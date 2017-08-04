We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
“Can there be anyone who would support Lee Rigby’s murderers staying alive, for instance?”
Me.
BFR
An interesting list -my thoughts:-
@
“– that we will fail to put in place adequate systems or processes to cope with all the complexities of managing trade across a customs barrier.
– that our government is riven with division and has no consistent or meaningful plan to follow, which is likely to result in a very bad outcome, even if the situation was far easier tan it is”
These are fears of a gigantic cock-up during negotiations. . They are not unreasonable.
@
“– that we will encounter a raft of unintended consequences of leaving, weakening our ability to deliver to citizens on areas from security cooperation to cross-border insurance to animal welfare”
Why should security cooperation & cross border animal welfare be weakened if the British Government wishes them not to be weakened. This is a fear a UK Government which does things you won’t like.
@”
– that trade agreements with key non-EU countries will be damaging to the UK and lead to an even higher balance of payments deficit”
Why would a UK Government enter a FTA which damages UK?
@”– that we will supress the availability of staff to support key industries, notably care, health and agriculture”
Why would UK supress the availability of immigrant labour which its Immigration Control Protocols say are required?
@”– that leaving the EU reduces my childrens’ opportunities to pursue their chosen careers and/or enjoy the freedom to live and work across Europe”
This is a fear of some detriment in employment prospects for your own family. Others may be looking forward to increased employment prospects in UK as a result of revised Migration Rules.
@”– that leaving the EU will be used as a pretext to reduce safeguards on which people’s lives and health depend
– that leaving the EU will be used as a pretext to reduce taxation and the services on which the poorest depend
– that the EU as we leave, will be blamed for internal failures, as it has been while we have been a member this allowing the establishment to kick the can even further down the road in respect of addressing the existing major failures in UK governance around housing, economic restructuring, chronically low investment”
These are fears of a Democratically elected UK Government after Brexit. An implicit fear of a Conservative Government. You will need to vote for what you want-just like me & everyone else.
@
” that many of that ‘left behind’ group that voted leave will see their legitimate grievances ignored and hopes trashed by the hard-right elite who have led the leave movement, and will be even more disengaged, angry and volatile as a result.”
This a an explicit fear of a Conservative Government in UK-from which you think the EU can keep you safe from countless evils which you believe they will enact.. It is anti-democratic . I rest my case.