We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
BARNY @ BZ
Cable has little choice other than to be vocal.
Agreed, especially when or if Con MPs start to rebel.
@BZ
I can’t see the Double Doors solution working as it requires an all Ireland customs authority.
In addition why should NI retain full access to the Single Market and not Scotland ( and Wales although Wales did vote to leave the EU so its case may not be so strong) when the Scottish Government’s proposal for doing so was not even discussed?
The Other Howard,
“Not so, if we don’t leave the single market and the customs union we are still in the EU.”
It is people such as your good self who convince me why May had to hold the elcetion as a referendum on hard brexit. You see soft Brexit as no Brexit at all. May outlined a manifesto and position to that effect. She failed to get a majority. She had her answer. Not enough people agree with your hard Brexit view to make it acceptable to the nation.
Although as many people still seem to support leave as remain, they do not make this distinction that soft Brexit is not Brexit.
Surely a ‘soft’ brexit, or even Brexit in name only, is the best way to go? After all, leave won, but narrowly. The country was more or less split down the middle.
“https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/aug/07/california-police-officer-passenger-gun-video
Two countries divide by a lot more than a common language.”
@paul croft August 7th, 2017 at 11:04 pm
Well at least the dude outside the window has taken back control.
Hireton
Great link, love stuff like that, but it made me realise how ignorant I was about the Irish economy. Was really surprised by it’s complexity rating and it’s positive trade balance. I didn’t realize how many preconceptions I had about the Irish economy, I suppose I thought it was an agricultural backwater with some tax dodging thrown in.
I’m really very fed up with this “the voice of the people” stuff.
An enormous percentage of “the people” didn’t even vote and, of those who did, nearly half said, very clearly: “We’d like to stay in, ta very much.”
Anyone who can’t see that reading that as green light for what is proposed [not that anybody seems to have a clue as to what that is] is simply prejudiced by their own opinion.
The narrowness of the vote in favour colours absolutely everything – whether you acknowledge that fact or not.
DANNY @ COLIN
She did not rely ‘too much’ on Brexit. She deliberately made it the one and only issue so as to get an answer accepting or rejecting. Rejecting was (nearly) as satisfactory an answer as accepting.
Spot on, I think, but the question then becomes something like: For how long will the Con brexiteers allow her to remain PM, who would replace her and would the Con conference allow another “unelected” leader?
DANNY @ BZ
Same approach as the election. let the other side make your points for you.
Agreed.