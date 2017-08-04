We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
In the stuff I cited a little while back showed the young being less polarised than the older. They don’t just consume more media but it’s also broader. Which is why you can talk magic money trees and Thorium with them while the oldies just go “arglefargleflournishlabble!!”