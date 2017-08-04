YouGov/Times – CON 41%, LAB 44%, LDEM 7%

4 Aug 2017

We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.


Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
358 Comments »

358 Responses to “YouGov/Times – CON 41%, LAB 44%, LDEM 7%”

1 6 7 8
  1. Barbazenzero

    BARNY @ BZ

    Cable has little choice other than to be vocal.

    Agreed, especially when or if Con MPs start to rebel.

    August 8th, 2017 at 2:31 pm
  2. Hireton

    @BZ

    I can’t see the Double Doors solution working as it requires an all Ireland customs authority.

    In addition why should NI retain full access to the Single Market and not Scotland ( and Wales although Wales did vote to leave the EU so its case may not be so strong) when the Scottish Government’s proposal for doing so was not even discussed?

    August 8th, 2017 at 2:43 pm
  3. Danny

    The Other Howard,
    “Not so, if we don’t leave the single market and the customs union we are still in the EU.”

    It is people such as your good self who convince me why May had to hold the elcetion as a referendum on hard brexit. You see soft Brexit as no Brexit at all. May outlined a manifesto and position to that effect. She failed to get a majority. She had her answer. Not enough people agree with your hard Brexit view to make it acceptable to the nation.

    Although as many people still seem to support leave as remain, they do not make this distinction that soft Brexit is not Brexit.

    August 8th, 2017 at 2:43 pm
  4. Stadius

    Surely a ‘soft’ brexit, or even Brexit in name only, is the best way to go? After all, leave won, but narrowly. The country was more or less split down the middle.

    August 8th, 2017 at 2:47 pm
  5. al urqa

    “https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/aug/07/california-police-officer-passenger-gun-video
    Two countries divide by a lot more than a common language.”
    @paul croft August 7th, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Well at least the dude outside the window has taken back control.

    August 8th, 2017 at 2:51 pm
  6. cambridgerachel

    Hireton

    Great link, love stuff like that, but it made me realise how ignorant I was about the Irish economy. Was really surprised by it’s complexity rating and it’s positive trade balance. I didn’t realize how many preconceptions I had about the Irish economy, I suppose I thought it was an agricultural backwater with some tax dodging thrown in.

    August 8th, 2017 at 3:11 pm
  7. paul croft

    I’m really very fed up with this “the voice of the people” stuff.

    An enormous percentage of “the people” didn’t even vote and, of those who did, nearly half said, very clearly: “We’d like to stay in, ta very much.”

    Anyone who can’t see that reading that as green light for what is proposed [not that anybody seems to have a clue as to what that is] is simply prejudiced by their own opinion.

    The narrowness of the vote in favour colours absolutely everything – whether you acknowledge that fact or not.

    August 8th, 2017 at 3:17 pm
  8. Barbazenzero

    DANNY @ COLIN

    She did not rely ‘too much’ on Brexit. She deliberately made it the one and only issue so as to get an answer accepting or rejecting. Rejecting was (nearly) as satisfactory an answer as accepting.

    Spot on, I think, but the question then becomes something like: For how long will the Con brexiteers allow her to remain PM, who would replace her and would the Con conference allow another “unelected” leader?

    DANNY @ BZ

    Same approach as the election. let the other side make your points for you.

    Agreed.

    August 8th, 2017 at 3:18 pm
1 6 7 8

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

6 Jul3846 6 4Lab +8
3 Jul4143 7 3Lab +2
30 Jun4241 7 2Con +1
29 Jun3945 5 5Lab +6
21 Jun4146 6 2Lab +5
17 Jun4245 6 2Lab +3
10 Jun3945 7 3Lab +6
7 Jun4436 7 5Con +8
7 Jun4338 7 4Con +5
7 Jun4634 7 5Con +12
7 Jun4235 10 5Con +7
7 Jun4434 9 5Con +10
7 Jun4140 8 2Con +1
7 Jun4633 8 5Con +13
7 Jun4436 7 4Con +8
6 Jun4336 8 5Con +7
4 Jun4534 8 5Con +11
3 Jun4140 6 3Con +1
3 Jun4039 8 5Con +1
2 Jun4534 9 5Con +11
2 Jun4735 8 4Con +12
2 Jun4238 9 4Con +4
1 Jun4540 7 2Con +5
1 Jun4536 8 4Con +9
1 Jun4436 7 5Con +8

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace