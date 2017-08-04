We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
On the LSE link – sometimes I wish social scientists were bothered and hooked in statisticians in their large data projects (not necessarily this project, but in general – they just don’t get it (especially economists)). Mind, qualitative research projects would be benefited by hooking in philosophers who have some understanding of epistemology. A sorry state of British social science in which affirmative sentences overtake the power of evidence (if it goes like this I may even agree with Kuhn … No, it’s too much to contemplate).
Colin: “Seems like Regulation on Food Safety is yet another area of mythical EU Regulation & INter-State co-operation.”
So what’s it to be, Colin? Bullying superstate rides roughshod over national rights? Or ineffectual supranational institutions given the run-around by self-interested national agencies?
I’d like to say you can’t have it both ways. But that’s what europhobes tend to accept as their right: damn ’em if they do, and damn ’em if they don’t.
Colin
You didn’t really read that BBC report, before you burst into an ecstatic condemnation of the EU, did you?
It says nothing about the EU wanting to avoid finding “out which agency screwed this up”. Indeed, if you knew much (or anything) about the EU, you would know that the responsibility for ensuring that the regulations (which one or more private companies appear to have breached) is the responsibility of the national governments – who are, indeed, taking action, and arrests have been made.
Your misunderstanding of the relationship between the EU and its member states possibly explains your aversion to the Union. Now, if it had the same powers to make and apply rules to its member states as Westminster has to the devolved nations, you would have a point. But it doesn’t and you don’t.
Indeed, it ill behoves anyone from the UK to complain about a contamination of the food chain while beef from England and Wales continues to be recognised as having controlled risk BSE status. (Fortunately beef from two parts of the UK – Scotland and NI – have been classified by the World Organisation for Animal Health as having the lowest category of risk – “negligible”.
In your argument, the entire blame for E&W beef still being categorised as risky would be the fault of DEFRA and the UK Government. That might even be the case, in which it makes your fulmination against these nasty foreigners even more odd.
COLIN
Heseltine states that Brexit will become increasingly unpopular asevents reveal the weakness of our position, calling for a change both of the song and the singer, but recognising that neither is likely, and handing the next election to Labour.
Actually there has been a historic fight against the transfer on powers on food safety and the related issue of animal welfare since the 1994 EU election, over which the loss of UK control was largely due to Mrs Thatcher’s policy of removing local government control, including meat inspection, in the interests of up-scaling meat and livestock marketing to serve the European market.
The policy for the retention of these powers has been linked with that of radical reform of the EU, including the CAPand Fisheries, with emphasis on retaining subsidiarity in the devolving of powers to regions and local authorities – which, if it – rather than a policy of Brexit had been followed, and if in future it is renewed, would mean that this element of preventive and public health would join protection of the NHS and its linkage with social care in a greatly improved UK health system.
It is true that these are policies which might well have come from Heseltine or other wets. How far I wonder is the Brexit Mrs May and DD are pursuing a heritage of those giddy days of Thatcherism, and how far is their rejection in the country a recgonition that the approach is a slap in the face of reform of the EU, as much as it is a cock-up of our leaving it?
Something to think about here for those who maintain we don’t need to worry about losing tariff-free access to the single market:
Friday 11 August, 2017 Exports of British-built vans, trucks and buses rose 11.6% in the first six months of 2017, with almost all headed to the EU, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Nearly two-thirds (63.5%) of commercial vehicles (CVs) built in Britain were exported, with 27,818 of the 43,782 total produced headed to more than 45 countries around the world.
British CV manufacturing has been bolstered by growth in the EU following the recession, resulting in a 13.8% rise in demand from the region, and 94.7% of UK-built CVs headed there so far this year. Moreover, every British van (24,447 vehicles) and almost two thirds (62.9%) of trucks exported in H1 2017 were destined for EU fleets.
Israel topped the list of largest markets outside of the EU, taking 1.2% of all exports, followed by Australia (1.1%), Hong Kong and Taiwan (both 0.6%), and New Zealand (0.4%).
The UK and European vehicle manufacturing industries are highly integrated, with both vehicles and parts moving seamlessly across borders. Therefore, any changes to tariff and non-tariff barriers or regulatory and labour issues will have a detrimental effect on the competitiveness of this vital industry.
I think nation states should be entitled to sell unsafe food, especially to the lower classes. There is a good historical precedence for this (the last 200 years with odd breaks due to inference in the sovereign execution of rights, like civil disobedience). Consequently, we must have Brexit, or we must Remain.
While the egg issue is very real (and many others), it has absolutely has nothing to do with Brexit. Arguments do not matter as they are in the slippery slope or just false dichotomies. It has nothing to do with the responsibilities of the Executive, as they don’t have a clue, and has nothing to do with expertise as probabilities and risk taking cannot be matched (they aren’t comparable). So, there’s no rational argument (so some people find it boring, some find it interesting).
