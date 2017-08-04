We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
Laszlo
Thanks (off to bed now, but I’ll look forward to reading your continuations tomorrow)
Without seeing the detail, I have to be a bit concerned about any analysis which does most of the testing in E&W then “extrapolates” that conclusion to the polities in Scotland and NI.
Such extrapolation needs justification as to its applicability – or it might just be cultural imperialism – we would need to know something about the researchers to make that judgment.
While I understand the methodology you describe them as having used, and the correlations seem to match other research we have seen, it still seems worthwhile for someone, somewhere to have gone that little bit further in disassembling the correlations.
In the different age groups, was Higher Education always the same level of discriminatory factor?
Using their methodology, that should have been a fairly simple thing to establish.
If they didn’t, why not?
OldNat
The final bit.
Higher turnout favoured Leave (it is a ceteris paribus argument, and I think not quite right), and in England and Wales they are associated with larger male and employed population. University education is positively associated with Remain.
In a way it is an argument that turnout was superior to other demographic stratification, and hence the campaign that mobilised had more influence on the outcome.
I have problems with these sorts of arguments, but the article is a decent attempt to model the referendum. I also liked that they tried to identify not only the independent variables and their importance, but also their ability to swing the outcome.
Laszlo
“the final bit”
Just as well I checked in again before heading off to bed!
I can only judge this research by your summary of it, but it leaves me deeply disappointed.
OldNat
I should have been clearer.
They tested their regression on E&W and as it was verified, they ran the same model for the two other countries, assuming that the variables were correct (so in a philosophical sense it’s an extrapolation, technically it isn’t),
Your question (age, education as a transient or at least variable combination) is very valid, but their chosen method can’t deliver it. It could have been a multilevel multivariate one, but it’s kind of not preferred by journals (except finance journals), and it then should have been done for a select number of areas (using the method of agreement – different levels of independent variablrs, same voting, and method of difference – same levels of independent variables and different voting outcomrs). It would be possible with the data, but it would take ages to convince the referees. It would be justified though as we have very few outcomes, a very large number of interrelated variables, and then using random samplings of the areas to confirm the truth tables – good old De Morgan).
Laszlo
“it would take ages to convince the referees”
Cultural imperialism at work? My limited experience of research at Edinburgh used precisely that kind of drilling down through the education data to find the key correlations with the measures that government had determined as being important.
It’s hard – but not that hard.
Now, definitely goodnight!