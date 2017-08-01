The British Election Study have released their data from the election campaign waves today – one large wave straight after the election was called, a wave of daily rolling polls from throughout the campaign itself and a third large wave conducted straight after the campaign. All three of these datasets were collected online by YouGov (the face-to-face element of the BES is still to come). If you’re au fait with stats software like SPSS, Stata or R the raw data is available for download on the British Election Study site here.
There’s already some analysis of the data by the BES team here (a longer version of the article you may have seen on BBC this morning), focusing on how people changed their votes between 2015 and 2017, and between the beginning and end of the election campaign.
The article breaks down 2015 vote by Remainers and Leavers. Looking at how 2015 voters who backed Leave ended up voting in 2017, the Conservatives kept the vast majority of their 2015 leave voters and picked up over half of the 2015 UKIP vote (as well as a chunk of Labour Leavers). The collapse of UKIP wasn’t all to the Conservatives’ favour though, 18% of UKIP Leavers ended up moving to Labour.
Turning to the Remain vote, Labour were the clear victor: around a third of 2015 Tories who voted remain drifted away from the party, either to Labour or to the Lib Dems, but Labour also picked up a chunk of the 2015 Lib Dem vote and most of the 2015 Green vote. Of course, while this is easy to view through the prism of Brexit, that doesn’t necessarily mean Brexit was the main driver (to give an obvious example, yes – a large proportion of Green Remain voters moved to Labour… but a large proportion of the 2015 Green vote had already moved to Labour before the referendum, presumably as a result of the direction Jeremy Corbyn had taken the party).
More interesting is the movement during the campaign itself. 19% of people changed how they would vote between the start and the end of the campaign. This is not in itself unusual – in 2015 the figure was 17%, and according to the BES team it was higher in 2010 and 2005. The difference in 2017 is that this movement was overwhelmingly in favour of the Labour party, whereas at previous elections the churn largely cancelled itself out. Hence during the campaign we can see significant numbers of Tory votes, Lib Dem voters and, most of all, don’t knows moving towards Labour, but very little movement away from Labour.
In terms of explanations for the movement – while the voters Labour attracted during the campaign were those you’d expect to be the most receptive (that is, tending to be opposed to a hard-Brexit and left-leaning), the most obvious movement was on leadership ratings, that sharp collapse in Theresa May’s ratings and the steady increase in Jeremy Corbyn’s, and those people who moved to Labour during the campaign were also those who displayed the biggest increase in their perceptions of Jeremy Corbyn.
Ed and Chris’s full article is here.
New voter registrations also played a part in the result of the GE.
Figures elude me but iirc lots of new voters registered befor the referendum and the GE.
This may not have been a huge effect but it may have helped labour.
BTW although I am not party to Labour Party election strategy but the idea that putting money into “safe” seats was a Blairite plot looks particularly disingenuous.
At the start of the campaign many, many Labour seats looked vulnerable. Seats like Dewsbury, where I live, were universally expected to fall to the Tories like confetti and people added up the Tory and UKIP votes and concluded that seats like Huddersfield could be marginal. No-one expected Labour to be gaining Colne Valley, let alone Canterbury..
Labour put a lot of resources into Dewsbury. Three excellent leaflets promoting the sitting MP delivered by Royal Mail before the expenses started – well over £50k. In contrast the Tory campaign was slow to start and never promoted their candidate, only Theresa May, but Labour can hardly have expected that degree of incompetence on the ground…
As the polls changed it of course became apparent that Labour were going to do better, but still most people on here (politically aware people, mostly, bruised by previous wishful thinking over selected polls such as on referendum day) predicted an increased Tory majority. The fact that the Labour performance in the end matched more or less the most favourable polls for Labour was hard to anticipate, and I am sure Labour strategists and sitting MPs favoured a safety first approach to Labour held seats irrespective of whether they were Blairites. I will credit the Party with realising that Huddersfield was never under threat, BTW, and NOT putting in much effort there, but I still know several Lib Dem members in Huddersfield who voted Labour, not because of any love for Corbyn, but because they were genuinely worried Barry Sheerman might be replaced by a Tory..
It’s the manifesto, stupid
@Paul Croft
“What that last line is supposed to prove I have no idea. If it is that “people” are of the collective view that there were actually NOT multiple factors at play, than I can only say that people have been in pain for nothing.
