We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
@”May cannot say what the compromises are as she will be slaughtered by leavers,”
I don’t understand statements like this.
How can she say what the compromises will be until the negotiations are concluded?
Did the Manifesto hide the fact that Negotiation could lead to “compromises” ?!
Of course it didn’t:-
“The negotiations will undoubtedly be tough, and there will be give and take on both sides”
P35-Conservative 2017 Manifesto.
The general objectives being pursued were made clear:-
“. In her Lancaster House Speech, the prime minister laid out the twelve principles she intends to follow in seeking a new deep and special partnership with the European Union. We have explained our approach in the White Paper on the United Kingdom’s Exit from, and a new relationship with, the European Union, during the passage of the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act, in the prime minister’s letter to the president of the European Council
invoking Article 50, and in the Great Repeal Bill White Paper.”
P35 of the 2017 Manifesto.
The text of the Lancaster House Speech was published :-
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-governments-negotiating-objectives-for-exiting-the-eu-pm-speech
The GE Campaign was a disaster for TM-not because of Brexit, but because she was a very bad Campaigner, failed to communicate key domestic policy proposals, failed to respond to austerity weariness, and underestimated JC.
@ Barbazenzero
“You are correct in that more votes to leave were cast than votes to remain, but the national votes demonstrated how little “devolution” means. 3 of the 5 polities voted to remain whilst 2 voted to leave.”
Is that 3rd polity Gibraltar or London?
@Danny
I agree, most professional politicians are actually really good at politics – far better than we amateurs. However, most parties (with the possible exception in the UK of the Greens and possibly the SNP to an extent) are actually coalitions of different groups with different interests that are not always reconcilable and at the moment that is really showing. It would be best for the country if both Labour and the Tories split.
Cameron’s problem was that successive Tory leaders had ignored the Euroscepticism problem in the party for 20 years in the hope that it would go away and he judged that he was going to be able to make it go away for another 20. His plan was actually not bad, but unfortunately for him, his plan was to try to keep the party together at all costs and his own internal party opponents plan was to win the referendum at all costs.
His strategy was sound; he realised too late that the Brexiteers cared more about Brexit than they did about the party. He didn’t get the politics wrong as such, he botched the execution of his strategy.
I think the point about the close result in the EU Ref, and what to do, arises from the rules.
If I recall rightly, in some previous referendums (for Welsh parliament, and a previous ref I think on Scottish independence) rules were set up on the level of majority that was needed – please elaborate if you have better knowledge of these events.
It would have been possible in theory to have set a requirement for say a 55% vote for such a major change as leaving the EU, but this would probably have been politically unacceptable to some Conservatives..
In the absence of such parameters, set in advance, then we have to assume a simple majority of those voting would suffice.
I think the lack of foresight is probably due to the fact that Brexit was opposed by Lab, Cons (in part), LDs, SNP, Plaid and Greens and so a Brexit majority was not expected.
We may well be in a mess now, or not – depending on your point of view. Prediction now is harder than ever.
guy
“Pensioners did not necessarily pay in throughout their working lives, they could in theory have been on the dole throughout whereupon at the age of 65 (or whatever) they transform from wicked shirkers to saintly seniors.”
The use of platitudes such as “Pensioners who have worked hard and contributed all their lives” really annoys [as does any generalised blocking off of groups of people.]
Pensioners are just a continuation of the mix in society in general: people with long term health problems, those who are unable to work for long periods through lack of opportunity, through to layabouts and criminals etc etc etc [who have never paid anything into the “system” in income tax and for whom, in many cases, the state pension is just a continuation of a “welfare” benefit but with a more acceptable name.
But, to the media, the word “pensioner” suddenly conflates
age with nobility.
i think you can summarise many of the thoughts currently on here as this:
“Exposure to people makes you realise they aren’t who Murdoch says they are.”
May’s not some master politician who can unite us all.
Corbyn’s not a clown.
Muslims aren’t terrorists
Benefits claimants aren’t freeloaders
@Barny
Ha ha, excellent!
It’s funny cos it’s true.
@ alister1948
Not so – the Welsh Assembly referendum was 50.3%/49.7% – much closer than Brexit. There were only about 6000 votes in it.
Barny
Fairy Nuff:
But I refuse to believe that I might warm to Jose Mourinho if I actually met him.
Barbazenzero
I liked the cartoon.
Some idea of the nature of one of the pups can be found here. I will have to read it a few times or forget about it.
http://www.centreonconstitutionalchange.ac.uk/blog/brexit-devolution-and-agriculture-case-study-complexity
Barney
You’re right ! And a turnout of 50.22%
Making a quick check, it looks as though it was the Callaghan Welsh and Scottish refs of 1979 that had conditions of a majority of votes cast and a second condition of 40% turnout (a condition which the Scottish poll did not meet).
Doesn’t time fly.
@ alister1948
Ah yes, I’d forgotten about them!
