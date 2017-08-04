YouGov/Times – CON 41%, LAB 44%, LDEM 7%

4 Aug 2017

We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.


803 Responses to “YouGov/Times – CON 41%, LAB 44%, LDEM 7%”

  1. Barbazenzero

    SMILEYBEN

    OLDNAT is correct, as is his remark re the forthcoming LucidTalk poll, which could result in changes of attitude by the DUP.

    The CTA pre-dates EEC membership both of RoI and UK so does not need to change.

    BTW, please use BZ if you don’t have copy & paste.

    August 13th, 2017 at 5:34 pm
  2. sam

    What might the “transition” involve?

    Will it require a secession treaty? If so will that require not just majority approval from EU members but the approval of all 27? How is Ireland likwly to vote?

    If it is a secession treaty will that constitutional change require (see Miller)
    UK parliamentary approval? How is the Labour party likely to vote if that is the case? How will the Remainers in the Cons vote? How will the devolved government/assemblies respond?

    When would negotiations for the transition begin? Is there a possibility that such negotiations become so protracted that much of the transition period is used?

    What will happen if the EU declines a transitional period?

    At present it seems likely that any transitional period will be followed by a hard Brexit. Is this likely to change?

    August 13th, 2017 at 7:34 pm
  3. Chris Riley

    @John P

    Working Futures isn’t Leicester, it has been for some time the work of Warwick’s Institute of Employment Research.

    August 13th, 2017 at 7:38 pm
