The British Election Study have released their data from the election campaign waves today – one large wave straight after the election was called, a wave of daily rolling polls from throughout the campaign itself and a third large wave conducted straight after the campaign. All three of these datasets were collected online by YouGov (the face-to-face element of the BES is still to come). If you’re au fait with stats software like SPSS, Stata or R the raw data is available for download on the British Election Study site here.
There’s already some analysis of the data by the BES team here (a longer version of the article you may have seen on BBC this morning), focusing on how people changed their votes between 2015 and 2017, and between the beginning and end of the election campaign.
The article breaks down 2015 vote by Remainers and Leavers. Looking at how 2015 voters who backed Leave ended up voting in 2017, the Conservatives kept the vast majority of their 2015 leave voters and picked up over half of the 2015 UKIP vote (as well as a chunk of Labour Leavers). The collapse of UKIP wasn’t all to the Conservatives’ favour though, 18% of UKIP Leavers ended up moving to Labour.
Turning to the Remain vote, Labour were the clear victor: around a third of 2015 Tories who voted remain drifted away from the party, either to Labour or to the Lib Dems, but Labour also picked up a chunk of the 2015 Lib Dem vote and most of the 2015 Green vote. Of course, while this is easy to view through the prism of Brexit, that doesn’t necessarily mean Brexit was the main driver (to give an obvious example, yes – a large proportion of Green Remain voters moved to Labour… but a large proportion of the 2015 Green vote had already moved to Labour before the referendum, presumably as a result of the direction Jeremy Corbyn had taken the party).
More interesting is the movement during the campaign itself. 19% of people changed how they would vote between the start and the end of the campaign. This is not in itself unusual – in 2015 the figure was 17%, and according to the BES team it was higher in 2010 and 2005. The difference in 2017 is that this movement was overwhelmingly in favour of the Labour party, whereas at previous elections the churn largely cancelled itself out. Hence during the campaign we can see significant numbers of Tory votes, Lib Dem voters and, most of all, don’t knows moving towards Labour, but very little movement away from Labour.
In terms of explanations for the movement – while the voters Labour attracted during the campaign were those you’d expect to be the most receptive (that is, tending to be opposed to a hard-Brexit and left-leaning), the most obvious movement was on leadership ratings, that sharp collapse in Theresa May’s ratings and the steady increase in Jeremy Corbyn’s, and those people who moved to Labour during the campaign were also those who displayed the biggest increase in their perceptions of Jeremy Corbyn.
Ed and Chris’s full article is here.
I had a look back at SSimon’s excellent collation of predictions.
Back on 17 May the prediction of vote share ranged from a Tory lead over Lab of 11 up to 25 with the consensus being about 20.
By the eve of polling day and polling day itself (alert, switch of methodology) the 71 predictions ranged from a Tory OM of 152 to Tory falling short of an OM by 80. Mean was an OM of 39.
All of which might explain why a defensive strategy wasn’t a bad call, though in hindsight…
ALISDAIR @ DANNY
…. except the Representation of the People Acts and their amendments.
Which any Westminster Parliament can repeal on the no parliament can bind its successor principle.
The ECHR guarantees many of the other rights that are necessary for a functioning democracy — freedom of speech and the right to a fair trial being foremost.
Which the current government wants to replace with a local act which any Westminster Parliament can repeal on the no parliament can bind its successor principle.
Conspiracy Theories
The site is awash with these. I used to think that these were strictly for the uneducated. But I now believe in conspiracies at a certain level: eg., my local primary school sending out letters to parents declaring X was the policy, when leaked emails revealed that privately they were attempting to achieve the exact opposite.
I think this arrogance on behalf of those who hold power reflects the corrupting effects of the centralisation of power at all levels: such a marked feature of Brit culture since Thatcher; the more authoritarian a society, the more its comtrollers will conspire: tho this in itself is a conspiracy theory.
But I don’t believe that the Tories tried to lose the election, that “Blairites” tried to sabotage the Lab campaign, etc. This requires levels of mass, covert co-ordination & purposefulness which cannot be disguised. The evidence for the latter seems circumstantial.