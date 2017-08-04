We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
CR
“Really, we don’t see a lot of business people going to jail”
if that’s true, it’s because we have a pretty good regulatory system in this country. How many years is it since the EU’s accounts were passed as kosher? No company could do that in this country.
Absence of prosecution isn’t necessarily absence of crime