The British Election Study have released their data from the election campaign waves today – one large wave straight after the election was called, a wave of daily rolling polls from throughout the campaign itself and a third large wave conducted straight after the campaign. All three of these datasets were collected online by YouGov (the face-to-face element of the BES is still to come). If you’re au fait with stats software like SPSS, Stata or R the raw data is available for download on the British Election Study site here.
There’s already some analysis of the data by the BES team here (a longer version of the article you may have seen on BBC this morning), focusing on how people changed their votes between 2015 and 2017, and between the beginning and end of the election campaign.
The article breaks down 2015 vote by Remainers and Leavers. Looking at how 2015 voters who backed Leave ended up voting in 2017, the Conservatives kept the vast majority of their 2015 leave voters and picked up over half of the 2015 UKIP vote (as well as a chunk of Labour Leavers). The collapse of UKIP wasn’t all to the Conservatives’ favour though, 18% of UKIP Leavers ended up moving to Labour.
Turning to the Remain vote, Labour were the clear victor: around a third of 2015 Tories who voted remain drifted away from the party, either to Labour or to the Lib Dems, but Labour also picked up a chunk of the 2015 Lib Dem vote and most of the 2015 Green vote. Of course, while this is easy to view through the prism of Brexit, that doesn’t necessarily mean Brexit was the main driver (to give an obvious example, yes – a large proportion of Green Remain voters moved to Labour… but a large proportion of the 2015 Green vote had already moved to Labour before the referendum, presumably as a result of the direction Jeremy Corbyn had taken the party).
More interesting is the movement during the campaign itself. 19% of people changed how they would vote between the start and the end of the campaign. This is not in itself unusual – in 2015 the figure was 17%, and according to the BES team it was higher in 2010 and 2005. The difference in 2017 is that this movement was overwhelmingly in favour of the Labour party, whereas at previous elections the churn largely cancelled itself out. Hence during the campaign we can see significant numbers of Tory votes, Lib Dem voters and, most of all, don’t knows moving towards Labour, but very little movement away from Labour.
In terms of explanations for the movement – while the voters Labour attracted during the campaign were those you’d expect to be the most receptive (that is, tending to be opposed to a hard-Brexit and left-leaning), the most obvious movement was on leadership ratings, that sharp collapse in Theresa May’s ratings and the steady increase in Jeremy Corbyn’s, and those people who moved to Labour during the campaign were also those who displayed the biggest increase in their perceptions of Jeremy Corbyn.
Ed and Chris’s full article is here.
Excellent post Alec.
However Labour still have huge problems getting the elderly to vote for them. Despite offering to maintain the triple lock the grey vote remained steadfastly Tory. It’s difficult to see how Labour can change this moving forward. This is rock solid Tory support that is guaranteed to turn out and vote.
Carfew
Very much so, also to add to the list “When there isn’t enough data”
It doesn’t mean that gut decisions are better, invariably they aren’t. Currently it’s a pretty big thing in business to create the systems which take care of the time, difficulty, amount of data issues allowing important decisions to be made with a greater amount of information available.
Some companies are really embracing (and in notable cases are pioneering) this technology. Want to “know” your customers? collect serious amounts of data on them.
@Ian Pennell
“Younger voters who have been indoctrinated against the Tories by teachers”
———
You’ve said this before. While obviously one cannot say it never happens, it’s not likely to be very common because these days teachers don’t have much time for such things given what they have to get through. Given a choice between using up previous time talking about the bedroom tax or trying to make sure Ofsted don’t pillory you over your resuts, what are you gonna pick?
Secondly there are quite a few Tory teachers. Thirdly, parents are very much more involved these days and are liable to spot summat like this and chat about it on Facebook.
It’s clear that young people these days were neither for Tories nor liberals nor nuLab anyway. They were kind of outside party politics, until they got a chance to shape the Labour party more to their liking via Corbyn.
These political values didn’t come via teachers, many of whom were pro nuLab anyway in terms of pay etc., but via social media etc., and are a more global phenomenon, e.g. Sanders in the States.
More generally, most Brits don’t tend to talk politics that much in company anyway. Nor religion.
@Alan
Yes, there’s a trade-off between keeping summat proprietary and hence maintaining advantage, versus opening it up to more eyeballs and potentially improving it.
The academic approach, of peer review etc. and things like Open Source, can show the value of more eyeballs trained on summat.
Opening summat up, at least in part, can especially be useful if it’s a platform, where opening it up can encourage more uptake.
The aging population does help the Tories in seats like Stoke-on-Trent North and Ashfield etc, also Labour’s base in the latter is crumbling.