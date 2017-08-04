We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
Good = gold in the previous:-(
Laszlo
Thanks for all that information, which I didn’t know.
It seems Quite Extraordinary (QE) that such matters are not common knowledge.
I do remember (back in the 1960s)n when Guernsey needed to put massive investment into tomato greenhouses, that they simply used QE to do so, them withdrew the extra currency through taxation over a number of years.
That was sneered at as something only a tiny state could do – but it appears not!
Don’t have time to comment on this properly but an interesting thread about how Britain is preparing for Brexit:
https://twitter.com/jonnymorris1973/status/894842103158714368
Or isn’t, I should say. Mildly terrifying, adds weight to the idea that we’ll have a much more phased exit a la Hammond.