YouGov/Times – CON 41%, LAB 44%, LDEM 7%

4 Aug 2017

We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.


Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
  1. paul croft

    CR

    Only jesting – engines were dreadfully dull.

    August 10th, 2017 at 11:40 pm
  2. Pete B

    I’m really getting bored by the Brexit debate on here. None of us know how the negotiations with the EU will turn out. None of us know whether there will be yet another referendum on the subject and none of us know how negotiations with other countries will turn out.

    We all have our preferred options, but all the essay-length posts about how our fantasy world should be are completely pointless.

    It might be more interesting if we assume that we will be leaving the EU, and what that might mean in more than short-term economic effects.

    For instance, I don’t pretend to know all the details but I understand that we’ve already pulled out of a fishing agreement, which should be good for our fishing industry and hence the towns where they are based.

    We would also, as an example, be able to reinstate the death penalty for certain crimes. Can there be anyone who would support Lee Rigby’s murderers staying alive, for instance?

    August 11th, 2017 at 12:33 am
  3. Alan

    Pete B

    Seems like you are engaging in the fantasy world dreamery you consider pointless.

    Do you really think the parliamentary arithmetic for leaving the ECHR (not covered by A50 nor the referendum) let alone reintroducing the death penalty exists?

    August 11th, 2017 at 1:05 am
