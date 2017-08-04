We’re heading into Summer and the silly season now, so don’t necessarily expect much polling (August tends to be quite anyway…the month after a general election even more so). This is just a quick update on the latest YouGov voting intention figures, which are CON 41%(nc), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday and changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
Looks like the Southe East Seasise Resorts are going Labour as in two of yesterday’s Council by-elections:
Margate Central (Thanet)
Labour gain from UKIP.
Labour 57.5% (+23.7)
Conservative 24.1% (+3.6)
UKIP 6.6% (-25.2)
Lib Dems 4.2%
Independent 3%
Greens 2.9 % (-8.6)
Independent 1.6%
Marine (Worthing)
Labour gain from Conservative
Labour 47.4% (+27.8)
Conservative 38.8% (-6.4)
Lib Dems 11.3% (+1.1)
Greens 2.5% (-6.2)
Still neck-and-neck on right to leave, wrong to leave…
Woo, polling. There’s a novelty.
Once again the Scottish crossbreaks look bad for SNP and good for Labour; that kind of swing would knock the SNP down to single digit seats.
I’ve updated my model with this poll, and the current prediction for a general election tomorrow would be:
Con – 40.9% – 284 seats
Lab – 43.0% – 309 seats
LD – 6.9% – 17 seats
UKIP – 3.4% – 0 seats
Green – 1.8% – 1 seat
SNP – 34.3% (in scotland) – 18 seats
Plaid – 9.2% (in wales) – 2 seats
NI – 18
Speaker – 1
As you can see my model anticipates a further squeezing of the lib dem vote, but an increase in seats mostly due to tactical voting.
Just for fun, rejigging my model to base the prediction on this poll alone I get:
Con – 283
Lab – 326
LD – 16
UKIP – 0
Green – 1
SNP – 3
Plaid – 2
NI – 18
Speaker – 1
Takeaway – the SNP number of seats is seriously volatile.
Milton Regis (Swale) result:
LAB: 53.8% (+25.1)
CON: 23.9% (-9.8)
UKIP: 14.2% (-14.7)
LDEM: 8.1% (-0.5)
Labour GAIN from UKIP.
Another big increase in Labours vote share in a council election.
I suggest “aspirating” anything further on student debt “aspirations” on the last thread where no-one need read it :)
I left something there for you Carfrew since you seemed a bit uncertain about polling evidence!