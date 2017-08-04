We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
In Norn Iron this behaviour is known as “whataboutery” and the ones doing it are “themmuns”
I am interested in this because the substance of it chimes with how, anecdotally, a different constitutional lawyer was received by the DUP when trying to offer insights into the effects of Brexit. And, as Barbazenzero has observed, there is an absence of realism from Jeffrey Donaldson of the DUP on the limitations of technology when it comes to custom controls
The video is by Michael Dougan of Liverpool University
https://news.liverpool.ac.uk/2017/07/31/watch-project-fear-to-project-reality-prof-michael-dougan-one-year-on-from-eu-referendum/
@r.huckle
“Apparently Theresa May has been doing a lot of thinking on her walking trip in Italy and will be making an announcement in Downing Street on her return !”
Do you have a source for this?
Cos I would not be at all surprised if she stands down having had some time off – why would she want to go back to being a humiliated lame duck with no authority over her cabinet?
@ all
Thanks for your replies on ‘immigrants’. Plenty of food for thought there.
@ PeteB
“many of them have English as a second language”
We should be careful of our Welsh nationalist colleagues here. I guess there are still some in North Wales who have English as a second language, but would definitely not like to be thought of as immigrants in the UK. On the other hand, they might well prefer to stay exactly where they are but not be in the UK any more.
On TM: “Another general election, standing down as Tory leader/PM or cancelling Brexit ?”
Will be interesting.
“another GE” – impossible, the Tory party would vote against it for a start.
“standing down” – possible, maybe pre-empting a forced removal.
“cancelling Brexit” – extremely unlikely, but would be a very brave decision, a la Humphrey.
So it’s either standing down or something more boring. I’ll go for standing down to keep the high octane politics going for a bit longer. Laura K is probably in need of another hit.
Bigfatron: “The most logical inference from this pattern is that exposure to immigrants in general makes voters more tolerant of immigration.”
Quite so, and I think this point has wider relevance. Try this explanation, for example, of the shift in VI during the election campaign:
“The most logical inference from this pattern is that exposure to Corbyn in general makes voters more tolerant of Corbyn.”
A few days ago I posted a suggestion that when any given political issue is not the focus of intense examination, most people base their views (or impressions, really) on the shoutiest stuff in the tabloids, or Clarkson-style commentary. The media filter determines the message. But any collision with reality, or reality-based coverage, allows the real world to intrude and some opinions tend to change accordingly. For example, the effect of meeting immigrants and finding some of them very nice, or seeing Corbyn acting naturally and actually answering questions in a thoughtful, straightforward way.
That seemed to me quite an insightful point, but it was met with resounding silence. Which left me pondering: had I just been stating the bleedin’ obvious, and thus embarrassingy revealed my simplistic thinking? Or – even more alarmingly – have I become one of those posters so boringly predictable that everyone passes hastily on to the next post? If it’s the latter, I suppose I can’t expect any answers…
Bigfatron: “The most logical inference from this pattern is that exposure to immigrants in general makes voters more tolerant of immigration.”
Quite so. And I think this point has wider relevance. For instance, try this explanation of VI shifts during the GE campaign:
“The most logical inference from this pattern is that exposure to Corbyn in general makes voters more tolerant of Corbyn.”
I posted a few days ago – to deafening silence – my probably not very original view that in normal, ie non-election, times, people’s views on most topics are based on what they see in tabloid headlines, or read in shouty Clarkson-style comentary. Only when direct exposure replaces the media filter do opinions start to change.
Oops, sorry for duplication. I thought the first post had disappeared due to a dodgy signal in the shepherd’s hut that is my temporary abode. The second is the shortened, less self-indulgent version dredged from memory. Compare and contrast!
Somerjohn
I’m listening
Somerjohn
Our very own Gabriel Oke!
Watch out for those exploding sheep…
Somerjohn
“The most logical inference from this pattern is that exposure to Corbyn in general makes voters more tolerant of Corbyn.”
Yes, that seems about right, but it doesn’t appear to be universal. Try this:
“… exposure to May in general makes voters more tolerant of May.”
I think the GE proved this one to be false, hence a bit of a double-whammy for the Conservatives.
I may be being unfair here, but it seems that the media had built May up, and talked Corbyn down. The GE exposure seemed to destroy both facades.
Reggieside
she would be quackers to want to continue as a lame duck
So do we have a lame duck a l’orange Government?
Valerie,
“The latter would involve tactical nous”
In this country there exists a class of people who are professional politicians. I cannot believe they are less good at politics than I am. Or others here. The parties problems I fancy is not lack of nous but contradictory aims, because the nature of UK politics is to create two all encompassing groupings which both try to be all things to all voters.
The conservatives tried to defuse the single issue UKIP threat by encompassing both leave and remain within their ranks. So as not to take sides in a party manner, they held a referendum. Unfortunatley this failed to settle anything either because it was essentially a draw, and a no score one at that considering 1/3 of the nation did not take part.
The conservatives had no conclusive answer what to do, so they called an election to get a decision on their chosen strategy of hard Brexit. Once again the result was something of a draw, but polling illustrates that there is no national will for a hard Brexit. They are in an awful position.
SAM
Thanks for the Project fear to project reality link. Well worth a listen.