We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
Re Norway, not sure it can give you an unequivocally.
Norway is party to the EFTA Convention, which makes it a “Member State” of EFTA.
It’s party to the EEA Agreement, which makes its territory part of the “European Economic Area” defined in that agreement, but the EEA Agreement doesn’t have “Members” but “Contracting States”..
It’s not party to the TEU, so not part of the “Internal Market” defined in that Treaty.
So Norway demonstrates unequivocally that you can be outside the EU and a full member of the Single Market provided you write your own definitions of “Full Member” and “Single Market” to make sure they include Norway. If you use the Treaty definitions, not so much.
All a bit Humpty Dumpty.
Donaldson seeing the world “through orange coloured glasses”?
@” I wasn’t aware we were a major gold producing nation so I assume this is BoE selling? to reduce trade deficit?”
The London Bullion Market accounts for more than 80 per cent of the global gold trade,
@”And of course with typical British arrogance we assume that we are welcome and able to stay after we leave the EU.”
If you are a committed Europhile Remainer , I guess you imagine some special relationship with the EU negotiating team that DD et al cannot possibly have.
So-you just need to be in charge of the whole Gig-pop across to see Mr Barnier…………..Now look Michel we have this awkward vote thing back home so lets just fix it so we announce we’ve left, but we still stick to all your rules & instructions & stuff. -without telling anyone back home of course. Cos we really don’t want to leave at all really-our voters got confused about it all.
I know its been a pain for you & everything, so……….how much would put things right for you?
Neatly put
Yes that’s what I thought but imports were low, so it’s net export. Weird
Does any of this matter, when Trump is suggesting that he will unleash “fire and fury that the world has never seen” over N Korea?
Of course, he might just mean that he will “fire” some more of his staff and display “fury” that the world doesn’t understand him.
It’s hard to tell what will happen when unstable people are put in charge of nuclear arsenals – especially when there are two of them!
“Brexit caused by low levels of education, study finds
A slight increase in higher education could have kept Britain in the EU”
aka summat for fans of the multivariate regression thingummy to get their teeth into…
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-education-higher-university-study-university-leave-eu-remain-voters-educated-a7881441.html
“Britain would have likely voted to remain in the European Union were its population educated to a slightly higher level, a new study has found.
Researchers at the University of Leicester say that had just 3 per cent more of the population gone to university, the UK would probably not be leaving the EU.
The researchers looked at reasons why people voted Leave and found that whether someone had been to university or accessed other higher education was the “predominant factor” in how they voted.
The level of higher education in an area was far more important than age, gender, the number of immigrants, or income in predicting the way an area voted, the researchers found.
Age and gender were both significant but not as important as education level, the researchers found. Income and number of immigrants in an area were not found to be a significant factor in how people voted.
The researchers also found that a lower rate of turnout – by just 7 per cent – would also likely have changed the result to Remain.”
Ok then, coming up, something else from the “does any of this matter” department, a potentially v. significant medical breakthrough…
Carfrew
I gave the link to the article and quoted, summarised it in several comments addressed to OldNat last night.
From the Times
“Electronic chip turns skin cells into vital organs
An electronic chip that can turn skin cells into almost any kind of tissue, including neurons and vital organs, will be tested on humans for the first time next year.
The scientists who invented the device, which has a 98 per cent success rate in experiments involving mice and pigs, say that it could effectively regenerate damaged or ageing body parts.
In one of these dry runs, the results of which are published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, researchers saved a mouse’s injured leg by transforming skin cells into cells that could repair the walls of its blood vessels.
“The concept is very simple,” said L James Lee, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Ohio State University in the US and one of the lead investigators on the project.”
“As a matter of fact, we were even surprised how it worked so well. In my lab, we have ongoing research trying to understand the mechanism and do even better. So this is the beginning — more to come.”
The technique is based on a series of spectacular biological discoveries that earned Sir John Gurdon, of the University of Cambridge, and Shinya Yamanaka, of Kyoto University in Japan, the Nobel prize in physiology five years ago.”
@Lazslo
That’s ok, I forgive you for scooping me!!
Also… Mazda have just announced they’ve cracked one of the Holy Grails of the Internal Combustion Engine: they’ve made a petrol engine that doesn’t need spark plugs. Ignition is via compression, like diesel, only without the soot etc.
Thirty percent more efficient, arriving in 2019.
@Laszlo
Having checked back through your posts, you barely mentioned the standout claim – the link with HE, you mainly focused on turnout. Which, you know. is fine if that’s what you’re into, but rather left things a bit unfulfilled, as it were…
“Donaldson seeing the world “through orange coloured glasses”?”
@oldnat August 8th, 2017 at 10:25 pm
