YouGov/Times – CON 41%, LAB 44%, LDEM 7%

4 Aug 2017

We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.


Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
6 Comments »

6 Responses to “YouGov/Times – CON 41%, LAB 44%, LDEM 7%”

  1. norbold

    Looks like the Southe East Seasise Resorts are going Labour as in two of yesterday’s Council by-elections:

    Margate Central (Thanet)
    Labour gain from UKIP.
    Labour 57.5% (+23.7)
    Conservative 24.1% (+3.6)
    UKIP 6.6% (-25.2)
    Lib Dems 4.2%
    Independent 3%
    Greens 2.9 % (-8.6)
    Independent 1.6%

    Marine (Worthing)
    Labour gain from Conservative
    Labour 47.4% (+27.8)
    Conservative 38.8% (-6.4)
    Lib Dems 11.3% (+1.1)
    Greens 2.5% (-6.2)

    August 4th, 2017 at 12:15 pm
  2. Carfrew

    Still neck-and-neck on right to leave, wrong to leave…

    August 4th, 2017 at 12:26 pm
  3. Barny

    Woo, polling. There’s a novelty.

    August 4th, 2017 at 12:43 pm
  4. Barny

    Once again the Scottish crossbreaks look bad for SNP and good for Labour; that kind of swing would knock the SNP down to single digit seats.

    I’ve updated my model with this poll, and the current prediction for a general election tomorrow would be:

    Con – 40.9% – 284 seats
    Lab – 43.0% – 309 seats
    LD – 6.9% – 17 seats
    UKIP – 3.4% – 0 seats
    Green – 1.8% – 1 seat
    SNP – 34.3% (in scotland) – 18 seats
    Plaid – 9.2% (in wales) – 2 seats
    NI – 18
    Speaker – 1

    As you can see my model anticipates a further squeezing of the lib dem vote, but an increase in seats mostly due to tactical voting.

    Just for fun, rejigging my model to base the prediction on this poll alone I get:

    Con – 283
    Lab – 326
    LD – 16
    UKIP – 0
    Green – 1
    SNP – 3
    Plaid – 2
    NI – 18
    Speaker – 1

    Takeaway – the SNP number of seats is seriously volatile.

    August 4th, 2017 at 12:59 pm
  5. R Huckle

    Milton Regis (Swale) result:

    LAB: 53.8% (+25.1)
    CON: 23.9% (-9.8)
    UKIP: 14.2% (-14.7)
    LDEM: 8.1% (-0.5)

    Labour GAIN from UKIP.

    Another big increase in Labours vote share in a council election.

    August 4th, 2017 at 1:03 pm
  6. andrew111

    I suggest “aspirating” anything further on student debt “aspirations” on the last thread where no-one need read it :)

    I left something there for you Carfrew since you seemed a bit uncertain about polling evidence!

    August 4th, 2017 at 1:04 pm

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

6 Jul3846 6 4Lab +8
3 Jul4143 7 3Lab +2
30 Jun4241 7 2Con +1
29 Jun3945 5 5Lab +6
21 Jun4146 6 2Lab +5
17 Jun4245 6 2Lab +3
10 Jun3945 7 3Lab +6
7 Jun4436 7 5Con +8
7 Jun4338 7 4Con +5
7 Jun4634 7 5Con +12
7 Jun4235 10 5Con +7
7 Jun4434 9 5Con +10
7 Jun4140 8 2Con +1
7 Jun4633 8 5Con +13
7 Jun4436 7 4Con +8
6 Jun4336 8 5Con +7
4 Jun4534 8 5Con +11
3 Jun4140 6 3Con +1
3 Jun4039 8 5Con +1
2 Jun4534 9 5Con +11
2 Jun4735 8 4Con +12
2 Jun4238 9 4Con +4
1 Jun4540 7 2Con +5
1 Jun4536 8 4Con +9
1 Jun4436 7 5Con +8

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace