We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
CR
I love the way you guys produce these “what abouts” when it gets a bit difficult.
Has a British Politician ever said The House of Saud shows us a different & better way of doing things ?
We have been here before with the Socialist Nirvana overseas which shows us The Way- The Great Russian Famine. The Great Leap Forward. Cambodian forced collectivisation.
Lenin, Mao, Pol Pot, Chavez-after the British Left have fallen into silent embarrassment its always the same story-starvation , bloodshed & loss of liberty.
CR
The article you linked to was a very interesting reminder of history. Thanks.
Recent poll in Venezuela, 79% of respondents thought Chavez was the best Venezuelan President ever. Madoura is unpopular but is still more popular than the presidents in Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina.
@S THOMAS
“on such a hypersensitive site as this where every view and nuance is explored it is sometimes hard to understand that the electorate in the main would not even know what we are talking about let alone care.
A number of posters took umbrage about the reporting of the corbyn tuition pledge or non pledge.The fine details are lost in the main but the electorate simply register that corbyn is against tuition fees.And that is that.”
————
Well you might characterise it all as umbrage, as opposed to amazement at the crude selectivity of some, but anyways, while it’s true some may pay little attention to such details, you need to be aware that we operate a first-past-the -post system whereby only a few need to be persuaded in marginal seats to have quite an impact on the overall electoral outcome.
Also, polling suggests many people might be aware of the nuance in the tuition fee argument concerning what Corbyn meant.