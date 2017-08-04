We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
Re the LSE/Oxford study, full report is here:
https://s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/tjl-sharing/assets/Brexit_Means_Brexit_Technical_Report.pdf
Certainly shows nothing like the dramatic shift in opinion that was (predictably) dramatised in the media.
Also I’m not sure if this is a typo in the report or was actually in the survey but, of the three fixed scenarios presented, ‘no deal’ somehow comes out with better trade terms than ‘hard’ brexit. Specifically, they consider both to result in ‘some administrative trade barriers’ but ‘no deal’ has 2.5% tariffs and ‘hard’ results in 5% tariffs. That doesn’t make a great deal of sense to me.
@Somerjohn “So, I really do think that inertia and indolence mean that hard brexit and WTO is where we’re heading.”
I certainly think we should be expanding the ports and customs areas as a matter of urgency to show that we really do mean what we say. If the EU sees we are preparing for WTO as a full back that *might* make them have second thoughts of driving too hard of a bargain and if not at least we have made some key preparations if negotiations totally break down.
The Dutch and Irish will almost certainly have to do the same.
Sam
1.If the people of Northern Ireland wish to become independent then following the Scottish example they should be allowed to do so. Of course faced with the loss of the nHS and subsidies they might choose not to do so;
2. a separate all Ireland poll would be necessary to establish whether the ROI want NI to join them with its high degree of subsidy and potential security and political issues ;
3. does the ROI political class want an influx of SF voters?I assume that NI does not think it can exist outside the UK and the ROI
An interesting take on NI unionism in the Belfast Telegraph from last week, with So, who will speak up for the union? by John Wilson Foster – a writer and critic in his 70s.
When a widely travelled unionist academic in his 70s writes And with all due respect, EU membership is not the answer to our Irish dilemma. (Though we must not have a hard border again.) he’s pretty much in line with DUP policy.
Equally interesting is Brian Walker’s response on Slugger, with More than a wider vision of unionism is needed to take us through Brexit.
Sea Change: “I certainly think we should be expanding the ports and customs areas as a matter of urgency to show that we really do mean what we say.”
That – and a legion of other measures, administrative agencies, investment, expenditure and headcount – will be needed to ensure the country doesn’t grind to a halt on B+1. You’re right that we should be getting on with all this stuff now, but surely not just as some sort of negotiating ploy. It’s a lot more vital than that.
I hope I’m wrong about the seeming paralysis of inactivity into which we seem to have fallen. Rabbits and headlights come to mind.
S Thomas
I’m not sure why you have addressed your post to me. i can’t answer these questions but i can point you towards some relevant information. It suggests that the unification of Ireland has costs and is unlikely in the short term, but Brexit will increase a desire for a border poll.
https://sluggerotoole.com/2017/06/16/northern-ireland-life-and-times-survey-suggests-slight-increase-in-support-for-irish-unity-and-cross-community-support-for-abortion-reform/
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/a-united-ireland-would-be-worse-off-than-the-republic-1.3010177
S THOMAS
We disagree. The Irish border is one of the issues on which Barnier has been instructed to make progress before discussing trade deals.
Why do you think that the needs of an ongoing member of the EU will be disregarded in favour of a departing member of their awkward squad?
I think the Tories have a dilemma when it comes to when to have the next general election.
They could try to hold one sooner rather than later, May 2018 for example, just simply due to the fact that they are a lame duck government unable to push legislation through and a need to break the deadlock. It might be better to have one sooner than later because as time goes on not only will the Tory infighting get more brutal, but the economy is looking weaker as each day passes. Also the demographic situation for the Tories is very bad – their vote is heavily concentrated in the 65+ age group. It is ghoulish but the truth is with each passing day Tory voters are dying and Labour voters are reaching voting age. The argument against is the lack of leadership in the Tory party, Labour being ahead in the polls (bar one) and the public resenting the fact they are being made to endure another election as a result of Tory game-playing. Could backfire massively.
The argument for waiting until 2022 for an election is that by then Labour may be beset by infighting of its own and the Tories may have new leadership and new ideas. Corbyn is unlikely to be leader at this point, and a left-wing successor who shares broadly the same politics but who has less baggage than Corbyn is the likely outcome after he goes, but at the same time the process of getting a new leader not to mention the desire on the behalf of Labour’s members to carry out mass deselections of right-wing MP’s could lead to serious internal fighting and splits in the Labour party.
By then of course Brexit will have been carried out and the negative effects will be owned totally and completely by the Tories. Corbyn’s position on this might be a wedge issue now that could possibly damage his standing amongst young people, but in 2022 it will be an obscure historical footnote. The Tory vote has, for all that has been said, held up quite well – but mixed with demographic decline, Brexit being a disaster and a slowing economy I would expect the Tories to bit by bit start to flounder in the polls.
@JAMESB
“Re the LSE/Oxford study, full report is here:
https://s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/tjl-sharing/assets/Brexit_Means_Brexit_Technical_Report.pdf
Certainly shows nothing like the dramatic shift in opinion that was (predictably) dramatised in the media.
Also I’m not sure if this is a typo in the report or was actually in the survey but, of the three fixed scenarios presented, ‘no deal’ somehow comes out with better trade terms than ‘hard’ brexit. Specifically, they consider both to result in ‘some administrative trade barriers’ but ‘no deal’ has 2.5% tariffs and ‘hard’ results in 5% tariffs. That doesn’t make a great deal of sense to me.
August 14th, 2017 at 2:31 pm”
Thanks. Lost the will to live. It is an academic 79 page report and trying to take any part of it to support an argument, it is a bit daft. Think Buzzfeed or whoever reported it first were grasping at straws. Yougov took the sample back in April and it was not typical polling on a political subject.
AlienatedLabour
“It is ghoulish but the truth is with each passing day Tory voters are dying and Labour voters are reaching voting age. ”
I know that this is a common belief and there is probably some truth to it, but if it was the only factor at work why would the Tory popular vote have increased for four elections in a row for the first time since universal suffrage came in? I think that voters are not as tribal as they once were, and more are prepared to vary their vote according to prevailing circumstances, leadership, policies and so on.