YouGov/Times – CON 41%, LAB 44%, LDEM 7%

4 Aug 2017

We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.


Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
  1. carfrew

    @Andrewlll

    Well to be fair you did misquote a bit…

    August 5th, 2017 at 12:08 am
  2. carfrew

    @CR

    “I thought the big takeaway from the “traditional media sources” polls was that the young was the biggest consumers of media in all its forms. Which presumably means that they are better informed than the older generation.”

    ———-

    In the stuff I cited a little while back showed the young being less polarised than the older. They don’t just consume more media but it’s also broader. Which is why you can talk magic money trees and Thorium with them while the oldies just go “arglefargleflournishlabble!!”

    August 5th, 2017 at 12:13 am
