbyn realises that and is trying to woo these working class, pro-Brexit Tory voters. Or at least position the party to welcome them genuinely with open arms once they (in his view) realise that the Tories don’t actually care about them.
There’s an excellent article written by Stephen Bush recently in the Guardian which talks about the enormous gulf between what Brecit voters want, and the politicians representing them. I.e. politicians interpret a vote for Brexit as one for more free trade, less regulation, less taxation, accepting free movement with countries outside the EU (e.g. India) in return for free trade. When actually the majority probably wanted the opposite: less trade, more protection for workers, nurturing our own industries, less immigration full stop. The government hardly seems to understand this.
In my view, had Remain won the referendum, I think we’d be seeing a similar effect to that which occurred in Scotland – with a UKIP surge. I very much doubt Labour would be polling in the 40s. It may well have been a blessing in disguise. Alternatively it could have split the right vote and enabled Labour to lead in the polls through the middle but who knows…