Anyway, my last word on subject – except to say that I did actually go out and vote Labour, rather than just approve of their policies.”
———
There may be multiple factors at play, but the point you are dodging is that it can be possible to screen lots of potential factors out, and settle on the few.
To use a footy analogy, one factor affecting the outcome can be a player being sent off. But if it turns out you’re already three nil up when your goalie gets sent off and there’s only thirty seconds left on the clock, prolly didn’t affect whether you win or not.
Then when you’ve boiled it down, there may be ways to figure out what was most influential from what remains.
A footy example might be how England lost in Mexico against ze Germans in 1970. Some say it was the goalie, but if Sir Alf hadn’t taken off Charlton early, allowing the Germans to start steaming through, the goalie issue might not have become such an issue.
Furthermore, yes, sometimes may not be able to definitively decide. But in the process you have at least determined it’s not possible to decide in this instance, have determined key factors, gotten better at analysing, maybe figured out some ancillary stuff etc
(To use a music analogy, just to try and play a piece that’s beyond someone’s current abilities, may still benefit them.)
@ANDREW111
“BTW although I am not party to Labour Party election strategy but the idea that putting money into “safe” seats was a Blairite plot looks particularly disingenuous”
——–
Well to suggest it’s portrayed as a plot when someone didn’t actually suggest that, they just noted that it might have happened, for whatever reason, would be especially disingenuous.
@Barny
Yes on reflection am prepared to accept maybe the LD campaign played a bit of a part, but clearly it’s a bit of a sideshow in terms of overall Lsbour gains.
We also have to allow for summat that has become apparent reading Alec’s post. The question of what one means by a “good campaign”.
I mean, there’s “good campaign” in terms of the mechanics of it. E.g. stealing a march by leaking a manifesto.
Then there’s the policies. This seems to get lumped into “good campaign”, which carries the danger of minimising the contribution of the policies, or indeed Corbyn’s personability.
So if Labour did pull votes from LDs, how much was this due to Farron laying an egg, to campaign tactics, and to the attractiveness of the policies?
A potentially key point here in determining this is the one made earlier by Kester, who notes how Labour took votes from parties across the board.
There was a plot to unseat JC, this failed but had the unfortunate effect of destroying the confidence that many on the labour right may have had.
They undermined their own confidence in a spiral of loathing and a priori regret.
This had the effect that the NEC ran a defensive campaign.
@CARFREW
@THE OTHER HOWARD
I find it amusing that to english speakers can have different interpretations of the student debt needs to be dealt with
To my mind the interpretation is pretty much partisan:
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/jeremy-corbyn-student-debt-general-election_uk_5975a97de4b09e5f6cd0619c
he did say that student debt needed to be delt with as have a number of commentators after all it stand now at £100B and will be at £330 by 2024 as I understand it. Now does that mean he said he would wipe it out, clearly no one would say that is what he said so the problem I see is that there is a level of projection going on
What I find interesting is that TOH would be happy to say that there is a projection exists with respect to this (because I am sorry it is projection pure and simple) but if as Lord Ashcroft said :
“whatever was printed on the ballot paper the question large numbers of voters heard and the answer they gave had nothing much to do with the European Union … ultimately, the question many saw was: ‘Are you happy with the way things are and the way they seem to be going?’ And their answer was: ‘Well, since you ask … no'”
We need to be careful of what we are taking as projection it is clear that some people according to the polls believe what he meant was that he would abolish the debt( one poll puts this at 17%) but the majority correctly identified that he made no such promise and to turn that iit needed to be dealt with into a promise to wipe it out is definitely good politicking but would be considered a fail in english comprehension.
@Pass The Rock
“he did say that student debt needed to be delt with as have a number of commentators after all it stand now at £100B and will be at £330 by 2024 as I understand it. Now does that mean he said he would wipe it out, clearly no one would say that is what he said so the problem I see is that there is a level of projection going on”
———-
As already pointed out numerous times, in the transcript it’s clear he went a lot further and gave examples that showed explicitly that he didn’t mean wiping out all the debt.
This is another reason one has to make more posts, to keep pointing out what’s already been said to peeps who don’t read all the posts, even during the same discussion.
