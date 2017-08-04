YouGov/Times – CON 41%, LAB 44%, LDEM 7%

4 Aug 2017

We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.


  1. sam

    Paul Croft

    Is the word “flies” not often associated with the word “open”?

    I anticipate the possibility that you find my post revealing.

    August 7th, 2017 at 4:22 pm
  2. carfrew

    @Syzygy

    “I can’t help but think that more people (and particularly women) would contribute to these threads if there were fewer invites to react as you have described”

    ———-

    Indeed, trouble is that polling doesn’t necessarily just measure opinion, it might also shape it, hence polling attracts some whose priority is campaigning rather than discussing.

    Hence when saying that they don’t read some views, the reality might be they do actually read them, but don’t have a counter, and are keen therefore to persuade others not to read them.

    August 7th, 2017 at 4:25 pm
  3. Barny

    @carfrew

    Entirely agreed. The day I saw the Tory manifesto I posted the following on facebook:

    “So the Conservatives are promising to give less money to pensioners and to literally take food from the mouths of children. Boy are they confident of winning.”

    They really were that confident; this was never about writing a manifesto to win the election (after all, they already had a majority), it was about using their polling lead to get a mandate for things they’d always wanted to do.

    Alas, that confidence turned out to be hubris.

    August 7th, 2017 at 4:29 pm
  4. Barny

    The Tories could have written a centrist manifesto and had a good shot at getting a 100 seat majority, but power without the mandate to do what you actually want is a frustrating thing.

    May was willing to risk getting a smaller majority if it meant getting a mandate for the type of government she wanted.

    Vanity of vanities…

    August 7th, 2017 at 4:37 pm
  5. Syzygy

    @ Carfew

    ‘Indeed, trouble is that polling doesn’t necessarily just measure opinion, it might also shape it, hence polling attracts some whose priority is campaigning rather than discussing.
    Hence when saying that they don’t read some views, the reality might be they do actually read them, but don’t have a counter, and are keen therefore to persuade others not to read them.’

    Such wisdom :)

    August 7th, 2017 at 4:46 pm
  6. Barbazenzero

    COLIN @ BZ

    Why September?

    Because at the time I posted it, SAM’s post re the Irish border hadn’t been posted and I thought there were no scheduled meetings.

    If the Politico article on the 1st Slugger post mentions is accurate, it looks like we may have a sneak preview of HMG’s cunning plan later this month.

    August 7th, 2017 at 5:09 pm
  7. Hireton

    @alister1948

    “Making a quick check, it looks as though it was the Callaghan Welsh and Scottish refs of 1979 that had conditions of a majority of votes cast and a second condition of 40% turnout (a condition which the Scottish poll did not meet).”

    The requirement in the Scottish referendum was that Yes votes had to amount to at least 40% of those registered to vote. One effect of this was that those who were on the register but had died before the referendum+dum were in effect voting no from beyond the grave.

    August 7th, 2017 at 5:16 pm