Thus, the sentence “the people spoke” is barely more than a legitimizing statement to make some sort of rational bounded decision – but it really follows the garbage can. The government (and the opposition) follows the Carniegie model of decision making, which is highly suspect in this case, but it doesn’t matter because of the legitimisation (the thought that it has been known for over 50 years is frightening).
So, the outcome will be what the smallest effort to build a majority coalition behind a plan requires. The trouble is the other side (EU) that obeys o a different rationality, and it is remote from the coalition built here.
As the opposition leader in his now secure position wants the hardest possible Brexit, the bounded rationality outcome of remain is not feasible. As there are no pointers for the a unifying coalition here and with the EU, my prediction is an awful mess.
Does anyone really actually maintain that we don’t need to worry about losing tariff-free access to the EU’s internal market?
What I might call more mainstream Leavers (reflecting, for example, the government position) seem to wish to preserve as much of this as they can, albeit not at any cost, and even what we might call the more extreme cliff-edge leavers only argue that there are benefits out there to be had elsewhere that will offset losing tariff-free access to the internal market. And most of them admit this might take a bit of time.
None of these positions is to me one that suggests a belief there is nothing to worry about. Quite the contrary, they all suggest there is something to worry about, but that worry is not so marked as to transcend all other considerations.
I don’t think anyone on the leave side is suggesting that losing tariff-free access to the EU’s internal market is in and of itself a good thing are they? Just a necessary consequence of something whence other good things may come.
Leavers who post should feel to correct me. Otherwise this feels a bit like a straw man argument to me.
“sometimes I wish social scientists were bothered and hooked in statisticians in their large data projects”
However, its good to see that in a number of administrations, government statisticians [1] are seeking to improve the quality and usefulness of government statistics.
In Ireland, thy seem to be finally putting to bed the idea that GDP is the best measure of the economy in an interdependent world.
In the UK, ONS are finally getting to grips with trade statistics, and removing the anomalies created by the politically determined “Ex-Regio” area.
While the recent (and largely unpublicised) alteration in the UK Regional Trade Statistics produced a storm of (very ill-informed comments from some zealots – rather along the lines of Colin’s lack of understanding) they have shown a more accurate picture for the NUTS1 areas of the UK.
In Scotland, for example, the revised methodology “saw Scotland’s 2015 total export figures over all categories increase from £17,490 million to £25,480 million and imports increase from £13,030 million to £21,356 million. This actually reduces Scotland’s overall trade surplus slightly from £4,460 million to £4,124 million. (The UK’s overall trade deficit is recorded as £119,103 million. Scotland is the only region in 2015 with a trade surplus.)”
https://thecommongreen.scot/2017/08/11/trading-places/#more-9258
More accurate (and relevant) data and measures can only help the political debate as to how countries, including the UK and its component parts, can best move forward.
[1] I’ve always been impressed by those that I’ve worked with in Scotland, and I’m sure the same is true elsewhere.
NBC – “President says US could pursue “military option” in Venezuela”
Why doesn’t Trump just butt out and let N Korea and Venezuela go to war?
“Reducing health inequalities will require action on six policy objectives: (1) Give every child the best start in life; (2) Enable all children, young people and adults to maximise their capabilities and have control over their lives; (3) Create fair employment and good work for all; (4) Ensure healthy standard of living for all; (5) Create and develop healthy and sustainable places and communities; (6) Strengthen the role and impact of ill-health prevention.
Delivering these policy objectives will require action by central and local government, the NHS, the third and private sectors and community groups.”
You are of course entitled to your opinion, but mine is that numbers 2,3, 4 and 6 are nothing to do with the government and 5 is even more of a meaningless feel-good phrase than most of the others. I do agree with number 1.
“The UK and European vehicle manufacturing industries are highly integrated, with both vehicles and parts moving seamlessly across borders. Therefore, any changes to tariff and non-tariff barriers or regulatory and labour issues will have a detrimental effect on the competitiveness of this vital industry.”
Or to look at it another way, there is a big opportunity for UK component manufacturers to grow.
This may be my fault in lack of understanding, but may I ask whether you write your posts in a foreign language (Hungarian, maybe from your name?) and then get a computer to translate it? Sentences like the folllowing do baffle me, though I kind of half understand it
‘Thus, the sentence “the people spoke” is barely more than a legitimizing statement to make some sort of rational bounded decision – but it really follows the garbage can. ‘
“Scotland is the only region in 2015 with a trade surplus”
Does that include trade with the rest of the UK or is it just trade external to the UK?
Sorry, I thought it was clear from it being a restructuring of the “Regional Trade Statistics”. It refers to the import and export of traded items from and to the Scottish economy.
Similar data is available for all of the UK’s NUTS1 regions.
Whether that will give any better data in GERS separately as to the proportion of imports/exports from/to rUK and RoW, I have no idea – though I doubt it, unless there has been a significant increase in data collection by the ONS.
We’ll find out soon from the new GERS!